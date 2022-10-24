Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
GUILTY: Jury finds Jimmy Spencer guilty on all counts
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A jury has found Jimmy Spencer guilty of seven counts of capital murder for the murder of three people in Guntersville in 2018. Spencer was charged in the deaths of Marie Martin, her great-grandson Colton Lee, and her neighbor Martha Reliford in July 2018. He was charged with seven counts of capital murder in the case.
Jury deliberations begin in Guntersville triple homicide trial
Closing arguments will be presented in the jury trial against Jimmy O'Neal Spencer, the man accused of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018, at the Marshall County Courthouse on Wednesday.
wdhn.com
Death penalty sought against woman accused of drowning toddler
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville woman charged with capital murder in the drowning death of her 2-year-old daughter could face the death penalty, according to court records. 25-year-old Laccuina Lanashi Braithwaite is accused of intentionally drowning her toddler in a bathtub full of cold water and olive oil,...
wdhn.com
DAY 7: Testimony continues in Spencer triple murder trial
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Following an emotional and graphic day in court on Monday, the triple homicide trial against Jimmy O’Neal Spencer is set to resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the Marshall County Courthouse. As the prosecution continued to present its case against Spencer on...
DNA evidence under 11-year-old’s fingernails leads to Alabama man’s arrest
It was DNA evidence that linked an Alabama man to the murder of an 11-year-old girl in 1988, according to the Essex County Assistant District Attorney.
Hartselle Enquirer
Bond denied for ‘lookout’ in murder-for-hire case
A Morgan County circuit judge, criticized by prosecutors for letting a capital murder defendant out on bond earlier this year, on Thursday ruled that another capital murder defendant will remain in jail without bond even though he was not the shooter. Aaron Carter Howard, 41, of Toney, has been in...
wdhn.com
$2M bond set for Decatur man charged with manufacturing fentanyl-laced drugs
DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been arrested and charged with trafficking and manufacturing drugs in connection to multiple overdoses linked to fentanyl-laced synthetic cannabinoids. Decatur Police began investigating in October after they got multiple calls about drug overdoses caused by the laced spice. The DPD Vice/Narcotics Unit...
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
4 arrested in Morgan County following search warrant
Four people were arrested on Tuesday after authorities carried out a search warrant in Valhermoso Springs.
Skeletal remains found in vehicle belonging to Alabama man missing since 1983
Skeletal remains were found inside 1980 brown Ford Bronco that belonged to a Rainbow City man missing since 1983, Gadsden police announced today. Alan Douglas Livingston was 25 when he vanished in April of that year. An Ohio native, Livingston worked at the Goodyear plant in Gadsden, according to a...
Man pulls out knife during interstate incident in Morgan County
Deputies claim a man pulled out a knife during an incident on I-65 in Morgan County.
wvtm13.com
Authorities search for North Alabama teen
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are searching for a missing Valley Head teenager who was last seen in Dekalb County. Makenna Purvis, 19, was last seen near Fort Payne on Sept. 26. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Tuesday October 25th
Denita Holtzclaw, 51 of Centre, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic narcotics, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Ruth Staggs, 50 of Centre, arrested on a Court Order by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Jessie Tedder, 43 of Fort Payne, arrested by...
Alabama man stabbed, beheaded girlfriend, deputies allege
An Alabama man was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse after police say he stabbed his girlfriend dozens of times and then cut off her head. Justin Fields, 38, has been charged with murdering Tammy Bailey, who was reportedly his live-in girlfriend. Bailey’s dismembered body was found by...
October 26, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Alabama man’s car found in Coosa River nearly 40 years after going missing
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) – A body discovered in a car submerged in the Coosa River has been identified as a missing Rainbow City man from Rainbow City who disappeared nearly 40 years ago. On April 16, 1983, Alan Livingston was reported missing by a coworker who had not seen him for several days. According to […]
weisradio.com
UPDATE On Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — UPDATE on Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis. As of 10/22/2022 Makenna is still missing. Makenna’s family and friends are very worried about her. They ask that if Makenna sees this message, please come home or at least call someone to just let them know you are ok.
4 injured after deck collapsed in Madison County
Authorities confirmed four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a home in Madison County.
WAAY-TV
Gun discharges in Huntsville elementary school bathroom while being handled by students; no injuries
The Huntsville City School System issued this statement Tuesday afternoon. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. This morning, at approximately 8:45 a.m., students at McDonnell Elementary School were handling a firearm and ammunition in a restroom. While doing so, the firearm discharged causing no injuries. The students’ teacher and school...
WAFF
Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School Board members are working to make policy changes when it comes to disciplinary options. On Wednesday the school board held a special meeting covering recent developments in the district. One of the topics of discussion included the accidental shooting at McDonnell Elementary on Tuesday.
Comments / 0