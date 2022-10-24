ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wdhn.com

GUILTY: Jury finds Jimmy Spencer guilty on all counts

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A jury has found Jimmy Spencer guilty of seven counts of capital murder for the murder of three people in Guntersville in 2018. Spencer was charged in the deaths of Marie Martin, her great-grandson Colton Lee, and her neighbor Martha Reliford in July 2018. He was charged with seven counts of capital murder in the case.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Death penalty sought against woman accused of drowning toddler

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville woman charged with capital murder in the drowning death of her 2-year-old daughter could face the death penalty, according to court records. 25-year-old Laccuina Lanashi Braithwaite is accused of intentionally drowning her toddler in a bathtub full of cold water and olive oil,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

DAY 7: Testimony continues in Spencer triple murder trial

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Following an emotional and graphic day in court on Monday, the triple homicide trial against Jimmy O’Neal Spencer is set to resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the Marshall County Courthouse. As the prosecution continued to present its case against Spencer on...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Bond denied for ‘lookout’ in murder-for-hire case

A Morgan County circuit judge, criticized by prosecutors for letting a capital murder defendant out on bond earlier this year, on Thursday ruled that another capital murder defendant will remain in jail without bond even though he was not the shooter. Aaron Carter Howard, 41, of Toney, has been in...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

$2M bond set for Decatur man charged with manufacturing fentanyl-laced drugs

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been arrested and charged with trafficking and manufacturing drugs in connection to multiple overdoses linked to fentanyl-laced synthetic cannabinoids. Decatur Police began investigating in October after they got multiple calls about drug overdoses caused by the laced spice. The DPD Vice/Narcotics Unit...
DECATUR, AL
CBS 42

Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Authorities search for North Alabama teen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are searching for a missing Valley Head teenager who was last seen in Dekalb County. Makenna Purvis, 19, was last seen near Fort Payne on Sept. 26. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Tuesday October 25th

Denita Holtzclaw, 51 of Centre, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic narcotics, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Ruth Staggs, 50 of Centre, arrested on a Court Order by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Jessie Tedder, 43 of Fort Payne, arrested by...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

October 26, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

UPDATE On Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — UPDATE on Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis. As of 10/22/2022 Makenna is still missing. Makenna’s family and friends are very worried about her. They ask that if Makenna sees this message, please come home or at least call someone to just let them know you are ok.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School Board members are working to make policy changes when it comes to disciplinary options. On Wednesday the school board held a special meeting covering recent developments in the district. One of the topics of discussion included the accidental shooting at McDonnell Elementary on Tuesday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

