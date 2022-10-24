ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Time of the season: Local experts hope late summer rains help fall foliage

By Brandi D. Addison, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

Lingering drought conditions have done a number on vegetation statewide, but the late summers rains the South Plains saw could help bring a splash of color to our trees in the coming weeks, even if it's a bit subdued.

As La Nina conditions persist in the Southern US — leading to warmer temperatures and relatively dry conditions through the year — experts anticipate continued impacts on plants and trees in Texas, including the appearance of our fall foliage.

The Texas A&M Forest Service shared in a news release earlier this month that it expected to see muted colors in tree leaves and increased potential for pests this fall due to the ongoing drought conditions.

“Many trees put on fewer, smaller leaves this spring or started to change color or prematurely drop their leaves in the summer,” said Karl Flocke, Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist. “All of this will most likely lead to fall colors that are less impressive than in years past.”

Typically, deciduous trees drop their leaves around mid- to late-November around the South Plains to conserve energy, and this is when fall colors begin to appear, as green chlorophyll begins to break down.

This year, however, many trees have started to defoliate earlier than usual due to lack of rainfall and elevated temperatures.

Vikram Baliga, Texas Tech Horticulture Garden and Greenhouse Manager, said he’s hopeful that, around the region, the remaining trees will show off some vibrancy before dropping leaves — with help from the later summer showers.

“That rain we got in August, in my opinion, may push more fall color because the trees, at that point, aren’t even thinking about the drought they faced earlier in the summer,” Baliga said.

According to data from the National Weather Service in Lubbock, the Hub City recorded 5.95 inches in August; on average, the city receives less than two inches of rain throughout the month.

Since Jan. 1, the city has received 13.31 inches of precipitation this year, not counting the nearly quarter of an inch recorded in Lubbock Monday by early evening. That's about three inches shy of the city's year-to-date average of 16.27 inches.

