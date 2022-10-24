Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
KMOV
Inside the town of Frankenstein, Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Halloween is just days away. The one city in the U.S. named after a famous monster just so happens to be in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris shows what he found in Frankenstein, Missouri.
KMOV
St. Charles parents, students reflect on St. Louis shooting, increased SROs
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - The county council of St. Charles County allocated $2.2 million over the summer for student resource officers after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The move added 14 SROs to county schools. All county public schools have at least one armed officer now. This...
KMOV
Ferguson man to spend life in prison for 2019 St. Louis killing
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ferguson man accused of a St. Louis City murder will spend the rest of his life in prison. Teraz Bateman, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Bateman is accused of shooting and killing Charles Lagrone, 22, of Hazelwood in St. Louis City’s Walnut Park neighborhood on August 9, 2019.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Mary Engelbreit
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Born and raised in St. Louis, Mary Engelbreit’s art is known all over the world. News 4′s Steve Harris sat down with her in her home studio for this version of St. Louis Proud.
KMOV
St. Louis Blues pay tribute to the victims of the South City school shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Blues held a moment of silence during their first home game since Monday’s South City school shooting. During warm-ups, players wore CVPA shirts to show support while playing their daily soccer game.
KMOV
Bars and restaurants across St. Louis broken into overnight
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating a series of business break-ins all across St. Louis, from Downtown to Soulard to The Hill neighborhoods. The string of break-ins happened from around 2:45 a.m. until about 4:00 a.m. Thursday. The targets were all local restaurants, leaving thousands of dollars in damages behind.
KMOV
Florissant man indicted on robbery charges
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Florissant man has been indicted on federal robbery charges. Prosecutors allege 22-year-old Kevin E. West Jr. robbed five stores in from May of 2021 through January. He is accused of robbing two Dollar Tree stores, two Subways and a GameStop. He faces five counts...
KMOV
‘He’s shooting all my babies:’ Principals recount day of South City school shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- On Monday morning, Central Visual and Performing Arts High School principal Dr. Kacy Seals Shahid said she was preparing to have her staff do a sweep of the halls to find the students who were late for class. Before that could happen, Shahid said she was notified by a security officer that an intruder was in the building.
KMOV
Firehouse Subs giving First Responders freebies this Friday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - National First Responders Day is happening this Friday, and Firehouse subs is celebrating by generously offering a free medium sub to all first responders in the St. Louis area. Firehouse subs is inviting all firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and EMTs to come to one of...
KMOV
St. Louis Man Sentenced to 5 Years for Drive-by Shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three months after pleading guilty, a St. Louis resident is facing 5 years in prison due to his involvement with local drug trading. Treyvon Perry, 20, was convicted on one count of conspiracy to possess and discharge a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. According...
KMOV
GoFundMe set up for CVPA victim who was shot in hand and jaw
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following the tragic shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School, efforts to help the victims and their families have already begun. One student, Brian, was in health class when the school went on lockdown. The fundraiser states the shooter entered Brian’s classroom and killed...
KMOV
St. Louis rapper pleads guilty to gun charge
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis rapper pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm during his jury trial on Tuesday. Arthur Pressley, also known as 30 Deep Grimeyy, is a 25-year-old man from St. Louis with over 300,000 followers on his Instagram account that promotes his music.
KMOV
Police thank businesses that helped during school shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- During Monday’s school shooting in south St. Louis City, employees at several nearby businesses stepped up to help students who evacuated and the police officers who responded. Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Michael Sack thanked those businesses. “But there were also some...
KMOV
St. Louis police had recently trained for active shooting situation
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Monday’s mass shooting at a south St. Louis school highlights the need for more police training in active shooter situations. News 4′s Investigative Team did an in-depth story back in June revealing that St. Louis police hadn’t done a large-scale active shooter training in six years. After the story aired, the department started doing that training again, and the police chief mentioned it in a news conference on Tuesday.
KMOV
SLPS moves students to online learning with weeks of renovations still ahead following deadly shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Raw emotion on display inside St. Louis Public School headquarters Tuesday, where district leaders shared what steps are underway to reinstate Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience as safe spaces for students. “We’re doing everything we can,”...
KMOV
Remembering the victims killed in St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A mom, a gym teacher and a cross-country coach; an aspiring dancer, weeks away from her 16th birthday. Those were the victims that were killed in the Central Visual and Performing Arts school shooting on Monday morning. “She was a ray of sunshine to everyone,”...
KMOV
St. Louis CITY SC changes stadium name to CITYPARK
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City’s soccer team announced its stadium will no longer hold Centene in the name. St. Louis CITY SC said the stadium will be named CITY PARK moving forward. “After discussions with Centene, we have agreed to reshape the current partnership with them...
KMOV
St. Louis jury finds man guilty in 2019 murder case
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A jury in St. Louis has convicted a man in a 2019 murder case that took place in the city’s Baden neighborhood. The two-day murder trial ended Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 26, with jurors finding 42-year-old Terrell Whiting, of St. Louis, guilty of first degree murder and armed criminal action.
KMOV
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Venice murder
MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 25-year-old Madison man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man in 2020 in Venice, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said. Kenneth Stanley Jr. was fatally shot in a car on Market Street on May 12, 2020. Fifteen shots were fired into the back of the car, but only one hit Stanley, killing him. Gerrin L. Massie pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Stanley’s death.
KMOV
Gun violence victims remembered at Interfaith Vigil to Save Children’s Lives
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The victims of Monday’s deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School were remembered Tuesday at Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. “Our city was added to a list that no city wants to be on. We are now a city that has...
