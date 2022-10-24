ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Inside the town of Frankenstein, Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Halloween is just days away. The one city in the U.S. named after a famous monster just so happens to be in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris shows what he found in Frankenstein, Missouri.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Ferguson man to spend life in prison for 2019 St. Louis killing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ferguson man accused of a St. Louis City murder will spend the rest of his life in prison. Teraz Bateman, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Bateman is accused of shooting and killing Charles Lagrone, 22, of Hazelwood in St. Louis City’s Walnut Park neighborhood on August 9, 2019.
FERGUSON, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Mary Engelbreit

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Born and raised in St. Louis, Mary Engelbreit’s art is known all over the world. News 4′s Steve Harris sat down with her in her home studio for this version of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Bars and restaurants across St. Louis broken into overnight

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating a series of business break-ins all across St. Louis, from Downtown to Soulard to The Hill neighborhoods. The string of break-ins happened from around 2:45 a.m. until about 4:00 a.m. Thursday. The targets were all local restaurants, leaving thousands of dollars in damages behind.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Florissant man indicted on robbery charges

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Florissant man has been indicted on federal robbery charges. Prosecutors allege 22-year-old Kevin E. West Jr. robbed five stores in from May of 2021 through January. He is accused of robbing two Dollar Tree stores, two Subways and a GameStop. He faces five counts...
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Firehouse Subs giving First Responders freebies this Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - National First Responders Day is happening this Friday, and Firehouse subs is celebrating by generously offering a free medium sub to all first responders in the St. Louis area. Firehouse subs is inviting all firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and EMTs to come to one of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Man Sentenced to 5 Years for Drive-by Shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three months after pleading guilty, a St. Louis resident is facing 5 years in prison due to his involvement with local drug trading. Treyvon Perry, 20, was convicted on one count of conspiracy to possess and discharge a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. According...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

GoFundMe set up for CVPA victim who was shot in hand and jaw

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following the tragic shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School, efforts to help the victims and their families have already begun. One student, Brian, was in health class when the school went on lockdown. The fundraiser states the shooter entered Brian’s classroom and killed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis rapper pleads guilty to gun charge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis rapper pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm during his jury trial on Tuesday. Arthur Pressley, also known as 30 Deep Grimeyy, is a 25-year-old man from St. Louis with over 300,000 followers on his Instagram account that promotes his music.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police thank businesses that helped during school shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- During Monday’s school shooting in south St. Louis City, employees at several nearby businesses stepped up to help students who evacuated and the police officers who responded. Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Michael Sack thanked those businesses. “But there were also some...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis police had recently trained for active shooting situation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Monday’s mass shooting at a south St. Louis school highlights the need for more police training in active shooter situations. News 4′s Investigative Team did an in-depth story back in June revealing that St. Louis police hadn’t done a large-scale active shooter training in six years. After the story aired, the department started doing that training again, and the police chief mentioned it in a news conference on Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Remembering the victims killed in St. Louis school shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A mom, a gym teacher and a cross-country coach; an aspiring dancer, weeks away from her 16th birthday. Those were the victims that were killed in the Central Visual and Performing Arts school shooting on Monday morning. “She was a ray of sunshine to everyone,”...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis CITY SC changes stadium name to CITYPARK

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City’s soccer team announced its stadium will no longer hold Centene in the name. St. Louis CITY SC said the stadium will be named CITY PARK moving forward. “After discussions with Centene, we have agreed to reshape the current partnership with them...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis jury finds man guilty in 2019 murder case

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A jury in St. Louis has convicted a man in a 2019 murder case that took place in the city’s Baden neighborhood. The two-day murder trial ended Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 26, with jurors finding 42-year-old Terrell Whiting, of St. Louis, guilty of first degree murder and armed criminal action.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man pleads guilty to 2020 Venice murder

MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 25-year-old Madison man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man in 2020 in Venice, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said. Kenneth Stanley Jr. was fatally shot in a car on Market Street on May 12, 2020. Fifteen shots were fired into the back of the car, but only one hit Stanley, killing him. Gerrin L. Massie pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Stanley’s death.
VENICE, IL

