ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

NeighborImpact’s ‘Baby Promise’ program seeks applicants for fully funded child care

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact's Child Care Resources is seeking qualified applicants for free, quality child care for children ages six weeks to three years. The program, Baby Promise, provides fully-funded quality child care for up to 116 children through multiple licensed child care providers in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Second Street cleanup extended to Thursday, giving some campers more time

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city led cleanup of the Second Street area homeless camp began this morning, but will not be completed until this Thursday. According to Anne Aurand, the City of Bend communication manager, there are "a few highly vulnerable individuals that need extra time and assistance to get connected with the support they need.”
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy