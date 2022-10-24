Read full article on original website
C.O. LandWatch appeals Deschutes County approval of new Sisters meadery, a bee honey-based winery
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Deschutes County land-use hearing is set for Wednesday night for a new meadery in Sisters, a proposal being challenged by a land-use watchdog group. A meadery is a bee honey-based winery. A county hearings officer will hold a 6 p.m. hearing at 1300 NW Wall...
NeighborImpact’s ‘Baby Promise’ program seeks applicants for fully funded child care
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact's Child Care Resources is seeking qualified applicants for free, quality child care for children ages six weeks to three years. The program, Baby Promise, provides fully-funded quality child care for up to 116 children through multiple licensed child care providers in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
Second Street cleanup extended to Thursday, giving some campers more time
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city led cleanup of the Second Street area homeless camp began this morning, but will not be completed until this Thursday. According to Anne Aurand, the City of Bend communication manager, there are "a few highly vulnerable individuals that need extra time and assistance to get connected with the support they need.”
