Centre County, PA

Man attacks woman at Centre County gas station, tased in foot chase, police report

By Jared Weaver
 3 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A New York man who attacked his girlfriend during an argument at a Centre County gas station is behind bars, state police report.

Courtney Griswold, 34, choked a woman he “was in a romantic relationship” with to the point that she “could see stars” while at the Ingram’s Gas Station at 150 Nittany Valley Drive in Walker Township, state police in Rockview said in the charges filed. Griswold would also then lead a foot chase in which he was tased twice.

2 children shot in Bedford County, suspect kills self
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvB68_0il9w6O100
Mugshot of Courtney Griswold, via Centre County Prison

It was about 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when police got a report about Griswold hitting and choking the woman at the gas station. After attacking her, he took off toward the Pleasant Gap area and she got in her 2009 red Chevy Cobalt and followed him along Street Route 64.

Police spotted the car just minutes later and followed it onto a different road when Griswold jumped out. Police said an officer ran after Griswold, and they had to jump a gate which gave them a deep cut to their arm. After two taser deployments and the foot pursuit, Griswold was taken into custody.

In an interview with the woman, she reported that Griswold punched her in the face while she was driving. When she pulled into the gas station lot, Griswold slapped her and choked her, according to the complaint.

Griswold faces charges of felony strangulation, flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, along with misdemeanor charges of assault and resisting arrest.

Griswold is currently lodged in Centre County Prison with bail denied due to public safety, according to court docs. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2

