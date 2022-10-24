ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex Photo Club will hold its first meeting of the month on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom for members and the public. Attendees will listen to a presentation on photographing mushrooms and fungi from Megan Madden, who has worked on assignments for Belgian Boys, Healthline and Milk Bar food products, as well as Facebook and Instagram. She is an art director, photographer and stop motion animator. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology, is a published author and has in-depth knowledge of fungi in Vermont.

