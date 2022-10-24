Read full article on original website
Belleville firefighters visit St. Peter’s School students
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Members of the Belleville Fire Department paid their annual visit to St. Peter’s School and gave a hands-on demonstration to students from the younger grades and their teachers. During the visit, as pictured, kindergartners listened to a demonstration given by Battalion Chief William Tamburri and firefighter Michael Sarno handed out booklets to second-graders. With the church in the background, different grades followed a demonstration from a firefighter.
Women’s Club presents artist Ellen Eagle on Nov. 1
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Women’s Club of Glen Ridge’s art department will hold an art luncheon, featuring Glen Ridge resident Ellen Eagle, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the club, 219 Ridgewood Ave. The luncheon begins at noon, to be followed by the program at 1 p.m.
Essex Photo Club to hear presentation on mushrooms and fungi
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex Photo Club will hold its first meeting of the month on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom for members and the public. Attendees will listen to a presentation on photographing mushrooms and fungi from Megan Madden, who has worked on assignments for Belgian Boys, Healthline and Milk Bar food products, as well as Facebook and Instagram. She is an art director, photographer and stop motion animator. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology, is a published author and has in-depth knowledge of fungi in Vermont.
Generations clash in new Nutley Little Theatre show
NUTLEY, NJ — “What makes great literature?” and “What makes great literature endure?” are two different questions, both of which will be addressed in Nutley Little Theatre’s upcoming production of “Third,” by Pulitzer Prize winner Wendy Wasserstein. In “Third,” college professor Laurie...
Achieve announces fall 2022 Educator Grant Awards to 34 projects, totaling nearly $65K
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On a picture perfect October day, a small band of Seth Boyden teachers gathered on the school’s front lawn to receive nearly $19,000 worth of checks from the Achieve Foundation. The money, which will fund nine projects at Seth Boyden, is part of 34 grants totaling $64,987 that Achieve will give this cycle to fund projects at nine of the district’s 10 schools.
Columbia HS football team falls to Montclair
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team fell at Montclair, 21-7, on Saturday, Oct. 22, to move to a 1-7 record on the season. The Cougars will visit Scotch Plains–Fanwood on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. in a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association crossover game.
West Orange HS Senior Night honors football, marching band and cheer
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual Senior Night for football, marching band and cheer was held Oct. 21 prior to the start of the West Orange vs. Irvington game. Graduating seniors and their families were recognized for their commitment and dedication to their teams during their high school years. All sports teams hold a Senior Night toward the end of their season.
Kelly Elementary School holds Walk to School Day
WEST ORANGE, NJ — After a two-year postponement due to the pandemic, Kelly Elementary School students, parents and teachers again participated in National Walk to School Day on Oct. 13. This marks the seventh year that the school has promoted the event to encourage healthy exercise and bring attention to the need for safe streets.
Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce to honor local groups
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Every year, the Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce will hold an awards dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at The Brookside Banquets, 41 Broughton Ave. in Bloomfield. The chamber acknowledges businesses that have made major capital investments and improvements to their property and businesses that are celebrating an anniversary in a five-year increment, citing confidence in the local business community. This event will include awards from 2020-2022.
Be sure to vote on Nov. 8 in Nutley and Belleville
BELLEVILLE / NUTLEY, NJ — The Nov. 8 midterm election will prove important for residents of Belleville and Nutley, both on the local and national level. On the national stage, Democratic incumbent Mikie Sherrill is fighting to keep her seat representing the 11th Congressional District against two challengers, Republican Paul DeGroot and Libertarian Joseph Biasco. Both Belleville and Nutley are part of the 11th Congressional District.
Provident Bank Foundation awards UCC $20K grant to tackle hunger in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — The Provident Bank Foundation is helping United Community Corp. in its mission to combat hunger across Newark by awarding the agency a $20,000 grant award dedicated to its food distribution program. UCC’s food distribution program is a year-round program that reaches more than 100,000 food-insecure community...
Friends of the South Orange Public Library to hold jewelry sale
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Friends of the South Orange Public Library will hold a holiday jewelry sale to benefit the South Orange Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. Friends members will get early bird admission on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m.
Maplewood mourns the death of Chief DeVaul
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53, died Oct. 21 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa. DeVaul will be remembered in Maplewood as a stabilizing force who became chief of the police department following an upheaval, a man who worked to improve the department’s culture and relationship with the community.
New trees planted in West Orange neighborhood
This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE, NJ — This past September, West Orange was selected by TD Bank to receive a 2022 TD Tree Days grant. It is a community-based program, created in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, that expands urban forests and green spaces in selected towns and neighborhoods. On Oct. 20, Cerbo’s Hampton Nursery, of Newton, came with 35 trees funded by the grant to be planted on High Street in West Orange. The nursery also provided the equipment and tools for the project, and nursery manager Anthony Cerbo IV instructed the 21 TD Bank employees who made up the volunteer workforce.
Glen Ridge HS girls tennis team is runner-up in the state sectional tournament
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team enjoyed a great run this season. The second-seeded Lady Ridgers, under head coach Lisbeth Crouse, fell to top-seeded Verona in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament championship match on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to finish with an 8-9 record this season.
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team defeats Newark Central; preps for state tournament
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Nathan Latifi and Wylie Koss-DeFrank each scored a goal to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over Newark Central on Thursday, Oct. 20. Aidan Arnett assisted on both goals, and Nicholas Nichols also had an assist. Nicholas Overholtzer...
Irvington HS girls volleyball team enjoying good season
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls volleyball team is having a good season. The Lady Blue Knights sported a 9-9 overall record after losing to Newark Arts, 25-18, 25-15 at home on Monday, Oct. 24. Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens. Irvington HS girls volleyball team enjoying...
Irvington HS senior football player Zaahmir Anderson is named Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year nominee
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School senior Zaahmir Anderson were recognized as nominees for the 2022-23 Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year award prior to the start of the West Orange versus Irvington football game held in West Orange High School’s Suriano Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21. The award is sponsored by the Super Football Conference and the New York Jets.
Columbia HS boys soccer team defeats Wayne Valley; preps for state tournament
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team defeated Wayne Valley, 1-0, on Saturday, Oct. 22. Carlos Corbacho scored with an assist from Garrett Dyson in the second half, and Sumner Verdun made five saves. Columbia, which improved to 10-7 on the season, seeks to make...
Glen Ridge HS football team is No. 1 seed in regional invitational tournament
GLEN RIDGE, NJJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team is the No. 1 seed in the top bracket of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 regional invitational tournament. The Ridgers will host a game on Saturday, Nov. 5, at noon against the winner between No. 3 seed Secaucus and No. 2 seed Roselle Park. This is the first year for the regional invitational tournament for teams that just missed qualifying for the state playoffs.
