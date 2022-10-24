ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police chase, crash; 1 arrested, 3 hurt

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis police chase ended with a crash, an arrest and three people hospitalized Wednesday night, Oct. 26. Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle near 70th and National around 9:25 p.m. The vehicle sped up after turning onto National, and officers turned on their squad car's emergency lights to try to catch up with the vehicle.
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Serious accident leaves 80-year-old man with life-threatening injuries

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a serious accident that happened near W. Honey Creek Parkway and S. Honey Creek Parkway. Police say a wheel came off a vehicle and struck an 80-year-old pedestrian. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police say...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

28th and Burleigh house fire; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Oct. 27 responded to the scene of a house fire near 28th and Burleigh. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Official say a vacant unoccupied residence caught on. The fire also extended to another residence that was unoccupied. The cause of the fire...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Four Hospitalized Following North Milwaukee Crash

A crash on Milwaukee’s north side sent four people to the hospital. It happened yesterday morning at 76th and Brown Deer. Milwaukee Police say a 65-year-old Milwaukee man ran the light and smashed into an SUV with three other people in it. All four were taken to the hospital,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Keenan Bryant guilty; Brown Deer shooting from Oct. 2021, 1 dead

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 26 found Keenan Bryant guilty of second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with a shooting that happened in Brown Deer in October 2021. According to police, a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots fired inside...
BROWN DEER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 16-year-old shot 15-year-old over hoodie, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - A "beef" over a stolen hoodie led to an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge against a Milwaukee 16-year-old. Prosecutors say the teenager, a Milwaukee gang member, shot a 15-year-old boy, a member of a different Milwaukee gang, after accusing him of stealing property, including a hoodie. The shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
whbl.com

Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization

A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks' mother wants to 'curl up and die' after verdict

Dawn Woods spoke with FOX6 News in the hours after a Waukesha County jury convicted her son on 76 charges for murdering six people and injuring more than 60 others in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack Nov. 21, 2021. Woods referred to her son as a “caged bird” and said she hopes the case will raise awareness of mental illness.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian hit by wheel, seriously injured in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A West Allis man sustained life-threatening injuries when a wheel came off a cargo van and hit him Thursday morning, Milwaukee police said. It happened on 84th Street under Interstate 94 around 9:10 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene found the cargo van with its wheel missing under the interstate's overpass; the wheel was sitting on the opposite side of the street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis officer hit, Milwaukee driver arrested

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 19, was arrested after hitting an officer while driving away from an attempted traffic stop near 84th and Greenfield. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. The officer was taken to the hospital and later released. After the crash, police said officers spotted the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man, 80, hit in face by tire that flew off van under I-94

MILWAUKEE — An 80-year-old West Allis man is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Froedtert Hospital after being hit in the face by a tire Thursday morning. It happened on 84th Street under the Interstate 94 overpass in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr said the wheel came...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rickey Haynes sentenced; 8 years for Racine shooting that left 3 wounded

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Rickey Haynes on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to eight years in prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting outside a Racine bar in July 2018. A Racine County jury in June of this year found Haynes not...
RACINE, WI

