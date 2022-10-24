Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man beaten to death, killers stole car: police
A Milwaukee man, beaten to death, also had his car stolen on the city's south side Tuesday night, Oct. 25. Police are searching for the killers, investigating the incident as a homicide.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash; 1 arrested, 3 hurt
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis police chase ended with a crash, an arrest and three people hospitalized Wednesday night, Oct. 26. Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle near 70th and National around 9:25 p.m. The vehicle sped up after turning onto National, and officers turned on their squad car's emergency lights to try to catch up with the vehicle.
CBS 58
Serious accident leaves 80-year-old man with life-threatening injuries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a serious accident that happened near W. Honey Creek Parkway and S. Honey Creek Parkway. Police say a wheel came off a vehicle and struck an 80-year-old pedestrian. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police say...
CBS 58
20 shell casings found after man is shot, killed in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department says a man was killed just after midnight on Thursday, Oct. 27 in a shooting. Officers found 20 shell casings at the scene near W. Clark and N. 49th. The age of the victim -- who died at the scene -- has...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
28th and Burleigh house fire; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Oct. 27 responded to the scene of a house fire near 28th and Burleigh. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Official say a vacant unoccupied residence caught on. The fire also extended to another residence that was unoccupied. The cause of the fire...
seehafernews.com
Four Hospitalized Following North Milwaukee Crash
A crash on Milwaukee’s north side sent four people to the hospital. It happened yesterday morning at 76th and Brown Deer. Milwaukee Police say a 65-year-old Milwaukee man ran the light and smashed into an SUV with three other people in it. All four were taken to the hospital,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Keenan Bryant guilty; Brown Deer shooting from Oct. 2021, 1 dead
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 26 found Keenan Bryant guilty of second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with a shooting that happened in Brown Deer in October 2021. According to police, a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots fired inside...
WISN
Three teens hurt when speeding driver slams into tree, police say
MILWAUKEE — Three teens not even old enough to drive crashed a stolen car and are now in the hospital, Milwaukee police said. The wreck was so violent it split the car in half near 48th Street and Good Hope Road Tuesday night. Police said the car had been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 16-year-old shot 15-year-old over hoodie, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A "beef" over a stolen hoodie led to an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge against a Milwaukee 16-year-old. Prosecutors say the teenager, a Milwaukee gang member, shot a 15-year-old boy, a member of a different Milwaukee gang, after accusing him of stealing property, including a hoodie. The shooting...
whbl.com
Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization
A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks' mother wants to 'curl up and die' after verdict
Dawn Woods spoke with FOX6 News in the hours after a Waukesha County jury convicted her son on 76 charges for murdering six people and injuring more than 60 others in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack Nov. 21, 2021. Woods referred to her son as a “caged bird” and said she hopes the case will raise awareness of mental illness.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Injured Port Washington officer ran after suspects, squad hit during pursuit
An injured Port Washington police officer ran after two men prosecutors say took off from their vehicle during a pursuit, sprinting across all four lanes of I-43 before they were arrested on multiple charges. One was found hiding his head in a plastic planter.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian hit by wheel, seriously injured in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A West Allis man sustained life-threatening injuries when a wheel came off a cargo van and hit him Thursday morning, Milwaukee police said. It happened on 84th Street under Interstate 94 around 9:10 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene found the cargo van with its wheel missing under the interstate's overpass; the wheel was sitting on the opposite side of the street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brooks verdict: Waukesha community finding closure
A jury found Darrell Brooks guilty in the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. With the verdict in, the community is working toward closure.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis officer hit, Milwaukee driver arrested
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 19, was arrested after hitting an officer while driving away from an attempted traffic stop near 84th and Greenfield. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. The officer was taken to the hospital and later released. After the crash, police said officers spotted the...
Murder-suicide: All 6 Hartland fire victims suffered gunshot wounds
All six Hartland apartment fire victims who were killed last week suffered a single gunshot wound, Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko announced Monday.
WISN
Man, 80, hit in face by tire that flew off van under I-94
MILWAUKEE — An 80-year-old West Allis man is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Froedtert Hospital after being hit in the face by a tire Thursday morning. It happened on 84th Street under the Interstate 94 overpass in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr said the wheel came...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed while sleeping 13 years ago, podcast sheds new light
MILWAUKEE - Ashleigh Love, 19, was shot and killed 13 years ago by an intruder who came into her home while she was sleeping, and the killer got away. Over a decade later, there's been no justice for her family. On Thursday, Oct. 27, a podcast was released with the hope it will help turn up her killer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rickey Haynes sentenced; 8 years for Racine shooting that left 3 wounded
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Rickey Haynes on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to eight years in prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting outside a Racine bar in July 2018. A Racine County jury in June of this year found Haynes not...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run driver said man ‘jumped’ in front of him, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee hit-and-run driver told investigators a pedestrian "jumped directly in front of his vehicle," and he didn't stop because he "freaked out" after the crash, a criminal complaint says. Jose Pizarro-Perez, 25, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Oct. 9 hit-and-run near 14th...
