KOLO TV Reno

Reno Aces & Marvel partner for new local superhero

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new superhero is coming to Northern Nevada thanks to a partnership between the Reno Aces and Marvel. The new caped crusader is someone you’ve probably seen around Greater Nevada Field before. “We figured, what would be a better superhero here to represent us than...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local golfers competing at LPGA Amateur Golf Association Cup Finals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Five weeks ago eight Northern Nevada ladies saw their lives change. Meet the High Desert Wedge Warriors - a group of amateur golfers from Reno’s LPGA chapter. They all came together to form a team, a feat in and of itself, to compete at the western qualifiers out at Red Hawk Golf and Resort.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sierra Arts Foundation to host Nevada Day Art Sale

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra Arts Foundation is hosting a Nevada Day Art Sale to support local artists. It’s happening on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Pioneer Center Plaza from 12 pm to 4 pm. The outdoor event is free to attend and will feature dozens of local artists.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New superhero comes to Reno

RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Halloween Weekend at The ROW

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can celebrate the living and the dead ahead of Halloween in downtown Reno. The ROW is holding a two-day Dia de Los Muertas festival for the whole family this week. There will also be late night events to celebrate Halloween. Ken Ostempowski and Tony Marini visited KOLO 8 to let people know what they can expect.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Day Weekend 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Nevada Day Parade is the big event this weekend, there are a lot of other family friendly events happening in Carson City to celebrate our state’s birthday. From the hot air balloon launch to free admission at select museums, there are so many reasons to visit Nevada’s capital city during this festive time. Lydia Beck with Visit Carson City visited KOLO to give details.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno nonprofit offers health insurance benefits to artists

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For many independent gig-workers like Tracy Kimmons, securing health insurance can be difficult and expensive. “We sometimes don’t know if we’re going to sell a painting or whatever or medium is,” she said. “I haven’t felt like I’ve had good healthcare in about five years, here in nevada.”
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Genoa's Pink House to reopen Friday for Nevada Day weekend

The Pink House in Genoa won’t stay closed for very long, according to the restaurant’s social media. New owners Ike and Stephanie Marr plan to have the restaurant open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday in honor of Nevada Day. The structure that was once home to Candy...
GENOA, NV
nnbw.com

Bobcat opens south Reno facility to improve shipping times

Compact construction equipment manufacturer Bobcat’s decision to construct a parts distribution center in south Reno stems from the company’s need to bring parts and equipment closer to its customer base to reduce shipping times, a company executive said. Since 1998 Bobcat has served the entire U.S. from its...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collecting Thanksgiving donations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows (BGCTM) are teaming up for a Thanksgiving food basket drive for families in need. The Dolan Auto Group bought all of the turkeys for the baskets. The organizations are asking for...
RENO, NV
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $15.9 Million, This Stunning Historic Mansion in Reno has been Meticulously Restored with Finest Materials and Craftsmanship

631 California Avenue Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 631 California Avenue, Reno, Nevada is a historic mansion has been meticulously restored using only the finest materials and craftsmanship boasting panoramic views of Downtown Reno, and surrounding Mountains. This Reno, Nevada offers 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 631 California Avenue, please contact Donna Spear (Phone: 775-691-7947) & Katrine Watson (Phone: 530-582-0722) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
RENO, NV
nnbw.com

Reno’s Boomtown to open new dining-gaming option

Verdi residents soon will have a new local dining and gaming option. The handful of businesses located on Old Highway 40 have enjoyed an increased patronage from the influx of new Verdi residents, and the Verdi Grill House and Casino at Boomtown will be added to the mix in the first quarter of 2023.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Mackay Mansion hosting “Creature Feature” for Halloween

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Mackay Mansion is hosting a “Creature Feature” on Halloween weekend. “We basically scare you and we make you feel like you’re in a scary movie,” said caretaker and tour guide Halen Dessaussois. It’s a building already known as a paranormal hotbed...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno hosting 2 Trunk or Treat events this week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be hosting a pair of Trunk or Treat events this week in the lead up to Halloween. The first Trunk or Treat will be hosted by the City of Reno Parks and Recreation Youth Services Division at Traner Middle School. The event will include safe trick-or-treating, potato sack races and much more.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno City Council Ward 2: Duerr vs Kenny

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting continues and who will represent Reno City Council Ward 2 is in question. In her bid for a third term, Naomi Duerr faces first-time candidate Jay Kenny. In what would be her final term on the council, Duerr wants to finish projects such as...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

6th Annual Carson City BOOnanza this Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to its 6th annual Carson City BOOnanza. It’s a chance for kids to dress up and safely go trick-or-treating ahead of the big day. This year, there will be more than 70 local businesses and organizations on hand with decorated booths to pass out candy.
CARSON CITY, NV
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Reno, Nevada

“Though she may be but little, she is fierce.” Shakespeare may not have known it then, but he was penning a perfect description of Reno. This sparkling city in Northern Nevada is home to more than its fair share of fun, leaving all sorts of things to do in Reno, NV.
RENO, NV

