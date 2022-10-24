Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Aces & Marvel partner for new local superhero
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new superhero is coming to Northern Nevada thanks to a partnership between the Reno Aces and Marvel. The new caped crusader is someone you’ve probably seen around Greater Nevada Field before. “We figured, what would be a better superhero here to represent us than...
KOLO TV Reno
Local golfers competing at LPGA Amateur Golf Association Cup Finals
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Five weeks ago eight Northern Nevada ladies saw their lives change. Meet the High Desert Wedge Warriors - a group of amateur golfers from Reno’s LPGA chapter. They all came together to form a team, a feat in and of itself, to compete at the western qualifiers out at Red Hawk Golf and Resort.
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra Arts Foundation to host Nevada Day Art Sale
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra Arts Foundation is hosting a Nevada Day Art Sale to support local artists. It’s happening on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Pioneer Center Plaza from 12 pm to 4 pm. The outdoor event is free to attend and will feature dozens of local artists.
KOLO TV Reno
New superhero comes to Reno
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Local golfers competing at LPGA Amateur Golf Association Cup Finals. Local golfers competing at LPGA Amateur Golf Association Cup Finals. Halloween Weekend at The ROW. Updated: 22 hours...
KOLO TV Reno
Coalition Snow: “Far Out” concept store comes to the Reno Public Market
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new tenant is at the Reno Public Market just in time for the winter season. Coalition Snow is the only women-owned and operated ski and snowboard company in the world. From a unique collection of skis and snowboards to outdoor and lifestyle goods, this new...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Craft Brewer’s Association creates special pint glass in honor of Nevada Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Craft Brewer’s Association (NCBA) is celebrating Nevada Day this year with their inaugural Nevada Day Pint Glass. NCBA vice president and general manager at Great Basin Brewing, Jazz Aldrich, stopped by Morning Break to share details of the new promotion. The glasses are limited...
KOLO TV Reno
Halloween Weekend at The ROW
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can celebrate the living and the dead ahead of Halloween in downtown Reno. The ROW is holding a two-day Dia de Los Muertas festival for the whole family this week. There will also be late night events to celebrate Halloween. Ken Ostempowski and Tony Marini visited KOLO 8 to let people know what they can expect.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Day Weekend 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Nevada Day Parade is the big event this weekend, there are a lot of other family friendly events happening in Carson City to celebrate our state’s birthday. From the hot air balloon launch to free admission at select museums, there are so many reasons to visit Nevada’s capital city during this festive time. Lydia Beck with Visit Carson City visited KOLO to give details.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno nonprofit offers health insurance benefits to artists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For many independent gig-workers like Tracy Kimmons, securing health insurance can be difficult and expensive. “We sometimes don’t know if we’re going to sell a painting or whatever or medium is,” she said. “I haven’t felt like I’ve had good healthcare in about five years, here in nevada.”
Record-Courier
Genoa's Pink House to reopen Friday for Nevada Day weekend
The Pink House in Genoa won’t stay closed for very long, according to the restaurant’s social media. New owners Ike and Stephanie Marr plan to have the restaurant open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday in honor of Nevada Day. The structure that was once home to Candy...
nnbw.com
Bobcat opens south Reno facility to improve shipping times
Compact construction equipment manufacturer Bobcat’s decision to construct a parts distribution center in south Reno stems from the company’s need to bring parts and equipment closer to its customer base to reduce shipping times, a company executive said. Since 1998 Bobcat has served the entire U.S. from its...
KCRA.com
Black bears preparing to hibernate break into Lake Tahoe homes for more food
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Black bears breaking into homes in the Tahoe area has been a year-round issue for residents, but the coming winter might warrant additional caution. Toogee Sielsch, known in the South Lake Tahoe area as the bear guru, said this is the time of year...
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collecting Thanksgiving donations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows (BGCTM) are teaming up for a Thanksgiving food basket drive for families in need. The Dolan Auto Group bought all of the turkeys for the baskets. The organizations are asking for...
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $15.9 Million, This Stunning Historic Mansion in Reno has been Meticulously Restored with Finest Materials and Craftsmanship
631 California Avenue Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 631 California Avenue, Reno, Nevada is a historic mansion has been meticulously restored using only the finest materials and craftsmanship boasting panoramic views of Downtown Reno, and surrounding Mountains. This Reno, Nevada offers 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 631 California Avenue, please contact Donna Spear (Phone: 775-691-7947) & Katrine Watson (Phone: 530-582-0722) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
nnbw.com
Reno’s Boomtown to open new dining-gaming option
Verdi residents soon will have a new local dining and gaming option. The handful of businesses located on Old Highway 40 have enjoyed an increased patronage from the influx of new Verdi residents, and the Verdi Grill House and Casino at Boomtown will be added to the mix in the first quarter of 2023.
KOLO TV Reno
Mackay Mansion hosting “Creature Feature” for Halloween
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Mackay Mansion is hosting a “Creature Feature” on Halloween weekend. “We basically scare you and we make you feel like you’re in a scary movie,” said caretaker and tour guide Halen Dessaussois. It’s a building already known as a paranormal hotbed...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno hosting 2 Trunk or Treat events this week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be hosting a pair of Trunk or Treat events this week in the lead up to Halloween. The first Trunk or Treat will be hosted by the City of Reno Parks and Recreation Youth Services Division at Traner Middle School. The event will include safe trick-or-treating, potato sack races and much more.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno City Council Ward 2: Duerr vs Kenny
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting continues and who will represent Reno City Council Ward 2 is in question. In her bid for a third term, Naomi Duerr faces first-time candidate Jay Kenny. In what would be her final term on the council, Duerr wants to finish projects such as...
KOLO TV Reno
6th Annual Carson City BOOnanza this Thursday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to its 6th annual Carson City BOOnanza. It’s a chance for kids to dress up and safely go trick-or-treating ahead of the big day. This year, there will be more than 70 local businesses and organizations on hand with decorated booths to pass out candy.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Reno, Nevada
“Though she may be but little, she is fierce.” Shakespeare may not have known it then, but he was penning a perfect description of Reno. This sparkling city in Northern Nevada is home to more than its fair share of fun, leaving all sorts of things to do in Reno, NV.
Comments / 1