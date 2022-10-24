Larry Lee McMillan, 82, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away October 23, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson. He was born April 20, 1940, in Hutchinson, the son of Ralph “Si” and Pearl Hazel Corwin McMillan. Larry has resided in Lyons for the past seventeen years, formerly of Hutchinson. He graduated from Buhler High School, Buhler, with the class of 1958 and graduated from Adele Hale Business College in Hutchinson in 1969. Larry was the past vice president of sales at Borton, LLC in Hutchinson for 40 years, retiring in 2009. He served in the United States Air Force from 1958 until 1963. Larry was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Lyons, where he served as an usher. He was also a member of the United Methodist Men and served on the Methodist Staff/Pastor-Parish Relations Committee. Larry was past president of Circe 6 Saddle Club, Sand Hills Saddle Club, and Hutchinson Saddle Club; past board member of Park Place Housing Urban Development (HUD) in Lyons, past board member of Lyons Town and Country Club; and past president of Kiwanis of Hutchinson. He was also a member of the American Legion, where he received a quilt for his many years of military service. He enjoyed golfing, playing card games, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. Larry didn’t know a stranger and enjoyed visiting with everyone. On October 27, 1961, Larry was united in marriage with Kay Ramsay in Hutchinson. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his three children, Jeff McMillan (Karla) of Kansas City, MO, David Lee McMillan (Kim) of McPherson, KS, and Edgar “Butch” Buckner (Amanda) of Arlington, KS; nephew, Ralph McMillan (Tena) of Dallas, TX; fifteen grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Larry is preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Clara McMillan; niece, Sonia; and nephew, Charlie. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, 101 S. Pioneer, Lyons, with Pastor Chris Lehew officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Eastside Cemetery, 500 S. Cleveland, Hutchinson, with military honors by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., Memorials may be given to Goodfellows of Northern Rice County in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

LYONS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO