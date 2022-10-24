Read full article on original website
Alma Louise Markley
Alma Louise Markley, 94, passed away October 27, 2022, in Hutchinson, KS. She was born August 16, 1928, in Dover, KS, the daughter of Mancell and Pearl (Lister) Akers. Alma resided in Topeka, KS, most of her life. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James ‘Jay’ Don Markley of 72 years, and a daughter, Loretta.
Roscoe Eugene “Gene” Ricketts
Roscoe Eugene “Gene” Ricketts, 90, of Little River, Kansas, passed away October 26, 2022, at his home. He was born November 30, 1931, in Westphalia, Kansas, the son of Roscoe Esmond and Lydia Ellen Smith Ricketts. Gene has resided in Little River for the past 66 years, formerly of Geneseo, Kansas. He graduated from Geneseo High School with the class of 1949. Gene served in the United States Navy from April 2, 1951 until his honorable discharge on March 24, 1955. He worked for twenty years as a machinist at Cessna in Hutchinson, Kansas, and for twenty years as a United Parcel Service (UPS) driver. Gene was also a road grader operator for Rockville Township, a farm hand and foster parent. He was a member of the Congregational Church, Little River; member of Moose Lodge #982 of Hutchinson; and a member of the Dwight Lamson Post #258 American Legion of Little River, where he held various offices. Gene was a ‘jack of all trades’, enjoyed woodworking; and most of all watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. On October 7, 1956, Gene was united in marriage with Karen Burke in Little River. They have shared 66 years of marriage. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen of the home; two sons, James Ricketts and wife Judy of PA, and Mitchell Ricketts of McPherson, KS; two daughters, Jane Richards of Park City, KS, and Shelby Stabile and husband Jonathan of NH; two sisters, Wynona Soler of TX, and Gaye Dyck of TX; five grandchildren, Abbi Downing and husband Darrin of Wichita, KS, Courtney Ewertt and husband Shane of Little River, KS, Lauren Young and husband Gage of Cheney, KS, Elizabeth Stabile of NH, and Gabriella Stabile of NH; and seven great-grandchildren, Jhet, Eisley, Daxton, Eastyn, Everett, Whitten, and Will. Gene is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Norma Owings. Graveside services will be at 2:30 P.M., Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Bean Memorial Cemetery. Military honors will be by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M., Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present. Memorials may be given to Dwight Lamson Post #258 American Legion, Little River in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Beverly Ann “Bev” (Vest) Roelfs
Beverly Ann “Bev” Roelfs, 75, of Bushton, Kansas, passed away October 24, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society of Ellsworth, Kansas. She was born January 6, 1947, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Edwin and Louise K. Gabel Vest. She graduated from St. Mary of the Plains High School, Dodge City, Kansas and received her Registered Nursing degree at Dominican School of Nursing, Great Bend. She worked as an RN at Halstead Hospital, Halstead, Kansas, Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons, and the Lyons Medical Center. Bev was also a farmer wife and homemaker. She was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church, Bushton, where she was a member of the altar society; and a member of the 3T Card Club. Bev was a seamstress, enjoyed gardening; and most of all spending time with her family. On October 25, 1969, Bev was united in marriage with Charles “Charlie” Roelfs in Bushton. They were one day short of celebrating their 53rd wedding anniversary. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her two children, Julie Gattenby and husband Jeff of Bison, KS, Bryan Roelfs and wife Tina of Sterling, KS; brother, David Vest of Independence KS; sister, Mary Lou Vest of Bakersfield, CA; and two grandchildren, Megan and Sydney Roelfs. Bev is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Don Vest. Funeral mass will be at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church, Bushton, with Father Michael Brungardt and Father Chrysostom Ah Moung officiating. Burial will follow at the Holy Name Catholic Cemetery, Bushton. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church, with family present. A Parish Rosary will be said at 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Montana, in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Sharon Kay Davis
Sharon Kay Davis, 75, of Newton, KS, and formerly of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Kansas Christian Home, Newton, KS. Sharon was born on December 26, 1946, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Myron W. and Pauline M. (Slabach) Scott. She graduated from McPherson High School. While living in McPherson, she worked at TG&Y and the McPherson County Court House.
Clinton Isom Petty
Clinton Isom Petty, 84, died peacefully at his home in Reflection Ridge Retirement , Wichita, KS on October 24, 2022. He was born September 13, 1938, in Mt. Erie, Illinois to Harl and Alta Petty. On June 15, 1957, he married the love of his life, Donna Rae Christy in Hutchinson, KS. He was retired from IBM, a Navy veteran, and a member of Northside Church of Christ, Wichita.
Michael W. Jones
Michael W. Jones, 70, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, surrounded by family at Brookdale of McPherson where he had resided for the past three months during a short battle with cancer. Michael was born on August 3, 1952, in McPherson, KS, the son of...
Dorathea Ann Goering
Dorathea Ann Goering, 95, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home. She was born October 15, 1927 in Spring Valley Township, Kansas, the daughter of Frederick P. and Anna L. (Hoyer) Bahre. She graduated from Moundridge High School. Dorathea was a member of Our Redeemer...
Virginia Rose Packebush
Virginia Rose Packebush, 90, of Partridge, died October 23, 2022, at Wesley Towers, Hutchinson. She was born December 16, 1931, in rural Partridge, to William and Sadie (Shaffer) Stiggins. Virginia graduated from Partridge High School in 1949. She was married in 1950, to OJ “Pack” Packebush, in Partridge. Together they...
Bobbie ‘Bob’ Dale Woelk
Bobbie ‘Bob’ Dale Woelk, 76, died peacefully October 23, 2022, at the Kansas Veterans Home, Winfield, KS. He was born October 29, 1945, to Ronald V. Woelk and Marcie Marie (Friesen) Woelk, in Newton, KS. Bob married the love of his life, Sachiko Baba, on February 20, 1967.
Gov. Kelly Announces 2022 Award of Excellence and Exporter of the Year Recipients
TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that Salina-based Vortex Global has won the 2022 Governor’s Award of Excellence and Textron Aviation in Wichita earned the Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award. Businesses and individuals from across the state were honored Thursday night for outstanding contributions to Kansas communities and the state’s economy at the Kansas Department of Commerce’s 2022 To the Stars: Kansas Business Awards ceremony.
Larry Lee McMillan
Larry Lee McMillan, 82, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away October 23, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson. He was born April 20, 1940, in Hutchinson, the son of Ralph “Si” and Pearl Hazel Corwin McMillan. Larry has resided in Lyons for the past seventeen years, formerly of Hutchinson. He graduated from Buhler High School, Buhler, with the class of 1958 and graduated from Adele Hale Business College in Hutchinson in 1969. Larry was the past vice president of sales at Borton, LLC in Hutchinson for 40 years, retiring in 2009. He served in the United States Air Force from 1958 until 1963. Larry was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Lyons, where he served as an usher. He was also a member of the United Methodist Men and served on the Methodist Staff/Pastor-Parish Relations Committee. Larry was past president of Circe 6 Saddle Club, Sand Hills Saddle Club, and Hutchinson Saddle Club; past board member of Park Place Housing Urban Development (HUD) in Lyons, past board member of Lyons Town and Country Club; and past president of Kiwanis of Hutchinson. He was also a member of the American Legion, where he received a quilt for his many years of military service. He enjoyed golfing, playing card games, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. Larry didn’t know a stranger and enjoyed visiting with everyone. On October 27, 1961, Larry was united in marriage with Kay Ramsay in Hutchinson. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his three children, Jeff McMillan (Karla) of Kansas City, MO, David Lee McMillan (Kim) of McPherson, KS, and Edgar “Butch” Buckner (Amanda) of Arlington, KS; nephew, Ralph McMillan (Tena) of Dallas, TX; fifteen grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Larry is preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Clara McMillan; niece, Sonia; and nephew, Charlie. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, 101 S. Pioneer, Lyons, with Pastor Chris Lehew officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Eastside Cemetery, 500 S. Cleveland, Hutchinson, with military honors by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., Memorials may be given to Goodfellows of Northern Rice County in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
McPherson College Impact Estimated to Be $44.1 Million
MCPHERSON, Kan. (mcpherson.edu) – Kansas Independent College Association today released the results of a study that estimates the impact of McPherson College on the statewide economy to be $44.1 million. McPherson College President Michael Schneider said, “Our faculty and staff are committed to our mission and the success of...
Mary Mae Schmidt
Mary Mae Schmidt, 87, of Buhler, Kansas passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Hospice House in Hutchinson. She was born October 28, 1934, to Issac A. and Katherine (Flaming) Fast in Carson Township of Cottonwood County, Minnesota. She received her education in a Country School and Mountain Lake...
Dick Saffle
Richard Paul “Dick” Saffle, 87, of Hutchinson, died October 24, 2022, at Hospice House. He was born October 6, 1935, in Mount Hope, to Paul A. and Frances L. (Staggers) Saffle. Dick graduated from Mount Hope High School in 1954 and attended Hutchinson Junior College. He served in...
Johnnie “John” K Loewen, Jr.
Johnnie K “John” Loewen, Jr., 93, died October 25, 2022, at Hospice House surrounded by his loved ones. He was born March 19, 1929, in McPherson, to John K Loewen and Ruth L. (Rariden) Loewen. John attended school in McPherson. He then joined the service at the young...
James “Jim” Chansler
STAFFORD – James “Jim” Chansler, 61, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Born December 2, 1960 at Hutchinson he was the son of Paul and Sharon Hall Chansler. He was the owner of Pauls Grocery Store, Stafford. On July 18, 1992 he married Shari Burgey at Stafford. He is survived by his wife: Shari. Children: Austin (Megan) Chansler, Ashley (Jeremy) Williams, Aaron Sanders and Jennifer Nienke. Brothers: Bill (Pat) Chansler, Mike (Marilyn) Chansler, John (Linda) Chansler and Jeff Chansler. Sister: Julie (David) Rewerts.
Kansas Junior Livestock Show marks 90 years
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KansasFarmer) – The Kansas Junior Livestock Show got its start in November 1933, drawing 500 exhibitors and more than 1,000 head of livestock to the Wichita (Kan.) Forum. Since then, the 90-year-old event has stayed true to its heritage by continuing to be the largest youth livestock...
Marvin R. Voth
Marvin was born April 28, 1923 at his home on the farm in McPherson County to Herman S. and Elizabeth Enz Voth. He married Linda (Nickel) Voth on Sept. 3, 1947. She passed away in 2011. Marvin, of Goessel, is survived by sons, Verney and wife, Janice, James and wife,...
Sterling College to Host Theology and Ministry Fall Conference
STERLING, Kan. – The Theology and Ministry Department at Sterling College will present its annual Fall Theology Conference on October 27-28 on the campus of Sterling College. This year’s conference is themed “The Christian and Imagination,” with Dr. Jay Smith, president and Bridger professor of ethics at Yellowstone Theological Institute. The public is invited to attend all presentations.
