KYTC: Staying safe in the dark

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) recognizes it is getting darker earlier which increases the number of accidents.

In 2021, Kentucky had 75 pedestrian fatalities. In 2022, there have been 54 deaths so far according to reports.

The KYTC offer some tips to keep you safe after dark.

Drivers : pay extra attention to the road put away any and all distractions watch for pedestrians on the road.

Pedestrians : Wearing bright or reflective clothing is recommended Cross streets at the crosswalks only If there is no sidewalk, walk in the opposite direction of traffic

