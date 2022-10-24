Read full article on original website
Mike Maddux Among Major Departures From Cardinals Coaching Staff
Cardinals coaching staff undergoing major changes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cardinals coaching staff will look a lot different in 2023. Pitching coach Mike Maddux is stepping down and hitting coach Jeff Albert has opted not to return, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo. Additionally, bullpen coach Bryan...
Five New York Yankees Free Agents Who May Not Return in 2023
Five New York Yankees free agents who may not return in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Some key members of the New York Yankees may have worn pinstripes for the final time. With the Yankees getting swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, and...
After Trading Robert Quinn to Eagles, Bears Should Follow Philadelphia's Path
After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles...
MLB Rumors: Giants Will Do ‘Whatever It Takes' to Land Aaron Judge
Report: Giants will do 'whatever it takes' to land Judge originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The MLB offseason has yet to begin and the free agent rumors already are heating up for the Giants. San Francisco is rumored to be a potential suitor for New York Yankees slugger Aaron...
Indiana Pacers two-way contract players Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen sent to G League
The Pacers two-way contract players are no longer with the NBA team.
Bears Trading Robert Quinn Was Smart Move for Rebuilding Team
Bears trading Quinn was stroke of genius for rebuilding team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Credit to Ryan Poles where it's due. The Bears' 33-14 pummeling of the New England Patriots on Monday night didn't deter the general manager from the bigger picture task at hand. Rebuilding the roster...
Why Bears Had Justin Fields Kneel on 4th Down in 4th Quarter
Why Bears decided to kneel on 4th down in 4th quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time all season, the Bears dominated their opponent. They beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football in convincing fashion, and won in all three phases of the game. The 33-14 final score reflected that, but the margin of victory could’ve been even greater.
What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Quinn Trade?
What does the Bears future draft capital look like? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. Similarly, the Bears traded Khalil Mack before the season to the Los Angeles Chargers for...
What If the Blackhawks Are Actually Good?
What if the Blackhawks are actually good? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks stripped down their roster over the offseason and essentially constructed the team to be one of the worst in the NHL so they can be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Heck, even a Top 3 pick in general.
Chicago Bears Vs. Cowboys Will Be Color Vs. Color for Jerseys
Bears vs. Cowboys will be color vs. color for jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The orange uniforms are back in action on Sunday for the Bears-Cowboys game. In turn, the Cowboys will sport their navy uniforms to make the game a color vs. color jersey game. The Bears...
Bears' Roquan Smith Records First-Ever Unique Stat Line on MNF
Smith records first-ever unique stat line on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith had another impressive performance on Monday night against the Patriots. He recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one interception and 12 tackles. According to the team, he is the first Bears player to...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Questionable Vs. Spurs With Knee Injury Management
LaVine questionable vs. Spurs with knee management originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine is questionable for the Chicago Bulls' Friday night game at the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced via its injury report Thursday afternoon. The reason for LaVine's absence is continued management of his left knee,...
Stephen A. Smith Admits His Fandom for Bears' Justin Fields
Stephen A. Smith admits his fandom for Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Stephen A. Smith is known for his hot takes and opinions. On Wednesday, he gave his brief overview of the Chicago Bears. "I like Justin Fields. He's got a lot to learn. He's only in...
After Robert Quinn Trade, Ryan Poles Suggest Bears Done Making Deals
Poles suggests Bears done making deals after Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are still about six more days until Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but the Bears may be done making moves. Ryan Poles addressed the media after trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick and hinted that the hot stove is cooling.
McCarthy on Quinn: ‘When I Heard Where He Went, I Said Uh-Oh'
McCarthy on Quinn: 'When I heard where he went, I said uh-oh' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike McCarthy didn't shy away from admitting the discouraging feelings he received when he learned the news of the Bears trading edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. “I had mixed...
How Much Are Referees in the NHL Paid?
How much are referees in the NHL paid? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Athletes and coaches are not the only integral components of hockey culture – referees and Zamboni drivers are just as crucial. From the NBA to the NFL, all referees are constantly faced with tough decisions,...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Lose to Oilers in Heartbreaking Fashion
10 observations: Hawks lose to Oilers in heartbreaker originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 at the United Center on Thursday to snap a four-game winning streak. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. This was a roller-coaster of a game, and...
Bears Can Take One of Three Paths at 2022 NFL Trade Deadline
2022 NFL trade deadline presents Bears three paths to take originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears dipped their toes in the NFL trade deadline water Wednesday when they sent veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. Dealing Quinn was...
Why Ryan Poles Changed Mind About Bears Trading Robert Quinn
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – When Ryan Poles took the Bears general manager position, trading Robert Quinn wasn’t on his to-do list. At least, not initially. That changed Wednesday when Poles sent the veteran edge rusher to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. It was...
When Was the Last Time the Chicago Bears Beat the Patriots?
When was the last time the Bears beat the Patriots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears notched their first win ever in New England on Monday night. But, when was the last time the Bears beat the Patriots before Monday night?. The last time the Bears defeated the...
