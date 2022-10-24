Katy Perry has cleared up fan conspiracy theories after a video that went viral on social media.During a performance at her Las Vegas residency, the “ET” singer’s eye appeared to “glitch” .Viewers of the video noticed that, at one stage, one of her eyelids was firmly closed. The singer could be seen touching her hand to her temple, which prompted her eyelid to reopen. Perry repeated the motion twice.The video, which was shared to TikTok earlier this week, has been viewed more than 19 million times. It sparked a flurry of reactions from fans, some of whom speculated that...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 36 MINUTES AGO