SHERWOOD, Ore. -- Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl who didn’t come home from school Wednesday. Police said the girl didn’t get on her school bus like normal. She was last known to be near Sherwood Middle School along Southwest Meinecke Parkway at around 3 p.m.

SHERWOOD, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO