Clackamas Fire pulls injured driver from rollover crash on Highway 99E bridge
GLADSTONE, Ore. — Clackamas Fire crews pulled an injured driver from a car that rolled over on the Highway 99E bridge near Gladstone. Officials said no one was seriously injured in the crash. Clackamas Fire reported the crash Wednesday afternoon, saying that the car had rolled onto its side...
Motorcycle rider dies in crash on Hwy 30, Oregon State Police says
ROWENA, Ore. — A motorcycle rider died in a crash on Highway 30 in Wasco County on Wednesday afternoon, Oregon State police said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 30 near milepost 66 near Rowena. Initial reports state Stefan Lovewell, 32, of The Dalles,...
Woman dead, relative in custody in Beaverton homicide event
BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Beaverton Police Department has confirmed there is a homicide investigation currently happening at 12790 Tupelo Lane. There is an adult woman deceased, and an adult male suspect in police custody. The woman and man are related by blood. The situation is not a threat to...
Police identify man who died after SE Portland shooting
Police identified the man who was shot and killed last Thursday in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. The shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. on October 20, 2022 near the intersection of Southeast 76th Avenue and Henderson Street. Arriving officers say they found evidence of gunfire in the area.
Attempted murder suspect arrested, accused of shooting at man in SE Portland parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 56-year-old is facing attempted murder charges, accused of shooting at a man in a Southeast Portland parking lot back in September. Officers were called out at about 8:25 p.m. on September 24 on reports of a shooting and car crash near the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Foster Road.
Juvenile in custody, accused of emailing bomb threats to Clackamas middle school
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — A juvenile is facing charges, accused of emailing two bomb threats in to Rock Creek Middle School, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. The first bomb threat was sent in on October 13. The middle school was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, but officials later confirmed it was a hoax.
Semi truck crashes off I-5 northbound in SW Portland, drivers should expect delays
PORTLAND, Ore. — A semi truck driver lost control and crashed off of Interstate 5 northbound early Wednesday morning, Portland Police said. The crash was reported at about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday along I-5 northbound under Terwilliger Boulevard. The driver had some minor injuries in the crash and was taken...
Homicide victim identified following Oct. 20 shooting in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person shot and killed in Vancouver on October 20. The victim is Emmanuel J. Williams, 23, of Vancouver, Wash. The manner of death has been declared a homicide. Police found Williams dead of multiple gunshot wounds...
Salem man arrested for attempted murder following two separate shootings
SALEM, Ore. — Following two separate incidents of gun violence, Salem Police Violent Crimes Unit detectives arrested a 20-year-old on Tuesday for attempted murder and other related charges. Aljoze Reyes was booked into the Marion County Jail on several charges, including attempted murder, for the two shooting incidents back...
Man, 26, shot multiple times in Vancouver; police investigating
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 26-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds by Vancouver police Wednesday morning, following several calls reporting shots fired. Vancouver Police responded to the 2000 block of Brandt Road for a disturbance with weapons call at around 3:30 AM, where they discovered the man. The...
Police respond to shooting in SW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers are responding to reports of a shooting in Southwest Portland on Wednesday. The reports initially came in at about 10:45 a.m. for gunfire heard near Southwest 62nd and Pomona Street. Portland Police said they have the surrounding blocks closed for an investigation. Initial reports state...
Salem boy, 13, arrested for gun possession at his middle school
SALEM, Ore. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested at Waldo Middle School around 3 p.m. Tuesday for gun possession. School staff called the police after security confiscated a gun from the student. The student made no threats toward others, police said. Officers ultimately arrested the student after arriving on...
Law enforcement serves eight search warrants Wednesday morning across Portland metro area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants simultaneously Wednesday morning, October 19. At 7:00 a.m., investigators served the search warrants at locations in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties.
Records show thousands of fires caused by homeless camps in Portland each year
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to Portland Fire Bureau records, homeless camps are responsible for thousands of fires in the city each year and have increased in number each year since 2019. “It happens, I would say, on a daily basis almost around this area,” said homeowner Juanita Swartwood.
Girl who didn't come home from school in Sherwood found safe
SHERWOOD, Ore. -- Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl who didn’t come home from school Wednesday. Police said the girl didn’t get on her school bus like normal. She was last known to be near Sherwood Middle School along Southwest Meinecke Parkway at around 3 p.m.
Crash partially blocks I-84 westbound near Lloyd Exit in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A crash blocked three lanes of Interstate 84 westbound near the Lloyd District exit in Portland on Wednesday morning. The crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the center westbound lanes of the Banfield Expressway, also known as I-84. There was no initial word on whether...
Man shot and killed in North Portland Tuesday night; no arrests made so far, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a male was shot and killed Tuesday night in North Portland. Officers were called to the 9300 block of North Peninsular Avenue just after 9:00 p.m. When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers and paramedics...
Multnomah County DA: Man faces domestic violence charges after shooting and stabbing in SE
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County District Attorney announced that 77-year-old Patrick Kelly Shorb was arraigned on five charges including:. PAST COVERAGE | Man shot, woman stabbed in SE Portland, suspect arrested. Attempted Murder in the Second Degree - Constituting Domestic Violence. Assault in the First Degree with a...
Reward offered for info on suspect accused of slashing dozens of tires in NE Portland
A cash reward is being offered for help identifying a person who is accused of slashing the tires on dozens of vehicles in a Northeast Portland neighborhood earlier this month. Portland Police said about 65 people living in the Roseway Neighborhood woke up on October 1 to find that their...
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in Portland mother's murder
Investigators are asking for help in finding whoever shot and killed a Portland mother back in February and left her two children and boyfriend injured after the shooting. The incident was initially reported on night of February 20, 2022 as a crash in the 12800 block of Southeast Foster Road. People calling 911 also reported that someone may have been shooting at the vehicle.
