ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Woman dead, relative in custody in Beaverton homicide event

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Beaverton Police Department has confirmed there is a homicide investigation currently happening at 12790 Tupelo Lane. There is an adult woman deceased, and an adult male suspect in police custody. The woman and man are related by blood. The situation is not a threat to...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man who died after SE Portland shooting

Police identified the man who was shot and killed last Thursday in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. The shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. on October 20, 2022 near the intersection of Southeast 76th Avenue and Henderson Street. Arriving officers say they found evidence of gunfire in the area.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Homicide victim identified following Oct. 20 shooting in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person shot and killed in Vancouver on October 20. The victim is Emmanuel J. Williams, 23, of Vancouver, Wash. The manner of death has been declared a homicide. Police found Williams dead of multiple gunshot wounds...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Salem man arrested for attempted murder following two separate shootings

SALEM, Ore. — Following two separate incidents of gun violence, Salem Police Violent Crimes Unit detectives arrested a 20-year-old on Tuesday for attempted murder and other related charges. Aljoze Reyes was booked into the Marion County Jail on several charges, including attempted murder, for the two shooting incidents back...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Man, 26, shot multiple times in Vancouver; police investigating

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 26-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds by Vancouver police Wednesday morning, following several calls reporting shots fired. Vancouver Police responded to the 2000 block of Brandt Road for a disturbance with weapons call at around 3:30 AM, where they discovered the man. The...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Police respond to shooting in SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers are responding to reports of a shooting in Southwest Portland on Wednesday. The reports initially came in at about 10:45 a.m. for gunfire heard near Southwest 62nd and Pomona Street. Portland Police said they have the surrounding blocks closed for an investigation. Initial reports state...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Salem boy, 13, arrested for gun possession at his middle school

SALEM, Ore. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested at Waldo Middle School around 3 p.m. Tuesday for gun possession. School staff called the police after security confiscated a gun from the student. The student made no threats toward others, police said. Officers ultimately arrested the student after arriving on...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Law enforcement serves eight search warrants Wednesday morning across Portland metro area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants simultaneously Wednesday morning, October 19. At 7:00 a.m., investigators served the search warrants at locations in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Girl who didn't come home from school in Sherwood found safe

SHERWOOD, Ore. -- Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl who didn’t come home from school Wednesday. Police said the girl didn’t get on her school bus like normal. She was last known to be near Sherwood Middle School along Southwest Meinecke Parkway at around 3 p.m.
SHERWOOD, OR
KATU.com

Crash partially blocks I-84 westbound near Lloyd Exit in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A crash blocked three lanes of Interstate 84 westbound near the Lloyd District exit in Portland on Wednesday morning. The crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the center westbound lanes of the Banfield Expressway, also known as I-84. There was no initial word on whether...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in Portland mother's murder

Investigators are asking for help in finding whoever shot and killed a Portland mother back in February and left her two children and boyfriend injured after the shooting. The incident was initially reported on night of February 20, 2022 as a crash in the 12800 block of Southeast Foster Road. People calling 911 also reported that someone may have been shooting at the vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy