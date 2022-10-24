Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
Michigan farm creates massive rivalry-themed maze
Choice Farms in Webberville made a maize-in-blue and Spartan-themed maze and, well, it's huge.
Sporting News
Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, prediction, betting trends for top-10 Big Ten showdown
Michigan State takes on No. 4 Michigan on Saturday in a prime-time Big Ten showdown at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on FOX. Michigan State (3-4) has endured a disappointing season to this point under third-year coach...
MLive.com
See final Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022 season
Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs begin Monday, and at that point, every serve, spike, block and dig carry more weight. The ultimate destination for the state’s top teams is Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena, which will host the semifinals and championship rounds for the 16th consecutive year Nov. 17-19.
WILX-TV
Another DeCommit For MSU Football
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has received a fourth decommit from its 2023 football recruiting class. Four star running back Kedrick Reescano from Texas has tweeted he will look elsewhere and to respect his decision. The first signing day for all verbal commits is in December. Subscribe to our...
Ian Hume was ‘fiercely loyal’ to Michigan hockey as its equipment manager for 33 years
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ian Hume worked as University of Michigan ice hockey’s equipment manager for 33 years. He dealt with prostate cancer for the last few seasons, including April’s run to the Frozen Four. Even in his last season on the job, he was perfecting the intricacies...
wkar.org
The difference in pregame chatter between MSU and Michigan ahead of Saturday's game and why it matters; Jacoby Windmon, Xavier Henderson, Payton Thorne sound from MSU camp; Jim Harbaugh on importance of MSU / Michigan rivalry | Current Sports | Oct. 26, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we continue to get you prepped for Saturday's big MSU @ Michigan rivalry college football game. There is a clear difference in the dialogue coming out of both programs ahead of the game and there is a big reason why. Also, hear from MSU players Jacoby Windmon, Xavier Henderson, and Payton Thorne. And listen to what Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had to say during his weekly press conference about the big game.
Will Michigan become a refuge for the climate crisis? MSU experts discuss
With its northern location, ample access to fresh water and room for population growth, Michigan has been hailed as a climate haven - a destination for refugees of drought and natural-disaster-driven destruction. In recent years, publications have predicted an influx of immigration into the state. However, MSU scientists aren't so sure about such a rose-tinted view.However, Robert Drost foresees major issues with agriculture and fisheries, as well as the potential for flooding, extended droughts and temperatures exceeding 95 degrees over a longer period of time. Environmental experts and professors say whatever short-term advantages Michigan currently has will eventually be outweighed...
wkar.org
Current Sports Remix: A look back at 'The Miracle at the Big House'; A salute to beloved Current Sports caller, former MSU football player, and 1978 Big Ten Champion, James 'Jody' Arthur McCulloh, Jr. | Current Sports | Oct. 27, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we continue to get you prepped for Saturday's big MSU / Michigan rivalry football game! We hit you with a Current Sports remix, taking a look back at the famous 'Miracle at the Big House' game, in which the Spartans topped the Wolverines off a muffed-punt with 10 seconds left to play. That, as well as a salute to beloved caller and friend of the show, Jody McCulloh, who was a member of the 1978 MSU Big Ten championship football team. McCulloh unexpectedly passed away at the age of 65 last month.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Infamous Michigan football fan shares story of becoming viral meme after 2015 loss to Michigan State
The infamous University of Michigan football fan recalls the moment that turned him into a meme. Saturday (Oct. 29) will be seven years since Wolverines punter Blake O’Neill lost control of the ball on the Michigan State Spartans 38-yard-line, which they recovered while dashing the end zone in walk-off fashion.
thecomeback.com
Michigan legend sends clear message to Michigan State fans
The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will open another chapter in their iconic rivalry this weekend in Ann Arbor. Taylor Lewan, a Michigan legend and current offensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans, is using the opportunity to send a message to Spartan fans looking to talk trash to him:
MSU fights to shield donor gifts for Tucker's contract
A state judge peppered Michigan State's lawyer with questions Tuesday about why the university wants to keep donor agreements paying for football coach Mel Tucker's $95 million contract a secret.The hearing in Judge Brock Swartzle's court is part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by the Detroit Free Press.Why it matters: Public bodies often reject FOIA requests — or demand exorbitant fees for public records — with impunity, leaving citizens or news organizations little recourse but to sue.The Free Press lawsuit forced MSU to publicly justify its denial of the donor agreements.We've been following this suit and...
wkar.org
Get to know “enthusiastic’ SpartanMag.com Publisher Jim Comparoni
Comparoni talks about why he chose MSU after growing up in northern Oakland County and how the university impacted him. He says he was attracted to MSU’s journalism program and wasn’t concerned about MSU’s size. And he describes how his friend and roommate just happened to pick up an application to work at the State News.
wkar.org
Candidates for MSU Board of Trustees discuss building trust and accountability
Amid ongoing tensions between the Michigan State University Board of Trustees and community members on campus, two seats on the board are up for grabs in the upcoming November election. Running for those seats are some newcomers and one incumbent board member. Trustee Melanie Foster (R) is not running for...
Is Lansing the fastest growing city in Michigan?
Lansing is the capital of Michigan. I enjoy walking, running or biking the 17+ mile River Trail, paddling the Grand or Red Cedar rivers and find plenty of parks and open spaces. How do you think about its growing in recent years?
Meijer Sports Complex announces $11M expansion
The West Michigan Sports Commission, which owns the Meijer Sports Complex that serves youth and adult amateur athletes, announced an $11 million expansion set to begin construction in 2024.
ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Airline kicks off nonstop Florida routes from Kalamazoo
A new airline is debuting in West Michigan this week. Avelo Airlines will take off for the first time Wednesday, Oct. 26, from the Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport, heading to Orlando, according to the airline. “Southwest Michiganders love traveling to Florida, and this nonstop service to Orlando is going...
wkar.org
Public can tour Mt. Hope School in Lansing before demolition
This Friday, the Lansing School District will open the doors to one of its oldest buildings a final time for people to say goodbye. The Mt. Hope STEAM Magnet School was built in 1949. It’s scheduled to be torn down next year as part of a plan to demolish and...
wkar.org
MSU opens center to help people with disabilities in life and careers
MSU is opening a new center Friday, Oct. 28, intended to help people with disabilities in their career and life transitions, including those with criminal backgrounds and from underserved communities. The MSU Center for Services, Training and Research for Independence and Desired Employment, or STRIDE, is co-directed by associate professors...
