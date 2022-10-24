ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

MLive.com

See final Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022 season

Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs begin Monday, and at that point, every serve, spike, block and dig carry more weight. The ultimate destination for the state’s top teams is Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena, which will host the semifinals and championship rounds for the 16th consecutive year Nov. 17-19.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Another DeCommit For MSU Football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has received a fourth decommit from its 2023 football recruiting class. Four star running back Kedrick Reescano from Texas has tweeted he will look elsewhere and to respect his decision. The first signing day for all verbal commits is in December. Subscribe to our...
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

The difference in pregame chatter between MSU and Michigan ahead of Saturday's game and why it matters; Jacoby Windmon, Xavier Henderson, Payton Thorne sound from MSU camp; Jim Harbaugh on importance of MSU / Michigan rivalry | Current Sports | Oct. 26, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we continue to get you prepped for Saturday's big MSU @ Michigan rivalry college football game. There is a clear difference in the dialogue coming out of both programs ahead of the game and there is a big reason why. Also, hear from MSU players Jacoby Windmon, Xavier Henderson, and Payton Thorne. And listen to what Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had to say during his weekly press conference about the big game.
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Will Michigan become a refuge for the climate crisis? MSU experts discuss

With its northern location, ample access to fresh water and room for population growth, Michigan has been hailed as a climate haven - a destination for refugees of drought and natural-disaster-driven destruction. ﻿In recent years, publications have predicted an influx of immigration into the state. However, MSU scientists aren't so sure about such a rose-tinted view.﻿However, Robert Drost foresees major issues with agriculture and fisheries, as well as the potential for flooding, extended droughts and temperatures exceeding 95 degrees over a longer period of time. Environmental experts and professors say whatever short-term advantages Michigan currently has will eventually be outweighed...
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Current Sports Remix: A look back at 'The Miracle at the Big House'; A salute to beloved Current Sports caller, former MSU football player, and 1978 Big Ten Champion, James 'Jody' Arthur McCulloh, Jr. | Current Sports | Oct. 27, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we continue to get you prepped for Saturday's big MSU / Michigan rivalry football game! We hit you with a Current Sports remix, taking a look back at the famous 'Miracle at the Big House' game, in which the Spartans topped the Wolverines off a muffed-punt with 10 seconds left to play. That, as well as a salute to beloved caller and friend of the show, Jody McCulloh, who was a member of the 1978 MSU Big Ten championship football team. McCulloh unexpectedly passed away at the age of 65 last month.
EAST LANSING, MI
thecomeback.com

Michigan legend sends clear message to Michigan State fans

The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will open another chapter in their iconic rivalry this weekend in Ann Arbor. Taylor Lewan, a Michigan legend and current offensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans, is using the opportunity to send a message to Spartan fans looking to talk trash to him:
ANN ARBOR, MI
Axios Detroit

MSU fights to shield donor gifts for Tucker's contract

A state judge peppered Michigan State's lawyer with questions Tuesday about why the university wants to keep donor agreements paying for football coach Mel Tucker's $95 million contract a secret.The hearing in Judge Brock Swartzle's court is part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by the Detroit Free Press.Why it matters: Public bodies often reject FOIA requests — or demand exorbitant fees for public records — with impunity, leaving citizens or news organizations little recourse but to sue.The Free Press lawsuit forced MSU to publicly justify its denial of the donor agreements.We've been following this suit and...
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Get to know “enthusiastic’ SpartanMag.com Publisher Jim Comparoni

Comparoni talks about why he chose MSU after growing up in northern Oakland County and how the university impacted him. He says he was attracted to MSU’s journalism program and wasn’t concerned about MSU’s size. And he describes how his friend and roommate just happened to pick up an application to work at the State News.
wkar.org

Candidates for MSU Board of Trustees discuss building trust and accountability

Amid ongoing tensions between the Michigan State University Board of Trustees and community members on campus, two seats on the board are up for grabs in the upcoming November election. Running for those seats are some newcomers and one incumbent board member. Trustee Melanie Foster (R) is not running for...
Kalamazoo Gazette

ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Airline kicks off nonstop Florida routes from Kalamazoo

A new airline is debuting in West Michigan this week. Avelo Airlines will take off for the first time Wednesday, Oct. 26, from the Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport, heading to Orlando, according to the airline. “Southwest Michiganders love traveling to Florida, and this nonstop service to Orlando is going...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkar.org

Public can tour Mt. Hope School in Lansing before demolition

This Friday, the Lansing School District will open the doors to one of its oldest buildings a final time for people to say goodbye. The Mt. Hope STEAM Magnet School was built in 1949. It’s scheduled to be torn down next year as part of a plan to demolish and...
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

MSU opens center to help people with disabilities in life and careers

MSU is opening a new center Friday, Oct. 28, intended to help people with disabilities in their career and life transitions, including those with criminal backgrounds and from underserved communities. The MSU Center for Services, Training and Research for Independence and Desired Employment, or STRIDE, is co-directed by associate professors...
EAST LANSING, MI

