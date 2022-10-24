On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we continue to get you prepped for Saturday's big MSU / Michigan rivalry football game! We hit you with a Current Sports remix, taking a look back at the famous 'Miracle at the Big House' game, in which the Spartans topped the Wolverines off a muffed-punt with 10 seconds left to play. That, as well as a salute to beloved caller and friend of the show, Jody McCulloh, who was a member of the 1978 MSU Big Ten championship football team. McCulloh unexpectedly passed away at the age of 65 last month.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO