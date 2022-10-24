ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS DFW

A church, a home, and a business were completely destroyed by fire overnight in McKinney.

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Crews in McKinney are working to put out two fires that completely destroyed multiple structures downtown overnight.The McKinney Fire Department says that a church, a home, and a Chicken Express were completely destroyed. Crews say that the fire started at the home and church, then started at the restaurant. It is unknown if there were any injuries from the fire. This incident is being classified as two separate fires until the cause can be determined.
MCKINNEY, TX
Rooted Expeditions

The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.

The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
SANGER, TX
KLTV

St. Gregory Early Learning Center

A Mineola couple talks to KLTV’s Sariah Bonds about their recent struggles to keep the Rose Hill Community Food Pantry afloat. The pantry feeds 250-300 families a month in the Wood County area, but now inflation and rising costs are making it more difficult to serve those in need.
LONGVIEW, TX

