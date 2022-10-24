Read full article on original website
Related
A church, a home, and a business were completely destroyed by fire overnight in McKinney.
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Crews in McKinney are working to put out two fires that completely destroyed multiple structures downtown overnight.The McKinney Fire Department says that a church, a home, and a Chicken Express were completely destroyed. Crews say that the fire started at the home and church, then started at the restaurant. It is unknown if there were any injuries from the fire. This incident is being classified as two separate fires until the cause can be determined.
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.
The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
Owner of purse from 1950s unearthed in Texas finally identified
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The original owner of a purse that had been missing for more than 60 years has been identified. Recently dug up under the floorboards of a former stage at the old League City School building, not too far from Houston, Texas, was a small purse belonging to someone with the name “Beverly Williams.”
46-Year-Old Caleb Roach Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the Texas Police, a pedestrian accident was reported in Tyler on Tuesday at midnight. The officials stated that a pedestrian crash occurred at the 3700 block of Troup Highway.
KLTV
World War II soldier’s dog tag found in France, returned to nephew in Longview
Tyler Catholic school plans to open new early learning center in 2023. “We were trying to find other daycares around Tyler that might take these younger children,” said Michelle Caccitolo, Principal of St. Gregory’s Cathedral School. “And they all had waiting lists.”. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
KLTV
St. Gregory Early Learning Center
A Mineola couple talks to KLTV’s Sariah Bonds about their recent struggles to keep the Rose Hill Community Food Pantry afloat. The pantry feeds 250-300 families a month in the Wood County area, but now inflation and rising costs are making it more difficult to serve those in need.
Comments / 0