As remnants of last nights storms move out of eastern Idaho and western Wyoming, there may some sun that is able to break through later once we get the clouds out of here. Winds from SW 10-15 mph today with highs from the upper 30's in the mountains to mid-to-upper 40's in the valley. 48 in Salmon, 40 in Island Park.

