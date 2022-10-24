Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Has another seat unexpectedly opened up?
Cole Custer’s future with Stewart-Haas Racing isn’t as certain as it once seemed, with Tony Stewart reportedly keen on replacing him for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series silly season has been a crazy one to say the least, and while things appear to have wound down in recent weeks, we may not be completely done with high-profile teams making a splash in the driver market.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick News
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick was involved in one of the most infamous confrontations in the sport's history back in 2015. Patrick and veteran NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin wrecked at Daytona in 2015. Hamlin bumped Patrick from behind, causing her to spin out. She confronted Hamlin following the race. “What...
Kevin Harvick Couldn’t Escape Taylor Swift and Heartbreak
He's come close three times, but Kevin Harvick can't quite close the deal by winning in the aftermath of album releases by Taylor Swift. The post Kevin Harvick Couldn’t Escape Taylor Swift and Heartbreak appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Danica Patrick Confronted NASCAR Driver About Infamous Wreck
Danica Patrick and Denny Hamlin revisited a tense exchange from 2015. After crashing in practice, Hamlin bumped the back of Patrick's vehicle during a duel race at Daytona International Speedway. Patrick later confronted Hamlin, grabbed him with both hands, and asked, "What are you doing?" Seven years later, Patrick invited...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bluntly Calls Out NASCAR for Inconsistencies on Penalties After Bubba Wallace Ruling
Dale Earnhardt Jr. bluntly calls out NASCAR for being inconsistent in penalty rulings after Bubba Wallace suspension and for getting a penalty wrong with his own driver. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bluntly Calls Out NASCAR for Inconsistencies on Penalties After Bubba Wallace Ruling appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How Long Before Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Fed up With Petty GMS?
Petty GNS has now lured three JR Motorsports employees to its Cup Series team in less than a year. The post How Long Before Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Fed up With Petty GMS? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
M&M’s ending 32-year NASCAR run with special tribute
After 32 years of sponsorship, M&M’s is set to leave the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2022 season, and they are leaving fans with one final special paint scheme. M&M’s announced after the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season that the 2022 season would be their 32nd and final year of sponsorship at the sport’s top level.
Bubba Wallace Will Get Viciously Booed at Martinsville This Weekend and His Response Will Be …
Bubba Wallace knows he's going to get viciously booed this weekend at Martinsville. Here's what fans might expect in response from him. The post Bubba Wallace Will Get Viciously Booed at Martinsville This Weekend and His Response Will Be … appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bubba Wallace Declines Interview With NBC, and Kyle Petty Doesn’t Sugarcoat What He Thinks About It
Kyle Petty has been vocal on the Bubba Wallace penalty, and was at it again this weekend, taking direct aim at the 23XI Racing driver for remaining silent and declining an NBC interview to explain his side. The post Bubba Wallace Declines Interview With NBC, and Kyle Petty Doesn’t Sugarcoat What He Thinks About It appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AJ Allmendinger Could Be In for a Rude Awakening in 2023 and He Knows It
AJ Allmendinger's recent NASCAR Cup Series success doesn't necessarily mean he'll have a great 2023 season. The post AJ Allmendinger Could Be In for a Rude Awakening in 2023 and He Knows It appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR weekend schedule for Martinsville Speedway
Sunday’s 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway will be a last-chance race in the best definition of the phrase. Joey Logano locked in a spot in the Phoenix Championship Four with a win at Las Vegas, but three other positions in the championship group remain to be filled. Martinsville’s results will determine which drivers land in those spots.
Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. Were Exposed by Avoidable Blunders at Homestead
Homestead-Miami was a prime example of why Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. haven't won a race this year. The post Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. Were Exposed by Avoidable Blunders at Homestead appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Hot Dog at Martinsville Speedway Is NASCAR's Most Popular Concession
NASCAR is a sport steeped in tradition. Though motorsports might not seem like the right arena for sentimentality, NASCAR fans will be quick to share with you their favorite feature of every racetrack. Come race weekend, they'll be quick to grab their Official Race Socks, don their Official Race Cap, and do whatever chant, dance, or ritual that has historically provided their favorite driver with the winning edge. Allegedly.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to race in South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway
Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday that he is entering the Charlie Powell Memorial South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway, putting him back behind the driver's wheel for the second time in 2022. Earnhardt will compete in the prestigious late model stock car race scheduled for Nov. 19 at the Timmonsville, S.C. short track, which was among the venues that Earnhardt grew up racing on.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Surprising 2023 Race News
The NASCAR Euro Series has an unprecedented race planned to commence the 2023 season. As announced Tuesday, next year's schedule begins with an exhibition Arctic Ice Race in Finland. That's right. On March 4 and 5, drivers will compete on ice, or as put in the press release, cars "will...
NASCAR: Stewart-Haas Racing, Cole Custer Lose Race Manipulation Appeal
If Tony Stewart was “so mad” at NASCAR a few weeks ago over the Cole Custer situation, he’s not going to be much happier. The appeal Stewart-Haas Racing filed over an alleged attempt to manipulate the race at Charlotte was denied. On the final lap of the...
AUTO RACING: Last race for NASCAR drivers to make Final Four
Site: Martinsville, Virginia. Schedule: Saturday, practice, noon, and qualifying, 12:45 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (NBC). Track: Martinsville Speedway. Race distance: 500 laps, 263 miles. Last year: Alex Bowman won after starting 13th. Last race: Kyle Larson led 199 of 267 laps at Homestead-Miami and won for the third time...
On Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Podcast, Erik Jones Opens up about the ‘Terrible Day’ Joe Gibbs Fired Him
For all of the fame and fortune that NASCAR success can bring, losing your job is never fun. Just ask Erik Jones about that. The post On Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Podcast, Erik Jones Opens up about the ‘Terrible Day’ Joe Gibbs Fired Him appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR All-Star Race Week at North Wilkesboro Speedway Adds Racing, Concerts and More
The 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race week has expanded to bring even more race action and entertainment to historic North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. As part of NASCAR’s 75th-anniversary season, All-Star week will now feature five days of on-track competition, two concerts and throwback pricing on a variety of concessions.
NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin moves into first
The top spot in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings has become like the ugliest horse on the merry-go-round. No one wants to climb on board. Joey Logano is the latest to depart. He was No. 1 last week but had a less-than-spectacular day at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, finishing 18th. He’s already locked into the championship round at Phoenix, of course, so he didn’t leave Homestead thoroughly miserable, but he does fall from the lead in the NBC Power Rankings.
