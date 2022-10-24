Travis Barker is, aside from his music, perhaps most known for his aesthetic—his body is covered with tattoos of every shape, size, and color. So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about skin, and caring for skin, right? Heading into Nobu Malibu where a number of people had gathered to celebrate his Barker Wellness skin-care line launch (in partnership with REVOLVE), the rockstar-turned-skin-care-founder was surrounded by family and friends, including wife Kourtney Kardashian. It was here that I got to chat with him all about his new CBD-infused skin-care line, and just exactly how he deals with all the things going on in his new life.

4 DAYS AGO