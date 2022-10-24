Read full article on original website
Related
7 Under-$15 Drugstore Products Derms Swear By For Treating Skin That’s Oily and Dry at the Same Time
Though it may seem like everyone can characterize their skin as "oily" or dry," for most people, the reality is that it's a little bit of both. “Combination skin, which is oily in some areas, like the T-zone, and dry in others, like the cheeks, is actually the most common skin type,” says Fatima Fahs, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Canton, Michigan.
‘I’m a Dermatologist, and Here’s Why You Might Want To Befriend Your Skin Microbiome If You Have Eczema’
You're feeling pretty good about the state of your wellness—until you look in the mirror (or start feeling itchy and inflamed) and see an eczema flare-up staring back. What do you do? It’s totally fair to be frustrated when your skin isn't cooperating, but before you declare war on your eczema, you might want to consider taking a friendlier approach.
I worked at Olive Garden – the ‘sneaky trick’ with its famous never-ending pasta bowl so customers lose out
A WAITER at Olive Garden claims the restaurant has a trick to prevent customers from walking out with a second serving of their never-ending pasta bowl. The waiter made a comment on a TikTok video that said Olive Garden provided customers with a smaller bowl when they asked for a second serving of their purposed never-ending pasta dish.
Here’s How Long It Actually Takes for the Caffeine in That Cup of Coffee To Kick In—And How To Make It Hit Faster
If you ask me, there are two types of people in this world: those who don’t drink coffee, and those who can’t possibly imagine a life without it. (Full disclosure: I’m 110 percent in the latter camp.) Now, if the promise of coffee is a—or the—motivating force to get you out of bed each morning, or gives you the power to overcome an afternoon slump, you might wonder if there’s a way to make the caffeine in that cup of joe hit harder, better, faster, and stronger.
Now Is the Best Time of Year To Resurface Your Skin, and These ‘Micro Peels’ Allow You To (Gently) Do It at Home
Fall is the perfect time for a chemical peel because the treatment serves double time to undo summer sun damage while also prepping your skin to absorb the hydrating ingredients you'll be using all winter. But though aggressive, in-office chemical peels definitely work, they tend to come with some pretty significant side effects. At best, they'll make your face shed like a snake for the better part of a week (which, believe it or not, is actually supposed to happen), and at worst, they'll leave you red and irritated (which decidedly is not). The fix? Glytone's new "micro peels," which are here to gently—and effectively—resurface your complexion at home.
Meet the Brightening Overnight Mask a Derm Says ‘Is the Closest Thing You Can Get to a Cosmetic Clinic Treatment’
While you're sleeping and building up energy for the day ahead, your skin cells are hard at work. They're repairing damage, building collagen, and so much more. So having a solid nighttime skin-care routine can make sure your cells are primed to do their best work. But at the end of a long day, taking time for an involved routine might feel impossible. On those nights, Naomi McCullum, MD, a board-certified cosmetic physician in Sydney, Australia, reaches for the One Night Stand AHA Overnight Facial ($105) from her eponymous skin-care line.
These Hands-Free Sneakers Are the Easiest Things You’ll Ever Slip on Your Feet, No Bending or Bunny Ears Required
In the early ‘90s, as I was gearing up for kindergarten graduation, there was one test every kid in my class needed to pass before we could spend the summer pool-side pretending to be mermaids: We had to tie our shoes perfectly in front of our kindergarten teacher. I passed, a proud and accomplished student of the bunny-ear technique, and spent the summer running around in my lace-up kicks. (When I wasn't playing mermaids, of course.)
Who Needs a Pilates Reformer When You’ve Got a Foam Roller?
Pilates reformers challenge your core, shoulders, and other muscle groups by making you work to either move the carriage or hold it steady. Unfortunately, you usually have to go to a class to work out on one, or shell out thousands of dollars to get one for your home. But...
I’ve Struggled With Dandruff for Forever—Until I Tried This One-Week Scalp-Care Boot Camp
My dandruff often feels like an annoying ex-boyfriend I can’t seem to get rid of. I’ve tried everything in my power to ditch it—kitchen-chemistry TikTok hacks, pricey new shampoos, a very expensive shower filter—but just when I think it’s gone, it comes back begging for attention.
10 Stunning, Long-Sleeved Dresses From Free People That Will Keep You Snugly Even When Temps Drop
When the chilly fall and winter temps roll in, all that "sweater weather" brings, well, sweaters, as well as oversized cardigans, thick shackets, and plush socks galore. What it normally doesn't bring? Dresses. Many of us like to save the breezy frocks and strapless gowns for the warmer months, reasonably so.
This Is the Derm-Approved Eyelash Serum That Sydney Sweeney Says Made Her Lashes Grow So Much She Stopped Wearing Falsies
Even if you’ve only seen one episode of HBO’s Euphoria, you know that makeup, particularly eye makeup, is a massive part of the show—it’s practically its own character. Sydney Sweeney nabbed an Emmy nomination for her role as Cassie and her star-turning performance (“I have never, ever been happier!”). But she’s also made headlines for her signature look on the show: icy blue eyeshadow and long, bold lashes. Euphoria’s makeup artist, Donni Davy, used to apply false eyelashes on Sweeney to give her those full lashes. But in a recent interview with Refinery29, Sweeney explained why her makeup artist stopped needing to use fake lashes on her.
This Top With a Special Hole for Your Smart Watch Brilliantly Solves a Cold-Weather Runner’s Dilemma
I have a pen pal in her 60s from Alberta who emails me pictures of her outdoor adventures all year long. Even in the harsh Canadian winters, she regularly heads outside to go cross-country skiing, ice skating, and hiking. “Today we had a bit of a blizzard…woohoo!” she once wrote, without a hint of sarcasm.
Cloth Diapers and the Environment: Are They Really More Eco-Friendly?
First-time parents are quick to learn just how much goes into caring for and raising a little one. In addition to requiring nearly-never-ending attention, babies also need frequent changes to remain sanitary, comfortable, and satisfied overall. The question is where do you stand on the cloth diapers vs. disposable debate? When thinking about the average cost of diapers per month, the benefits of cloth options, how long it takes for a diaper to decompose, and general sustainability practices, the answer may seem glaringly clear. But is it? Keep reading to learn more about cloth diapers and how they really stack up against disposables.
How To Properly Clean Your TV Screen Without Damaging It
Have you ever been cozied up on the couch or in bed, streaming your favorite show, only to realize that there are major smears across your dusty TV screen? Yep, we’ve all been there at some point or another. As such, we’ve all also likely stood in front of our TV wondering how to wipe it down. With that in mind, we chatted with cleaning expert and COO at The Cleaning Authority Leanne Stapf to learn how to clean a TV screen once and for all. Keep reading for her top tips.
Support Reproductive Justice by Shopping Your Favorite Beauty Brands With The Every Body Campaign
This week, makeup brand Saie made history by launching The Every Body Campaign, the largest beauty industry-backed reproductive rights initiative to date. Over 35 major brands including Glow Recipe, Fable & Mane, The Inkey List, and Versed, among others (click here for the complete list), are repackaging a best-selling product in limited-edition “Every Body Green” packaging, inspired by the green bandanas and smoke seen at abortion rights demonstrations. 100 percent of the proceeds from every sale will go towards the fight for reproductive justice in partnership with SisterSong, a national reproductive justice collective working to improve the reproductive lives of those most impacted by anti-abortion legislation while advocating for the needs and perspectives of women of color.
Travis Barker on His New CBD-Infused Skin-Care Line, Meditation, and What Product He Loves Now Thanks to Kourtney
Travis Barker is, aside from his music, perhaps most known for his aesthetic—his body is covered with tattoos of every shape, size, and color. So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about skin, and caring for skin, right? Heading into Nobu Malibu where a number of people had gathered to celebrate his Barker Wellness skin-care line launch (in partnership with REVOLVE), the rockstar-turned-skin-care-founder was surrounded by family and friends, including wife Kourtney Kardashian. It was here that I got to chat with him all about his new CBD-infused skin-care line, and just exactly how he deals with all the things going on in his new life.
‘SuperAgers’ Have Memory Function of People Decades Younger Than Them—Here’s How They Stay Sharp
Age is just a number, and for a number of people, their brain and memory function is keeping them younger than their biological age on a scientific level. New research has on a group of people called "SuperAgers" has found that the memory-storing part of their brain is significantly larger than those decades younger than them. And although more studies still need to be conducted to understand exactly why this is, there's plenty you can start doing today to access some of the longevity-boosting brain benefits of those in the SuperAging camp.
Cuffing Season Isn’t Just for Singles—Here are 4 Ways It Can Benefit Your Already Established Relationship
The chill in the air, the pumpkin spice in your latte, the need to get cozy up…. It all points to the same explanation: we're in peak cuffing season. The term generally refers to the time between October and February (just after Valentine’s Day) when single folks look to partner up through the colder months (and ensure they won't be alone during the holidays in the process). However, cuffing season can be for couples, too. If you're in an already established relationship or otherwise spoken for during this time of year, there are plenty of ways that cuffing season energy can still affect your union—and for the better.
8 Nourishing ‘Lip Glazing’ Glosses That Deliver Instant Hydration and Shine
2022 has been the year of glazed beauty. Glazed skin, glazed hair, and glazed nails have each dominated our social feeds at some point during the past 12 months, and now, it's all about glazed lips. Super-shiny glosses are having a moment, and though the trend may feel like it's...
How Submerging Your Face in a Bowl of Ice Water Helps Calm Anxiety in Seconds
Social media (TikTok, in particular) is chock-full of hacks for literally everything. Some are totally weird and ineffective. Some are not recommended by experts and should be avoided (cough cough, bad skin-care hacks). And others are genuinely pretty helpful. Case in point: submerging your face in ice water. This random—albeit...
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0