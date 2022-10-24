Read full article on original website
OSU Extensions Offering Help To Farmers, Ranchers As Drought Conditions Continues
Oklahoma State University is offering farmers and ranchers a helping hand amid the ongoing drought. Farmers and ranchers will have a chance to test their water and feed at a reduced rate. Dr. Amy Hagerman with the OSU extension office joined News On 6 to talk more about how this will help the agriculture industry in our state.
Communities Considering Lowering Voting Age For Local Elections
A growing number of communities are considering letting 16 and 17 year olds vote in some elections. Five towns in Maryland have already made the change, and Berkley and Oakland, California passed the move. The move hasn't been implemented yet, and the age will be lowered for local elections only.
