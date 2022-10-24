Read full article on original website
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
DC Metrobus attack: 2 adults arrested in brutal assault on woman where bus driver failed to act
Two adults were arrested in connection with the assault of a woman on a Washington, D.C., Metrobus. The attack was recorded on camera from the bus and bystanders.
Police identify man wanted for killing MTA bus driver in South Baltimore lot
BALTIMORE - Police have identified the man suspected of killing an MTA bus driver in a South Baltimore parking lot on Tuesday.Leon Douglas Hill, 53, is wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot Tuesday near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Police confirmed on Friday that the shooting was domestic related. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will provide any resources necessary for the investigation."We are all grieving the tragic death of this dedicated public servant," Hogan said. "The First Lady and I extend our condolences to Elaine Jackson's family and all of her colleagues at MTA." Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hill, call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
NBC Washington
2-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Being Found Unconscious Outside DC Building
A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was found unconscious Thursday night outside a Washington, D.C. apartment building. Police are investigating whether the child may have been physically abused. The toddler was found outside the Trinity Plaza apartment complex at 21 Atlantic St. SW. Just after 9 p.m.,...
Parents of 15-year-old Raleigh shooting suspect say he gave no warning before killing brother and four others
The parents of the 15-year-old suspected gunman who killed five people and wounded two others in a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, have issued a statement saying they had no warning of the violence he committed. The statement marks the first official identification of Austin Thompson as the suspect in the 13 October shooting. Authorities have not publicly named him but his identity was previously confirmed by multiple local media outlets. The suspect was hospitalised with “life-threatening injuries” after allegedly carrying out a mass shooting, in which one of the victims was his 16-year-old brother, James Roger Thompson....
'I was disgusted' | Metro investigating bus driver after attack on woman caught on camera
WASHINGTON — An apology and an investigation. There is new reaction from Metro in response to a disturbing video showing a group of teenagers attacking a woman on the W4 bus. The victim in this case received a personal phone call and apology from Metro's General Manager Randy Clarke. Now, investigators are trying to determine if the bus driver violated policy.
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days
A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
Man accused of killing Baltimore MTA bus driver is also a bus driver, neighbors say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are still searching for the man accused of shooting an MTA bus driver to death earlier this week.Investigators believe Leon Douglas Hill shot and killed 40-year-old Elaine Jackson in a bus lot Tuesday. WJZ reporter Jessica Albert went to Windsor Mill, where Hill lives, and learned more about him from neighbors, who say they are shocked and heartbroken he is accused of killing someone.The residents said they know Hill as a kind, hardworking man, and that he was also an MTA bus driver. Baltimore police have not released many details about how Hill and Jackson know each other....
Sick details emerge after 9-year-old was ‘padlocked in dog kennel and forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temps’
A CHILD was found padlocked in a dog kennel after being forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temperatures, according to police. Cops in North Carolina said that the nine-year-old was left with some food and clothes but “not enough to sustain warmth for this child.”. The Davidson County Sheriff's...
Man arrested in killing of romantic rival at East Baltimore gas station
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives have found enough evidence to arrest and charge a man in the killing of his romantic rival at a BP gas station in East Baltimore four months ago.Keith Anderson, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Markeece Jordan, who was shot multiple times following a "violent dispute" on June 22 at the gas station in the 1900 block of Belair Road.Anderson has also been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and several handgun violations.Jordan was taken to the hospital where he died.Police located and arrested Anderson Monday in the 4800...
Trial begins for Capitol Police officer accused of warning rioter to take down incriminating info
WASHINGTON — The trial of a former U.S. Capitol Police officer charged in the Jan. 6 riot began Tuesday with jurors set to decide whether his Facebook message warning a rioter to remove information from a public post amount to obstruction of a federal grand jury. On Jan. 7,...
Quinton Simon ‘drowned in tub while mom was high on drugs,’ grandma claimed in shocking call to missing toddler’s dad
QUINTON Simon’s grandmother said she believed that the 11-month-old toddler drowned in the bathtub after his mother and boyfriend got high and left him there. Billie Jo Howell reportedly made the claim in an 11-minute phone call with the missing child’s father Henry ‘Bubba’ Moss. According...
MTA mourns bus driver - a former lottery winner - who was shot, killed in Baltimore lot
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration on Thursday said a woman shot and killed this week in an bus lot in South Baltimore was an MTA bus driver. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon police said. She died in the hospital. Detectives are still searching for the suspect.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the agency said. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found...
Man found dead after targeted shooting outside Nationals Park
WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of the Washington Nationals Park Sunday, authorities said. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Van Street and N Street, outside local restaurants and bars. Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, officials said.
MTA bus driver took out peace order against man accused of killing her in South Baltimore lot
BALTIMORE - WJZ discovered new information that sheds light on the relationship between MTA bus driver Elaine Jackson, 40, and the man accused of shooting her to death at her job, Leon Hill, 53.WJZ spoke with Hill's neighbors who said he was also a MTA bus driver.We also looked through court records that show Jackson had taken out a peace order against Hill four days before she was shot, accusing him of harassing and stalking her.In that peace order, Jackson wrote a chilling statement that said Hill allegedly told her if he couldn't have her, no one could.Jackson starts the...
Maryland man killed in broad daylight outside of Nationals Park in Washington, DC
Police are now offering a $25,000 reward for information following the killing of a 31-year-old Maryland man outside of Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.
Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video
Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
Police investigating physical abuse after 2-year-old hospitalized
WASHINGTON — A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital after police in D.C. said he was found unconscious in Southeast Tuesday evening. The Metropolitan Police Department said investigators have classified the incident as a physical abuse allegation. Officers responded to the 2700 block of Bruce Place Southeast for a...
Navy officer, girlfriend charged with cyberstalking man’s ex-wife
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Navy officer and his girlfriend each face federal charges of cyberstalking, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy for an alleged campaign to harass his ex-wife. Jason Michael Leidel, 42, an active-duty commissioned officer and Sarah Elizabeth Song, 43, a senior trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Transportation, were scheduled […]
Third man wanted in Northwest DC triple shooting
WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third suspect in a triple shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy in Northwest D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy St. NW.
