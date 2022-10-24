Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
thecomeback.com
Mac Jones gets brutally honest about Patriots fans booing him
The Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots, 33-14, in a somewhat surprising Monday Night Football result. The loss dropped the Patriots to 3-4 on the season. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones did not have a good night, as fans booed him and chanted for his replacement by backup Bailey Zappe.
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick makes major Patriots quarterback announcement
Since rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones during the New England Patriots blowout loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hasn’t exactly been forthcoming about who would be the team’s starting going forward, giving vague responses to questions on multiple occasions. But on Thursday, Belichick gave a much more revealing answer – while still getting a little testy with the media.
Tedy Bruschi Calls Ex-Patriot ‘Ridiculous’ For Bill Belichick Take
One former Patriot believes Bill Belichick has slowly but surely been exposed ever since Tom Brady left Foxboro. The same can’t be said for another standout from the first phase of New England’s dynasty. Asante Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with...
Ex-Patriot Takes Shot At Bill Belichick Amid QB Controversy
Everybody seems to have an opinion on how the New England Patriots handled their quarterback situation Monday night, including one former player who pointed the blame at Bill Belichick. The Patriots entered their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Chicago Bears having a decision to make at quarterback. Either they...
Patriots Injury Report: More Bad News On Three Key Players
FOXBORO, Mass. — At this point, it would be a surprise if Kyle Dugger, David Andrews or Christian Barmore play in Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets. All three Patriots players missed Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session. Dugger is dealing with...
The New England Patriots should sell at the deadline
With their loss on Monday night, and their quarterback uncertainty, the Patriots should consider selling at the trade deadline. The uncertainty brewing in New England with their quarterback situation should prompt the team to sell at the deadline. I think if the team were to have won on Monday night...
Golf Digest
Did an ESPN SkyCam wire irrevocably alter the future of the New England Patriots? Some are saying yes
On Monday night in foggy Foxborough, the New England Patriots suffered arguably their worst loss of the post-Brady era, falling 33-14 to a Bears team that can charitably be described as pedestrian. Making matters worse, erstwhile franchise QB Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of his return from a high ankle sprain after going three for six with a truly fugly INT, opening the door for Bailey Zappe to lead two quick (though ultimately meaningless) touchdown drives. The early hook ignited a quarterback controversy that Belichick and co. and haven’t seen since the Drew Bledsoe days, but it might not have been Mac Jones’ fault. At least not entirely.
Patriots Fans Will Despise This Mac Jones Comparison After ‘Dirty’ Slide
There are some athletes nobody wants to be compared to. But unfortunately for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, that’s the position he found himself in Wednesday after a video of his controversial slide from “Monday Night Football” gained more attention. The play in question has been...
