State’s colleges see enrollment dip slowing, but fall undergraduate totals still ‘troubling’

Related
Schools may be forced to cut teachers and expand class sizes due to ‘devastating’ funding shortages
Schools are considering cutting teacher numbers and making class sizes bigger in a bid to save money. In a new poll by an education union, most said they were likely to take these measures or were at least thinking about them. Headteachers have been raising the alarm over stretched school...
US housing activity is in the early stages of a large correction, and prices will drop by mid-single digits, analyst says
US housing activity is headed for a large correction, and prices will post single digit declines next year, according to Comerica. Chief economist Bill Adams said price declines will be steeper in "the most unaffordable cities on the West Coast." He also estimated real estimate investment will fall 18% from...
US test scores fell during the pandemic — but experts say don't blame school closings
When the COVID-19 pandemic reached the United States in early 2020, public school officials were suddenly and unexpectedly forced to make life-and-death decisions. As the American death toll mounted (more than 1 million at the time of this writing), states across America closed their schools. This proved controversial, with many liberals joining conservatives in worrying that doing so would set American children back in their education. Over time, research emerged suggesting those fears were not unfounded.
Mortgage rates expected to fall to 5.4% by late 2023, banking group projects
After more than doubling this year, mortgage rates are expected to retreat in 2023, according to an updated forecast from the Mortgage Bankers Association. MBA's economists also said they expect the US to enter into a recession in the first part of next year that will be driven by tighter financial conditions, reduced business investment and slower growth globally. That will, in turn, push the unemployment rate up from its current 3.5% to 5.5% by the end of next year, according to the forecast.
Your questions about California’s gas rebate answered
Readers had questions about California’s gas rebate payments, including whether it matters how many cars you have and why it’s based on 2020 tax returns. We’ve answered some here. To help with the high price of gas — and the rising cost of living — California started...
Adults are moving back in with their parents despite having kids of their own amid a 'roommate boom' due to record-high rent triggered by inflation
Some adults are moving back in with their parents amid record-high rent triggered by inflation. US rents rose by an average of 7.8 percent in September and remained 25 percent up since before the pandemic, according to Redfin. Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville and Portland are a few US cities where rent has significantly increased.
American test scores prompt 'a moment of truth' for schools
American student test scores plunged by historic levels during the coronavirus pandemic, prompting soul-searching among education figures to chart a future path for the country’s schools. New results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, better known as the “Nation’s Report Card,” revealed steep declines in math and reading...
Perspective: Bad policy, not COVID-19, made children’s test scores decline
We have more bad news about American kids to start off the week: Newly released test scores show a steep learning loss as a result of our pandemic policies. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the nation’s report card, tests a broad sampling of fourth and eighth graders and has measured their performance since the early 1990s. The students did worse in both both math and reading, with just about a quarter of eighth graders proficient in math, compared to 34% proficiency in 2019.
Ohio's teachers' pension system wants lawmakers to increase contribution rates
The State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio will ask state lawmakers to increase the contribution rates that school districts pay into the pension for teachers. System spokesman Nick Treneff said the teachers' pension system has yet to discuss details, such as how much of an increase it wants. "We aren't going to get...
COVID-19 state of emergency set to end February 2023, state officials say
California will sunset its COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency next year, state officials said Monday. The state of emergency, which made it easier for state and local governments to coordinate their pandemic response, is set to end Feb. 28, 2023, Gov. Gavin Newsom said. According to Newsom’s office, the decision...
Unhoused struggle for access to clean water despite state law that guarantees the right
As California faces an extreme drought emergency, day-to-day use of water is an issue for everyone. But even in times of surplus rains and full reservoirs, access to clean water is still a luxury for some residents. A recent study highlights the problem of access to clean water for people...
Green chemistry: UC Berkeley wins grant to cut harmful materials in consumer products
The University of California, Berkeley has been awarded a $334,275 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to expand its Greener Solutions Project, aiming to reduce hazardous chemicals in commercial products. Agency officials this week announced the selection of the university, along with the California Department of Toxic Substances Control...
Several Bay Area school districts recognized for policies that support LGBTQ students
IN ITS LATEST survey of California’s unified school districts, an LGBTQ+ civil rights nonprofit honored 19 districts for their inclusive policies supporting LGBTQ+ students and identified others who need to do more to ensure students feel safe on campus. Equality California, one of the country’s largest LGBTQ+ rights organizations,...
If you’re worried about the environment, consider being composted when you die
WOULD YOU RATHER be buried or cremated when you die?. If you feel the way I do, the answer is neither. I cringe at the thought of my body burning up at well over 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit or being pumped full of toxic chemicals and spending the rest of eternity in a cramped box 6 feet underground.
California test scores decline: See how your school compares
California's Department of Education released statewide student test scores that show most students did not meet math and English standards this year. Monday's release shows the pandemic's toll on students' learning. Statewide, students meeting the standard for English dropped by 4% (51% to 47%), and for math, it fell by 7% (40% to 33%). The The post California test scores decline: See how your school compares appeared first on KESQ.
Renewable workforce: Here’s how California workers can transition to green energy jobs
CALIFORNIA LIKES TO see itself as a leader in climate policy. But transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy also will mean a major reshuffling for workers. What happens to workers in the oil and gas industry whose jobs may disappear? Will California have people with the right skills to fill new jobs in the growing green energy sector?
Rural communities feeling the pain as lack of specialist doctors impacts patients, families
SINCE THE COVID pandemic began, the need for pulmonologists, the doctors who specialize in lung care, has soared in Shasta County. That’s a huge problem because Shasta County, like many rural counties across America, is experiencing a serious shortage of pulmonologists and the many other kinds of physician specialists who treat specific medical diseases or parts of the body.
‘Declining ever since’: Home prices continue to fall since spring
(The Center Square) – Housing prices dropped again in August, continuing a trend of falling housing prices around the country, according to newly released data. The S&P Dow Jones Indices released housing price data that showed the U.S. National Index fell 0.9% in August. “The forceful deceleration in U.S....
Landmark study calls for greater respect for teachers
The Australian Teachers’ Perceptions of their Work Report 2022 is a comprehensive national survey of more than 5000 teachers nation-wide. The key findings of this year’s report ( available here ) reveal;. 7 in 10 teachers don’t feel respected by the Australian public. 1 in 4 teachers...
