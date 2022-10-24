ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

State Fair of Louisiana returns with food, rides and fun

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana returned on Thursday. It all kicked off around noon, and people of all ages from across Louisiana were there for the first day. Big smiles and laughter filled the fairgrounds. Some high school seniors in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

State Fair of Louisiana kicked off Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The 116th State Fair of Louisiana opened Thursday at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13. Thursday is also Dollar Day meaning parking, admission and rides are $1 each. The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and Election Day. On weekdays, parking and admission are free until 3 p.m. The Fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays except for Nov. 8, Election Day.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport film pros create Hollywood-quality haunted adventure

La Louisiane House of Horror Haunted House on Texas Avenue re-opens Friday for thrill-seekers unafraid of quirky old buildings, zombies, and eerie set props from big-budget horror films and tv shows produced in the region. Shreveport film pros create Hollywood-quality haunted …. La Louisiane House of Horror Haunted House on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Tasty Tuesday: Herby K's

SHREVEPORT, La. - Herby K's opened for business in 1936 and it's been an ArkLaTex staple ever since. It's at the corner of Texas and Pierre Avenue. You probably know Herby K's for its famous “Shrimp Buster” that they've been making since 1945. Rick Rowe features Herby K's...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

New Shreveport restaurant puts modern spin on Southern dishes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s a new restaurant set to open in Shreveport!. Cypress by the Revenir offers a modern twist on Southern food. “Shreveport’s been amazing to us. We wanted to invest in Shreveport and it’s our home. We wanted to make a business that we could pass down to our children, and something to be proud of,” said Lindsey Pennington, co-owner and CEO.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Property standards sweep set for Wednesday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in City Council District C. Police will be ticketing property owners for yard parking and other violations. Some structures may even be flagged for demolition. Also, the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Sibley students use important plant to save the monarch butterfly

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A school in Webster Parish is the first in Louisiana to build a special tool to save an iconic, royal butterfly species. Students of Sibley are outside Lakeside Junior and Senior High School learning about nature and the vital role of plant life affecting the ecosystem.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Resident speaks out about living conditions at Fox Trail Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A resident of Fox Trail Apartments is sounding the alarm due to problems in her home that she says management has ignored for months. Brenda Metcalf said when she first noticed a leak in her bathroom, she contacted management and a plumber was sent to assess the situation in August. She says after the plumber cut a hole in the wall, he found a leaky pipe and black mold.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1

Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on October 24, 2022, that one individual died on Sunday, October 23, following an automobile accident in Caspiana, Louisiana on Saturday night. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies were summoned to the 11000 block of Highway 1 just after 10 p.m. Saturday in response to a severe crash. The motorist, later identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, was driving southbound on Highway 1 when he appeared to lose control and veered off the road to the right, striking an electric pole and numerous trees. Sims was ejected from the F-150 pickup truck he was driving. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and unfortunately died hours later in the hospital.
CASPIANA, LA
KSLA

City of Shreveport expanding access to free Wi-Fi

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport says they want to make sure everyone has access to internet. During the pandemic, the city noticed a big divide in access to Wi-Fi. With the help of Shreve Memorial Libraries, a new service called Universal Digital Access is hoping to bridge the gap.
SHREVEPORT, LA

