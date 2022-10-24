Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
State Fair of Louisiana returns with food, rides and fun
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana returned on Thursday. It all kicked off around noon, and people of all ages from across Louisiana were there for the first day. Big smiles and laughter filled the fairgrounds. Some high school seniors in the...
KTBS
State Fair of Louisiana kicked off Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 116th State Fair of Louisiana opened Thursday at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13. Thursday is also Dollar Day meaning parking, admission and rides are $1 each. The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and Election Day. On weekdays, parking and admission are free until 3 p.m. The Fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays except for Nov. 8, Election Day.
Unique Airbnb in Shreveport Provides Perfect Weekend Getaway
We found the perfect place for your next little getaway and it has a slide.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport film pros create Hollywood-quality haunted adventure
La Louisiane House of Horror Haunted House on Texas Avenue re-opens Friday for thrill-seekers unafraid of quirky old buildings, zombies, and eerie set props from big-budget horror films and tv shows produced in the region. Shreveport film pros create Hollywood-quality haunted …. La Louisiane House of Horror Haunted House on...
Shreveport, October 27 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Shreveport. The Benton High School volleyball team will have a game with C.E. Byrd High School on October 27, 2022, 13:45:00. The Benton High School volleyball team will have a game with C.E. Byrd High School on October 27, 2022, 14:45:00.
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
KSLA
BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
This Spot Serves Up the Craziest Burgers in Shreveport
I Have Always Believed That Guy Fieri Is Missing Out By Not Coming to Eat in Shreveport-Bossier. There are so many unique spots that call Shreveport-Bossier home and there is a reason we have events strictly dedicated to celebrating good food and great chefs. Fieri Coined Himself the Mayor of...
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: Herby K's
SHREVEPORT, La. - Herby K's opened for business in 1936 and it's been an ArkLaTex staple ever since. It's at the corner of Texas and Pierre Avenue. You probably know Herby K's for its famous “Shrimp Buster” that they've been making since 1945. Rick Rowe features Herby K's...
KSLA
New Shreveport restaurant puts modern spin on Southern dishes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s a new restaurant set to open in Shreveport!. Cypress by the Revenir offers a modern twist on Southern food. “Shreveport’s been amazing to us. We wanted to invest in Shreveport and it’s our home. We wanted to make a business that we could pass down to our children, and something to be proud of,” said Lindsey Pennington, co-owner and CEO.
Why Shreveport Residents Will Do a Good Deed on Saturday?
You probably never met Shreveport's own Maggie Lee Henson. I never did. But I really feel like I know her. She has changed my life and changed the lives of thousands of other people through the tragedy of her death. Maggie Lee died when she was just 12-years-old. She died...
q973radio.com
Best Neighborhoods for Trick-or-Treating in Shreveport-Bossier [LIST]
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s almost here. Halloween night in the Ark-La-Tex is one of the most special nights in our area of the entire year. Now that COVID is long-gone, we can set our sights on an adventurous Halloween night, garnering all of the candy for our kiddos that we possibly can.
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Wednesday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in City Council District C. Police will be ticketing property owners for yard parking and other violations. Some structures may even be flagged for demolition. Also, the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission...
ktalnews.com
Sibley students use important plant to save the monarch butterfly
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A school in Webster Parish is the first in Louisiana to build a special tool to save an iconic, royal butterfly species. Students of Sibley are outside Lakeside Junior and Senior High School learning about nature and the vital role of plant life affecting the ecosystem.
‘Assault With Sandwich’ in Louisiana Restaurant Lands 2 in Jail
I'm not exactly sure what's been going on over the last few years, but evidently Louisiana people are just plain old hangry. It appears that Louisiana restaurants are the go-to place for all-out brawls. Remember last year when the staff and customers got into a huge brawl at Nicky's in Shreveport?
KTBS
Owner plans multi-family housing at site of burned former Shreve Square
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The burned down former Shreve Square building could become the site of more downtown living. The owner, Judge Marcus Hunter, confirmed with KTBS that he wants to build 12 to 15 residential units on the property that was destroyed by fire last month on Texas Street near Spring.
ktalnews.com
Airline stays perfect in district, St. Mary’s upsets Logansport and more in Thursday night action
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With inclement weather forcing many teams to move their games to Thursday night, there were 13 different games played in Northwest Louisiana. Below and the scores from those games and other games across Texas. Louisiana. Parkway 20, Airline 41. North Desoto 56, Bossier 16. Lakeside...
KSLA
Resident speaks out about living conditions at Fox Trail Apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A resident of Fox Trail Apartments is sounding the alarm due to problems in her home that she says management has ignored for months. Brenda Metcalf said when she first noticed a leak in her bathroom, she contacted management and a plumber was sent to assess the situation in August. She says after the plumber cut a hole in the wall, he found a leaky pipe and black mold.
Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1
Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on October 24, 2022, that one individual died on Sunday, October 23, following an automobile accident in Caspiana, Louisiana on Saturday night. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies were summoned to the 11000 block of Highway 1 just after 10 p.m. Saturday in response to a severe crash. The motorist, later identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, was driving southbound on Highway 1 when he appeared to lose control and veered off the road to the right, striking an electric pole and numerous trees. Sims was ejected from the F-150 pickup truck he was driving. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and unfortunately died hours later in the hospital.
KSLA
City of Shreveport expanding access to free Wi-Fi
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport says they want to make sure everyone has access to internet. During the pandemic, the city noticed a big divide in access to Wi-Fi. With the help of Shreve Memorial Libraries, a new service called Universal Digital Access is hoping to bridge the gap.
