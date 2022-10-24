ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janelle Monáe honored at Outfest Legacy Awards

 3 days ago

Janelle Monáe and others were honored at the Outfest Legacy Awards over the weekend.

"There is nothing like seeing a gay movie ... with a gay audience," said producer Kerri Stoughton-Jackson.

"It's all about celebrating us, celebrating visibility, and celebrating that it's an honor to be here tonight," said Rafael Silva.

Monáe was awarded the Outfest Trailblazer Award.

"I'm just super humbled, I'm thankful - I'm sitting in a lot of gratitude tonight," Monáe said.

