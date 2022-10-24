Read full article on original website
Say It Ain’t Snow! Can New Yorkers Expect A Mild Winter?
We all know what to typically expect when it comes to Winter here in New York. Although the season doesn't technically begin until December 21, we're used to seeing it around Halloween. And let's face it, a nor'easter is normal during Thanksgiving. It's just a part of living where we live. But, could it be true? Could we here in New York expect to have a MILD winter? That's what forecasters with Accuweather are suggesting.
3 of the Most Dangerous Lakes in the US Are Here in New York
We love and are proud of our lakes in New York State. No matter the season, there's always something to do around our lakes. Just the fact that we have something no other state has, the Finger Lakes, and the fact that two of the great lakes border New York State, must give us some clout that we are one of the best places in the country for beautiful lakes.
natureworldnews.com
Halloween Weather Forecast: Rainy Weather Expected in U.S. But Not Monster Snowstorm
A few days before November begins, Halloween is around the corner. Americans have their way of designing the best Halloween attire. However, some portions in the United States would have rain showers as they enjoy November's Halloween. October has been marked by changing weather patterns, from winterlike days to a...
Expert identifies what caused a massive die-off of Alaska’s snow crabs
Last week, there was mass confusion as to why Alaskan snow crabs have disappeared. This week, there may be a plausible answer as to why crab legs will be so hard to get your hands on. According to Yahoo, climate change may be the prime suspect in a mass die-off...
NECN
How Much Snow Will We Get in New England This Winter? Here's What Science and the Almanacs Say
Around this time each year, everyone starts wondering -- and speculating -- about how much snow we'll see during the upcoming winter season. And for good reason -- snowfall plays a huge role in people's commutes, the region's economy and our moods!. Our NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team is...
A cooler than normal winter is forecast for a dozen states amid rising energy costs
A dozen states could see cooler than normal temperatures this winter, according to NOAA's outlook released Thursday morning. That could mean an increase in energy consumption across the northern tier of the US -- amid rising energy costs.
The Weather Channel
How La Niña Could Impact A Season's Snow
La Niña is expected to remain in place through this winter. La Niña winters tend to be snowier than average along the northern tier. But how strong the La Niña is also influences snowfall. La Niña is not the only driver of weather patterns. Sign up...
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s when it ends and what it means for Pa.
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
AccuWeather's 2022-2023 US winter forecast
Winter is fast approaching, but AccuWeather meteorologists say that it will shape up much differently than last winter in part due to a volcano that erupted on the other side of the globe. From the abundance of acorns in the fall to the bushiness of squirrel tails, there are many...
ClickOnDetroit.com
More snow? Here’s Michigan’s winter 2022-2023 outlook
We’re getting a sneak peek at what this winter season could like -- and feel like -- in Michigan. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released their annual seasonal outlook for the country, which forecasts, generally, what the winter could bring. Starting in December 2022 through February 2023,...
natureworldnews.com
First Snowflakes of the Season Would Arrive in the Northeast and Midwest
A recent forecast said that portions of the Midwest and Northeast would feel the season's first snowflakes, noting that the weather would become colder. A cold front helps for a surge of a colder breeze of air in the Northeast and Midwest. Snowflakes are expected. According to AccuWeather's recent weather...
Remembering the Halloween Blizzard that Buried South Dakota and Minnesota
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit the Sioux Empire with over 15 inches of snow and several days of cold. It was part of a huge weather system that also inspired the George Clooney movie The Perfect Storm. The storm started with snow. Lots of snow. Then sixty-mile-an-hour winds showed...
Mark Johnson's Northeast Ohio Winter Forecast: Another Wet and Wild Winter
On January 15, 2022, an undersea volcano near the Tongan Islands in the Southern Pacific Ocean suddenly exploded.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snow potential up north this weekend
October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception. Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.
Is the first snowfall in the Sierra a sign of what's to come?
SODA SPRINGS -- The first snowfall of the upcoming winter season fell last weekend, and with it, resorts in the Sierra turned on the snow machines to begin laying a foundation of snow for the season. At Boreal Mountain, snow machines were able to turn a million gallons of water into snow over the course of two days thanks to cold temperatures. The result is the first layer of snow on Boreal runs that, ultimately, will take upwards of 10 million gallons of water to cover completely, with the help of more consecutive cold days and snow made by Mother...
NOAA winter outlook predicts another La Niña and no end to extreme drought
Winter is coming, and U.S. forecasters are predicting the extreme drought that is affecting more than half of the country will continue, especially out West. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's winter outlook, which was released Thursday by the National Weather Service, La Niña — a weather phenomenon caused by the natural cooling of seawater in the tropical Pacific Ocean — will return for the third consecutive winter.
Coldest air of season so far bringing snow to Northeast
Cold air that was pent up over the Upper Midwest has broken out of its atmospheric cage and is forecast to deliver some cold and snowy conditions to the Northeast this week that will make it feel like December for a brief time, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Late last week, portions...
Rescuers Assist Injured Man on Top of New York State’s Highest Peak
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website, Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions across the state in 2021 alone. A 63-year-old man from North Carolina had to be rescued early Wednesday afternoon, after hitting his knee on a rock and possibly tearing a ligament on the state's highest peak. Because of the high elevation, New York State Police Aviation division was called in to help with the rescue.
Good News You Patio Will Double As A Deep Freezer! NOAA Releases Minnesota Winter Prediction
There is almost ALWAYS good news to be had, you just have to look hard enough to find it. The good news about the NOAA winter prediction for Minnesota is that you can probably unplug that freezer in your basement and save some electricity as your patio will more than likely do this winter. NOAA's prediction? Bundle up Minnesota.
50 million in U.S. face below-freezing temperatures
Fall is feeling like winter in parts of the upper Midwest as a weather system brings cool temperatures and snow. More than a foot of snow blanketed parts of Michigan, while other states like Wisconsin saw almost six inches. Omar Villafranca has the details.
