californiahealthline.org
Ambulance Company to Halt Some Rides in Southern Calif., Citing Low Medicaid Rates
For 23 years, the private ambulance industry in California had gone without an increase in the base rate the state pays it to transport Medicaid enrollees. At the start of the year, it asked the state legislature to more than triple the rate, from around $110 to $350 per ride. The request went unheeded.
Laist.com
LA County Jail Accused Of Being ‘Far From Compliance’ On Provisions To Protect People With Mental Illness
Riverside County courts forced to dismiss hundreds of cases
A mass dismissal of cases in Riverside County stems from a backlog of 2800 hundred criminal cases initially delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic and an apparent shortage of judges in county courts.
CHOC seeing record-setting respiratory virus pediatric cases alongside nation
Doctors say the influx of patients is largely due to the spike in respiratory virus cases in children, particularly respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and rhino and enterovirus, which spread through droplets and respiratory secretions.
dailytitan.com
Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
Orange County hospital workers picket against low pay, severe understaffing
Healthcare workers picketed at a Placentia hospital on Tuesday. They say they are protesting low wages and severe understaffing. Workers at the Placentia-Linda Hospital in Orange County say they’re fed up with continual understaffing and outsourcing of care while receiving an unlivable salary. Employees and supporters were seen standing outside of the hospital while holding […]
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake reported in Riverside County
A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck Riverside County early Wednesday morning. The temblor struck at 1:14 a.m. about 5 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was also about 14 miles southeast of Hemet. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage as a […]
foodcontessa.com
Michael Landon’s Grandson Was Killed by a Los Angeles City Bus
(KABC) — RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif.: The daughter of late actor Michael Landon, who was famous for his roles in hit TV shows like “Bonanza” and “Little House on the Prairie,” wants a possible witness to her son’s death to come forward and help with the investigation.
Recent attacks by homeless individuals in L.A. a symptom of a broader issue, homeless advocate says
Recent random attacks by homeless people have left some concerned for their safety on the streets of Los Angeles. One homeless man was arrested and faces murder charges after he allegedly stabbed multiple people in Long Beach on Oct. 14. A woman also spent time recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after a homeless man allegedly […]
What You Should Know About The Troubling Rise in RSV Cases In SoCal And Nationwide
L.A. health officials describe this surge as unseasonably early.
El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry dies due to health issues
El Monte Police Department Chief Ben Lowry died Monday due to unspecified health issues, according to a department statement.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing man, 35, found dead in Santa Monica Mountains had been shot
CAMARILLO, Calif. - A man who went missing in July was found dead in the Santa Monica Mountains earlier this month, and according to a newly released report by the coroner's office, he had been shot to death. Jose Velasquez, 35, of Camarillo, was found dead on Oct. 3 near...
kion546.com
1 transported after multiple high school students make “medical complaints”
LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — At least one student was hospitalized after as many as four students at Canoga Park High School experienced medical emergencies on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles School Police Department, all four students are safe after making “medical complaints” at around 10:40 a.m. at the campus located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard.
scvnews.com
The LA County Sheriff’s Department Reminds Drivers to Beware and Be Alert for Trick-or-Treaters on Halloween Night
As Halloween creeps closer, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats. “We want our community to have a fun night out on Halloween, but to also stay safe and make...
ca.gov
California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
2urbangirls.com
Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
There Are 30,000 Waitlist Spots For Section 8 Housing In LA. So Far 180,000 Have Applied
Once the application period closes, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles will randomly select 30,000 applicants for the waitlist.
2urbangirls.com
Beverly Hills real estate developer dies by committing suicide
LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college- admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Robert Flaxman, 66, was found dead...
Fox5 KVVU
Offender who walked away from Los Angeles facility taken into custody in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who walked away from a reentry facility earlier this month in Los Angeles was taken into custody Monday afternoon in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the man, identified as 26-year-old Jawan Richard Harris, had walked away from a Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) on Oct. 4.
Deputies Catch Suspects in the Act of Second 7-Eleven Armed Robbery
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station deputies caught two suspects in the middle of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store on the 8200 block of Norwalk Boulevard and Broadway Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the city of Whittier.
