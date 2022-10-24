ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Laist.com

LA County Jail Accused Of Being ‘Far From Compliance’ On Provisions To Protect People With Mental Illness

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Orange County hospital workers picket against low pay, severe understaffing

Healthcare workers picketed at a Placentia hospital on Tuesday. They say they are protesting low wages and severe understaffing. Workers at the Placentia-Linda Hospital in Orange County say they’re fed up with continual understaffing and outsourcing of care while receiving an unlivable salary. Employees and supporters were seen standing outside of the hospital while holding […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 2.9 earthquake reported in Riverside County

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck Riverside County early Wednesday morning. The temblor struck at 1:14 a.m. about 5 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was also about 14 miles southeast of Hemet. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage as a […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
kion546.com

1 transported after multiple high school students make “medical complaints”

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — At least one student was hospitalized after as many as four students at Canoga Park High School experienced medical emergencies on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles School Police Department, all four students are safe after making “medical complaints” at around 10:40 a.m. at the campus located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ca.gov

California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Beverly Hills real estate developer dies by committing suicide

LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college- admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Robert Flaxman, 66, was found dead...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

