ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Dream come true: 11-year-old Fresno cancer patient meets Derek Carr

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gh05w_0il9tEKN00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A young cancer patient’s dream to meet Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr came true over the weekend.

On Sunday, 11-year-old Frankie of Fresno got the chance to meet Carr during the Raiders’ game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Officials with Valley Children’s Hospital said Frankie has been diagnosed with chordoma, which is a rare form of bone cancer.

Carr and the Raiders’ management provided tickets for Frankie and his family to enjoy the game.

While hanging out before the game, Derek gave Frankie his practice cleats.

The team also set up a locker for Frankie with his name on it right next to Derek’s in the locker room.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Sullivan: Josh Allen hurdles over MVP standard at QB

There’s a lot of football left to be played — Tom Brady always says the NFL doesn’t get serious until November — but Josh Allen is the clear favorite for MVP at this point. If he does win it, you might look back on October as the month where he put his MVP candidacy over […]
ClutchPoints

Raiders gets major Darren Waller update after Week 5 injury

The Las Vegas Raiders are working on turning their offense around after a slow start to the 2022 season. They have a favorable Week 8 matchup against a beat up New Orleans Saints team, and it looks they finally got some good news on Darren Waller’s injury status after being without him in their Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YourCentralValley.com

21-year-old man found dead in Merced County jail

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in a jail cell by Merced County Deputies on Wednesday, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say 21-year-old Jacob Merlin Apodaca was found unresponsive in his jail cell by jail staff around 4 p.m. Correctional staff and emergency services tried to resuscitate Apodaca […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

13 arrested in Tulare County drug bust, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a dozen people were arrested in a major takedown operation targeting drug traffickers, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, several law enforcement agencies teamed up to seize over 1,146 pounds of meth, 2.8 pounds of cocaine, 3.7 pounds of heroin, 79 pounds of marijuana, 22 guns, […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 abandoned babies to be laid to rest in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A burial ceremony will be held for three abandoned babies in Fresno County on Saturday morning. The Garden of Innocence will be holding the ceremony for three babies named Jaxson, Race, and Sean at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, located at 1411 W. Belmont Avenue. The ceremonies are held twice […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for child molestation in Parlier, police say

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of molesting two children has been arrested, according to the Parlier Police Department. On Friday, October 14, officials said 26-year-old Jose Flores was arrested on felony child molestation charges, according to police. Investigators said Flores is accused of manipulating two victims under the age of 14 and engaging […]
PARLIER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy