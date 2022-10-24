Dream come true: 11-year-old Fresno cancer patient meets Derek Carr

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A young cancer patient’s dream to meet Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr came true over the weekend.

On Sunday, 11-year-old Frankie of Fresno got the chance to meet Carr during the Raiders’ game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Officials with Valley Children’s Hospital said Frankie has been diagnosed with chordoma, which is a rare form of bone cancer.

Carr and the Raiders’ management provided tickets for Frankie and his family to enjoy the game.

While hanging out before the game, Derek gave Frankie his practice cleats.

The team also set up a locker for Frankie with his name on it right next to Derek’s in the locker room.

