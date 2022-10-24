ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law enforcement concerned about potential flavored tobacco ban

By Michele DeSelms
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Law Enforcement from all across the state are gathering in Grand Rapids for the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association 2022 Fall Professional Development Conference.

One of the focuses at this year’s convention is tobacco-related crimes. One issue law enforcement has been dealing with when it comes to tobacco is the potential of flavor bans.

Doctor: Proposed menthol cigarette ban could save lives

Edgar Domenech is a retired law enforcement professional who is speaking at the conference. He said this kind of ban would create problems by encouraging illegal tobacco crime. He also said it would hurt local businesses.

Domenech will speak at the conference about “Tobacco Harm Reduction” as an alternative solution to flavor bans.

For the full conversation with Edgar Domenech, watch the video in the player above.

