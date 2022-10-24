Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Mike McCarthy. Elliott will work exclusively with the Cowboys' director of rehabilitation on Wednesday and will not participate in practice. Elliott sprained his knee in Week 7's win over Detroit, but stayed in the game, logging 57 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 15 carries. Elliott has a history of playing through injuries, but his status for Sunday is now unclear. Tony Pollard would see an increase in touches if Elliott is sidelined. The Cowboys have their bye in Week 9.
numberfire.com
D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) at Lions practice Wednesday
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) is practicing on Wednesday. Swift was a surprise scratch last Sunday after practicing all week, so today's participation doesn't guarantee he will be active for Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins. Jamaal Williams will be the Lions' lead back again if Swift is inactive. Swift hasn't played in a game since recording 10 touches in Week 3.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) limited participant in Tampa Bay's Tuesday practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) logged a limited practice on Tuesday. After a missed practice, Jones was able to register a limited session on Tuesday. Expect Scotty Miller to play more on 11 formation plays if Jones is inactive versus a Baltimore Ravens' unit ranked 27th (31.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) will miss at least 4 weeks
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will be out for a minimum of four weeks, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Williams was expected to miss "some time" with a high ankle sprain, and that time period will be at least four weeks. While Williams is sidelined, Keenan Allen should be the focal point of the Chargers' passing game, alongside running back Austin Ekeler. Josh Palmer could see an increase in targets until Williams returns. The Chargers are on bye in Week 8 before facing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.
numberfire.com
Saints' Andy Dalton will start Week 8 game against Raiders
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start Week 8's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Dennis Allen. Dalton will remain the Saints starter for Sunday's showdown with the Raiders. Jameis Winston (ankle, back) is reportedly healthy and this decision is being made for offensive reasons. Dalton has outperformed Winston and will be the starter, with Winston moving into a backup role. Our models expect Dalton to complete 19.8 passes on 31.1 attempts in Week 8.
numberfire.com
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) misses Wednesday's practice
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Tannehill opened Week Eight's preparation with a missed practice after he briefly left with an ankle injury on Sunday. Expect Malik Willis to see time under center against a Houston Texans' defense allowing 13.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Tannehill is unable to participate in any practice time.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (knee) limited on Thursday
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 8's game against the Detroit Lions. Mostert was downgraded to limited on Thursday with a knee injury. The downgrade is concerning, but Mostert has been limited with a knee injury multiple times over the past two weeks, and it did not impact his availability. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Chase Edmonds could see more touches if Mostert is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) DNP again on Thursday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 8's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Thomas continues to deal with a foot injury and remained absent from practice on Thursday. At this point, it seems unlikely that he will be active for Week 8, but a limited practice on Friday could get him a questionable designation.
numberfire.com
Mark Andrews (shoulder) questionable to return for Ravens in Week 8
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is considered questionable to return Thursday in the team's Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Andrews didn't practice throughout the week due to a knee injury. Now, he has suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter of Thursday night's contest and is questionable to return for the rest of the night. Isaiah Likely and Josh Oliver are next up at tight end for Baltimore.
numberfire.com
Gus Edwards (knee) available Thursday night for Baltimore
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards will suit up Thursday in the team's Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Edwards was expected to play, so this hardly comes as a surprise. Expect him to see his usual reps as the lead back in charge in Baltimore. Our models...
numberfire.com
Rams' Darrell Henderson (illness) returns to practice on Thursday
Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (illness) returned to practice on Thursday ahead of Week 8's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Henderson was back at practice on Thursday after missing practice on Wednesday with an illness. Barring a setback on Friday he should be good to against the 49ers on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Josh Reynolds (knee) absent on Wednesday
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. Reynolds also missed Wednesday's practice last week with a knee ailment and was only able to participate on Friday. Expect the 27-year old to suit up for Week Eight's matchup against a Miami Dolphins' defense allowing 31.4 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if he can practice at least in a limited session.
numberfire.com
Thursday Night Football Betting: Will the Ravens Extend the Buccaneers' Misery?
According to our numbers, this could be a dandy of a game. Our nERD-based rankings have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the league's seventh-best team while the Baltimore Ravens rank one notch above them as the sixth-best squad. Let's see if we can unlock some interesting betting angles. Game Preview...
numberfire.com
Rashod Bateman (foot) won't return in Week 8 for Baltimore
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bateman was listed questionable coming into the day due to a foot injury. Now, the team has ruled him out for the rest of the night due to a foot ailment. Expect more work for Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson.
numberfire.com
Dyson Daniels (ankle) questionable for New Orleans Friday night
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Daniels is dealing with a sprained left ankle. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to suit up in Friday night's contest to kick off the weekend. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
8 Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 8
Sleeper is an ambiguous term. For the purpose of this article, we'll define it as anyone on fewer than half of Yahoo! rosters. Typically, I'll actually aim to feature players on fewer than 40 percent of rosters. Don't worry, deep-league gamers, this article is intended to help folks in leagues...
numberfire.com
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) inactive on Wednesday, Bruce Brown to start
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter Jr. will sit on Wednesday night for injury management reasons. Expect Bruce Brown to play more minutes at the forward positions against a Lakers' team ranked second in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Myles Turner (ankle) officially active for Indiana's Wednesday matchup
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After a four game absence, Turner will make his season debut against the Bulls. In 27.9 minutes, our models project Turner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Turner's projection includes 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.3...
Comments / 0