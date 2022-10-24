Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign OfficeMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Related
KTAR.com
Man stabbed, 8-year-old girl shot in Phoenix road rage incident
PHOENIX – Three people were hospitalized, including a young girl, after a road rage incident escalated to gunfire on a Phoenix street Thursday, authorities said. Two vehicles that were involved stopped near 16th Street and Greenway Parkway, and a man got out of green Jeep and started a fight with a man in a black passenger car, Sgt. Brian Bower said during a press briefing at the scene.
Man dies in shooting involving police officers in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A man has died after a shooting involving police officers in Mesa Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred around 2:25 p.m. near Alma School and Broadway roads, Mesa police said. Mesa police said the Tempe Police Department called the department's air unit to assist in locating a...
Alleged light rail shooter connected to separate Phoenix homicide
PHOENIX — The suspect accused of shooting a man on the light rail in central Phoenix on Oct. 22 has been linked to a separate fatal shooting the day before. The Phoenix Police Department says that 25-year-old Fahim Matar was booked into jail on Wednesday in connection to a shooting death near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Oct. 21.
Eight-year-old in critical condition after being shot in a road rage situation
An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition after a road rage shooting at an intersection Thursday afternoon in north Phoenix.
Infant dies after 'tragic accident' in Scottsdale, police say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said an infant has passed away after sustaining injuries from a bicycle crash Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace at about 3:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a bicycle crash involving a mother and an infant. On Thursday,...
Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting death of driver at Casino Arizona
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 shooting death of a taxi driver outside of Casino Arizona.
12news.com
Undercover child crimes bust leads to the arrest of Mesa pediatrician
MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa pediatrician has been identified as one of the 16 people arrested in an undercover operation related to crimes against children across Arizona. Dr. Bryce Olsen, a pediatrician in Mesa previously affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, was arrested on suspicion of multiple illicit acts directed toward minors.
fox10phoenix.com
Police: Boy found unresponsive in Surprise hotel room; mom arrested for drug possession
SURPRISE, Ariz. - Police in Surprise say they have arrested a woman after her son was found unresponsive on Oct. 26. Officers, were reportedly sent to the area of a motel near Bell and El Mirage Roads, following a 911 call. When officers arrived, police say they found the unresponsive boy inside a room at the motel.
KTAR.com
Suspect’s gun goes off in pocket during confrontation with Phoenix police
PHOENIX — Police in Phoenix said they arrested a 23-year-old man Tuesday morning after a gun went off in his pocket during a struggle with authorities. Damoin Obrian Walters was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple counts that included assault and offenses against public order. Officers responded to...
AZFamily
Woman killed in fiery crash on I-10 in west Phoenix, DPS says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman was killed after a semi crashed into her vehicle on the eastbound I-10 near 59th Avenue early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved two semi-trucks and a car. Melki says the semi-truck reportedly rear-ended the car, pushing it several hundred feet into another semi which then burst into flames. Video from the scene shows both the sedan and semi engulfed in flames.
fox10phoenix.com
Video captures fight as man steals dog from woman in Glendale
The incident, according to Glendale Police officials, happened at a manufactured home park in early October. The video shows a violent struggle between the male suspect and the woman who was walking a French Bulldog at the time, and investigators are looking for the suspect.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dies after being shot at Superstition Springs Mall; teenage suspect accused of manslaughter
MESA, Ariz. - A teen is accused by Mesa Police of accidentally shooting and killing another person inside a car at the Superstition Springs Mall on Monday, Oct. 24. Just before 2 p.m., officers responded to reports of a woman shot while inside a car near the entrance of the mall.
25-year-old gets life sentence for role in multiple Valley homicides
PHOENIX — One of the suspects accused of robbing and killing multiple people in the Valley has been sentenced to life in prison. Julian Perry, 25, was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed robbery, court records show.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman killed in 4-car crash in Phoenix, police say
Witnesses told Phoenix Police that a silver car was turning left onto westbound Thomas Road when it crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound. The truck was then pushed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a gold SUV, which sideswiped another SUV.
Police: French bulldog snatched from owner in Glendale neighborhood
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are searching for a man who allegedly snatched a woman's pet dog earlier this month near 63rd and Maryland avenues. The incident was reported on the night of Oct. 5 after a woman was approached by a man as she was walking her French bulldog.
KTAR.com
DUI suspected after woman dies in 4-vehicle collision in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman died after a driver suspected of DUI caused a four-vehicle collision in Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said. A silver car, carrying the allegedly intoxicated driver and a passenger, pulled onto Thomas Road near 45th Avenue at about 7:05 p.m. and crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Arrest made after burglary at Katie Hobbs’ downtown Phoenix campaign office
PHOENIX — An arrest has been made after a burglary at Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' office in downtown Phoenix Tuesday, police said. Phoenix police announced the update Thursday morning and said more details on the arrest will be released in the afternoon. Campaign officials confirmed the initial incident occurred.
fox10phoenix.com
Man steals dog from Glendale woman in violent incident that was caught on camera
The incident, according to Glendale Police officials, happened at a manufactured home park in early October. Now, they are searching for the people responsible. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
AZFamily
Woman killed in rollover crash near Wittmann
WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead following a rollover crash Thursday morning northwest of the Valley. Just before 8 a.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies were called to an accident at 211th Avenue and Patton Road near Wittman. Aerial video from the scene shows the crash involved a pickup truck and another vehicle that had rolled off the roadway. Deputies say a woman driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man driving the other wasn’t seriously hurt.
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 0