KTAR.com

Man stabbed, 8-year-old girl shot in Phoenix road rage incident

PHOENIX – Three people were hospitalized, including a young girl, after a road rage incident escalated to gunfire on a Phoenix street Thursday, authorities said. Two vehicles that were involved stopped near 16th Street and Greenway Parkway, and a man got out of green Jeep and started a fight with a man in a black passenger car, Sgt. Brian Bower said during a press briefing at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man dies in shooting involving police officers in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — A man has died after a shooting involving police officers in Mesa Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred around 2:25 p.m. near Alma School and Broadway roads, Mesa police said. Mesa police said the Tempe Police Department called the department's air unit to assist in locating a...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Alleged light rail shooter connected to separate Phoenix homicide

PHOENIX — The suspect accused of shooting a man on the light rail in central Phoenix on Oct. 22 has been linked to a separate fatal shooting the day before. The Phoenix Police Department says that 25-year-old Fahim Matar was booked into jail on Wednesday in connection to a shooting death near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Oct. 21.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Infant dies after 'tragic accident' in Scottsdale, police say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said an infant has passed away after sustaining injuries from a bicycle crash Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace at about 3:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a bicycle crash involving a mother and an infant. On Thursday,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12news.com

Undercover child crimes bust leads to the arrest of Mesa pediatrician

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa pediatrician has been identified as one of the 16 people arrested in an undercover operation related to crimes against children across Arizona. Dr. Bryce Olsen, a pediatrician in Mesa previously affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, was arrested on suspicion of multiple illicit acts directed toward minors.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman killed in fiery crash on I-10 in west Phoenix, DPS says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman was killed after a semi crashed into her vehicle on the eastbound I-10 near 59th Avenue early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved two semi-trucks and a car. Melki says the semi-truck reportedly rear-ended the car, pushing it several hundred feet into another semi which then burst into flames. Video from the scene shows both the sedan and semi engulfed in flames.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Video captures fight as man steals dog from woman in Glendale

The incident, according to Glendale Police officials, happened at a manufactured home park in early October. The video shows a violent struggle between the male suspect and the woman who was walking a French Bulldog at the time, and investigators are looking for the suspect.
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

25-year-old gets life sentence for role in multiple Valley homicides

PHOENIX — One of the suspects accused of robbing and killing multiple people in the Valley has been sentenced to life in prison. Julian Perry, 25, was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed robbery, court records show.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman killed in 4-car crash in Phoenix, police say

Witnesses told Phoenix Police that a silver car was turning left onto westbound Thomas Road when it crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound. The truck was then pushed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a gold SUV, which sideswiped another SUV.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

DUI suspected after woman dies in 4-vehicle collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman died after a driver suspected of DUI caused a four-vehicle collision in Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said. A silver car, carrying the allegedly intoxicated driver and a passenger, pulled onto Thomas Road near 45th Avenue at about 7:05 p.m. and crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman killed in rollover crash near Wittmann

WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead following a rollover crash Thursday morning northwest of the Valley. Just before 8 a.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies were called to an accident at 211th Avenue and Patton Road near Wittman. Aerial video from the scene shows the crash involved a pickup truck and another vehicle that had rolled off the roadway. Deputies say a woman driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man driving the other wasn’t seriously hurt.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

12 News

