Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
FWC investigating large number of dead ducks in The Reef at Beachwalk community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What makes The Reef at Beachwalk so special isn't the new homes and fresh grass, It's the connection between humans and nature. "They came, and they would sit in our lap and eat from our hands and let us pick them up and pet them and we just kind of bonded with them that way." said Ellen Fair, a resident.
Action News Jax
INVESTIGATES: ‘It’s just not appropriate:’ Local city council candidate tied to Airbnb complaints
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach is a quiet beachside community and Steve Hould wants to keep it that way. He’s complained about the Airbnb next door, which is owned by Christine Burke, who is a candidate for the city council. When Action News Jax’s Ben Becker asked...
Action News Jax
Property owner of Jacksonville apartment complex condemned for sewage issues in jail in Clay County
Action News Jax has learned that the owner of a recently condemned property in Jacksonville is in jail in Clay County. Brian Lozito, 53, was arrested for violation of probation. He was originally arrested in 2019 for child abuse and was sentenced to three years of probation in 2021. >>>...
News4Jax.com
Amendment 3 would increase home tax exemption, save teachers, police $550 a year but cost Duval $38M in tax revenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has been breaking down each of the amendment proposals on this year’s ballot as early voting begins in Florida this week. Now News4JAX is looking at Amendment 3, which if approved, would increase the homestead exemption for teachers, law enforcement officers and active-duty military.
Action News Jax
Investigates: ‘Now I’m terrified to walk my dog’ Current dog attack laws have more bark than bite
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pets are members of the family who we try to protect, but Action News Jax Ben Becker found out current laws that are supposed to protect you and your pet from a dog attack have more bark than bite. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
abandonedway.com
Pictures Show Riverside Motel Before it Was Demolished – Yulee, Florida
Riverside motel was an abandoned motel located in Yulee, Nassau County, Florida. It was opened in 1954 and owned by the Knud and Nellie Olfort. Nellie Olfort went missing in 1993 and her husband’s actions thereafter were suspicious due to his unwillingness to help in the search or allow people onto his large property. Knud died in 1997 and the property was given over to Nellie’s sister, Lena Christian.It wasn’t until September 11, 1999, when the Navy was performing diving exercises in the St. Mary’s River when Nellie’s car was found at the bottom, her skeletal remains still strapped to her car seat.
Action News Jax
Jacksonville apartment complex condemned for sewage issues, families have days to vacate
Residents at a local apartment complex are being put on notice. Neighbors at the Blanchard Apartments in Love Grove say they have just days to get out, after the property was recently condemned for sewage issues. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. City officials were working Wednesday afternoon to...
First Coast News
PHOTOS: Explore the free haunted trail in Murray Hill area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you're looking for something to do in the Murray Hill area this Halloween look no further than the Saunders' haunted trail!. The free attraction is put on by Diana Saunders and her family each year and is located at 4836 Kingsbury Street. Notable features include...
First Coast News
Money for Mini: Why this Jacksonville mom was chosen for a $5K check from Subaru of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mini thought she was invited to the First Coast News TV station to be honored with flowers. After all, this Jacksonville mom is a champ, struggling through Covid and now breast cancer. She did receive flowers. But that wasn't all. Mini is a nickname her husband...
Action News Jax
Clay County drivers to experience overnight road closure and detour
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing parts of the First Coast Expressway (State Road 23) on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2. As part of the construction plans, Henley Road between Lake Asbury Road and Caleb Court will close at 9 p.m. each night. The roads will reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning.
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Bold for 10.26.22: Conservative crackup?
Going into Election Day, Republicans are well-positioned. But in Duval County, there is noise about a race that does not involve Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, or T.K. Waters. Duval GOP Chair Dean Black is facing a leadership challenge. Former Chair Robin Lumb alleges Black, one write-in election away from becoming...
No, cases will not be reopened automatically even if a JSO officer is under internal investigation
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Community leaders are calling for action after tweets and retweets from Jacksonville Sheriff's Sgt. Douglas Howell revealed potentially racist and biased views about Black people and the LGBTQ community. THE QUESTION. Will cases that Sgt. Howell are involved in be reopened?. THE SOURCES. Former Jacksonville...
Jacksonville attorney discusses what Amendment 2 means for you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every 20 years a new Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) is formed to consider changes to Florida's constitution presented by the people. Hank Coxe, a Jacksonville attorney, was appointed to the most recent commission in 2017-2018. He was honored having seen the previous work of the commission.
Action News Jax
Property fraud a real problem in Northeast Florida, county clerks say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Trade Commission found in a 2019 report that the Sunshine State leads the way when it comes to scams of any kind. Now, county clerks in northeast Florida are trying to prevent property fraud schemes devised to steal your home or business. >>> STREAM...
Action News Jax
Seniors stuck because of broken elevator at Jacksonville 55+ apartment community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some residents at a Jacksonville 55+ living community say they are trapped on the higher floors of their apartment building. They said an elevator has been out of service for six days and don’t think it will get fixed any time soon. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Voters react to map proposals as Jacksonville city council redraws district map
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lines on a map could change the balance of power in Jacksonville for a decade. The Jacksonville City Council is redrawing district maps after a federal judge shot down their first attempt, calling it racially segregated. Now an advocacy group has submitted its own map for consideration.
Test scores are out - There's good news and bad news for Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Test scores are down since before the pandemic for Duval County public school students, according to a new report, but school leaders are hopeful about one part of the data. Data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also called the Nation's Report Card, shows Duval...
Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’
(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
Ziplines, lazy river and new trails could be coming to Clay County as part of tourism push
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Deanna Sprinkle has lived in Clay County on and off since the 80s, and says the area keeps drawing her back. “There’s a lot more traffic a lot more people, but you still have the small areas off the main road that are still like they use to be, and it's just really nice, and it's really a family friendly county there’s so much to do," said Sprinkle.
Clay County commissioners postpone vote on impact fees
The Clay County board of commissioners agreed Tuesday to postpone a vote on the adoption of impact fees until December. Impact fees are one-time fees imposed on new development projects to fund the facilities that will serve the new development.
