ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abandonedway.com

Pictures Show Riverside Motel Before it Was Demolished – Yulee, Florida

Riverside motel was an abandoned motel located in Yulee, Nassau County, Florida. It was opened in 1954 and owned by the Knud and Nellie Olfort. Nellie Olfort went missing in 1993 and her husband’s actions thereafter were suspicious due to his unwillingness to help in the search or allow people onto his large property. Knud died in 1997 and the property was given over to Nellie’s sister, Lena Christian.It wasn’t until September 11, 1999, when the Navy was performing diving exercises in the St. Mary’s River when Nellie’s car was found at the bottom, her skeletal remains still strapped to her car seat.
YULEE, FL
Action News Jax

Clay County drivers to experience overnight road closure and detour

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing parts of the First Coast Expressway (State Road 23) on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2. As part of the construction plans, Henley Road between Lake Asbury Road and Caleb Court will close at 9 p.m. each night. The roads will reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 10.26.22: Conservative crackup?

Going into Election Day, Republicans are well-positioned. But in Duval County, there is noise about a race that does not involve Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, or T.K. Waters. Duval GOP Chair Dean Black is facing a leadership challenge. Former Chair Robin Lumb alleges Black, one write-in election away from becoming...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’

(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Ziplines, lazy river and new trails could be coming to Clay County as part of tourism push

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Deanna Sprinkle has lived in Clay County on and off since the 80s, and says the area keeps drawing her back. “There’s a lot more traffic a lot more people, but you still have the small areas off the main road that are still like they use to be, and it's just really nice, and it's really a family friendly county there’s so much to do," said Sprinkle.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy