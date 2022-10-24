Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Mike McCarthy. Elliott will work exclusively with the Cowboys' director of rehabilitation on Wednesday and will not participate in practice. Elliott sprained his knee in Week 7's win over Detroit, but stayed in the game, logging 57 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 15 carries. Elliott has a history of playing through injuries, but his status for Sunday is now unclear. Tony Pollard would see an increase in touches if Elliott is sidelined. The Cowboys have their bye in Week 9.
numberfire.com
Cam Akers (personal) likely to remain out for Rams Week 8
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (personal) is unlikely to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Week 8, per head coach Sean McVay. McVay said the Rams are discussing potential trades for Akers, but he expects the 2020 second-rounder to remain inactive for another game. Darrell Henderson will lead the backfield versus the 49ers in a tough matchup and Malcolm Brown is expected to be the primary backup.
numberfire.com
D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) at Lions practice Wednesday
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) is practicing on Wednesday. Swift was a surprise scratch last Sunday after practicing all week, so today's participation doesn't guarantee he will be active for Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins. Jamaal Williams will be the Lions' lead back again if Swift is inactive. Swift hasn't played in a game since recording 10 touches in Week 3.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision for Week 8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision for Week 8's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Jones was limited in practice again this week as he looks to be active for just the third time this season and first time since Week 4. A decision on Jones' availability will be made close to Thursday's kickoff.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) still not practicing for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Landry has been inactive since injuring his ankle in Week 4. He will likely need to practice by Friday in order to be active for Sunday's Week 8 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Michael Thomas (foot) also remained sidelined for the Saints on Wednesday. Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway, and Tre'Quan Smith will be the Saints' top wideouts if Landry and Thomas remain out this week.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) will miss at least 4 weeks
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will be out for a minimum of four weeks, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Williams was expected to miss "some time" with a high ankle sprain, and that time period will be at least four weeks. While Williams is sidelined, Keenan Allen should be the focal point of the Chargers' passing game, alongside running back Austin Ekeler. Josh Palmer could see an increase in targets until Williams returns. The Chargers are on bye in Week 8 before facing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.
numberfire.com
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) misses Wednesday's practice
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Tannehill opened Week Eight's preparation with a missed practice after he briefly left with an ankle injury on Sunday. Expect Malik Willis to see time under center against a Houston Texans' defense allowing 13.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Tannehill is unable to participate in any practice time.
numberfire.com
Saints' Andy Dalton will start Week 8 game against Raiders
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start Week 8's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Dennis Allen. Dalton will remain the Saints starter for Sunday's showdown with the Raiders. Jameis Winston (ankle, back) is reportedly healthy and this decision is being made for offensive reasons. Dalton has outperformed Winston and will be the starter, with Winston moving into a backup role. Our models expect Dalton to complete 19.8 passes on 31.1 attempts in Week 8.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (knee) limited on Thursday
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 8's game against the Detroit Lions. Mostert was downgraded to limited on Thursday with a knee injury. The downgrade is concerning, but Mostert has been limited with a knee injury multiple times over the past two weeks, and it did not impact his availability. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Chase Edmonds could see more touches if Mostert is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Mark Andrews (shoulder) questionable to return for Ravens in Week 8
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is considered questionable to return Thursday in the team's Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Andrews didn't practice throughout the week due to a knee injury. Now, he has suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter of Thursday night's contest and is questionable to return for the rest of the night. Isaiah Likely and Josh Oliver are next up at tight end for Baltimore.
numberfire.com
Rams' Darrell Henderson (illness) returns to practice on Thursday
Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (illness) returned to practice on Thursday ahead of Week 8's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Henderson was back at practice on Thursday after missing practice on Wednesday with an illness. Barring a setback on Friday he should be good to against the 49ers on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Thursday Night Football Betting: Will the Ravens Extend the Buccaneers' Misery?
According to our numbers, this could be a dandy of a game. Our nERD-based rankings have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the league's seventh-best team while the Baltimore Ravens rank one notch above them as the sixth-best squad. Let's see if we can unlock some interesting betting angles. Game Preview...
numberfire.com
8 Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 8
Sleeper is an ambiguous term. For the purpose of this article, we'll define it as anyone on fewer than half of Yahoo! rosters. Typically, I'll actually aim to feature players on fewer than 40 percent of rosters. Don't worry, deep-league gamers, this article is intended to help folks in leagues...
numberfire.com
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) inactive on Wednesday, Bruce Brown to start
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter Jr. will sit on Wednesday night for injury management reasons. Expect Bruce Brown to play more minutes at the forward positions against a Lakers' team ranked second in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Cardinals' James Conner (ribs) limited on Thursday
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 8's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Conner logged another limited practice on Thursday as he nears a return to action in Week 8. Back-to-back limited sessions have him on track to do so, barring a setback. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Houston's Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) available on Wednesday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Tate will make his season debut after missing all four of Houston's games with an ankle injury. In 23.0 expected minutes, our models project Tate to score 21.4 FanDuel points. Tate's projection includes 9.6 points...
numberfire.com
D.K. Metcalf (knee) DNP again for Seattle on Thursday
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (knee) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 8's game against the New York Giants. Metcalf remains sidelined as he continues to deal with a knee injury that forced him to leave Week 7's game early. Metcalf is unlikely to play in Week 8. If Metcalf is ruled out, Tyler Lockett is expected to see an increase in targets.
numberfire.com
Josh Giddey (ankle) ruled out for Thunder on Thursday
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Giddey will miss a second straight game and the early rule-out suggests he could remain out through the weekend. Tre Mann should see more opportunities again on Thursday. He played 36 minutes on Tuesday and scored 25 points (10-of-24 field goals) with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 three-pointers.
