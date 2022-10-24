Read full article on original website
Related
Flawed Medicare physician payment system threatens patient access
Access to primary and specialized care is critical to improving patient outcomes and keeping communities healthy, safe and productive. That access is particularly important for older Americans and disabled individuals on Medicare, who often face unique barriers to care and live with higher rates of chronic health conditions requiring specialized treatments and services.
Specialists seek a reprieve for 2023 Medicare payment cuts
Radiologists, nuclear medicine specialists and vascular surgeons are bracing to see if they'll take the worst of Medicare physician payment cuts next year. Why it matters: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is due to release a final fee schedule as early as this week that's expected to continue phasing in reductions to medical specialties -- and likely prompt appeals to Congress for a year-end reprieve.
activebeat.com
5 Changes to Medicare Seniors Need to Know About Before 2023
Medicare is a federal health care program that helps seniors and qualifying younger people cover a variety of medical expenses. Each year, Medicare sees changes that seniors need to be aware of. Open enrollment for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7. Few of us look forward to reviewing...
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
Medicare Guide 2023: Complaints soar over misleading Medicare Advantage marketing; how to protect yourself
They’re the TV stars of a bygone era, a heroic quarterback, a starship captain and a sitcom sensation. Joe Namath, William Shatner and Jimmie J.J. Walker have been back on TV screens in recent years, working as pitchmen and urging older viewers to call in to see if they are eligible for extra Medicare benefits and bigger Social Security payments.
Failing US nursing homes to face tougher federal penalties
WASHINGTON (AP) — The worst-of-the-worst nursing homes will face tougher penalties if conditions don’t improve at their facilities, the Biden administration announced Friday. The intensified scrutiny on some nursing homes, where more than a million people are housed, comes nearly two years after COVID-19 exposed subpar care and extreme staffing shortages that had long festered in the facilities. Nursing home residents have been significantly more likely to die from COVID-19; as of February, more than 200,000 nursing home staffers or residents had died from the virus. President Joe Biden had promised during his State of the Union address in February to overhaul the nation’s nursing home system but some of those initiatives have yet to be implemented fully. The new guidelines announced Friday will apply to less than 0.5% of the nation’s nursing homes. The facilities are already designated as a “special focus facility” because of a previous violation and are on a watchlist of sorts that requires the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare to monitor them more regularly.
WebMD
Over 333,000 Healthcare Workers Left Jobs in 2021, Report Says
An estimated 333,942 healthcare providers left their jobs in 2021, many for pandemic-related causes such as burnout, long hours, heavy patient loads, and personal health concerns, said the report published by the commercial intelligence company Definitive Healthcare. Also, many workers retired. An estimated 117,000 physicians left their jobs, including 15,000...
POLITICO
Rural hospitals plan to reject Congress’ program
THE TROUBLE WITH REH — A new payment model for rural hospitals will take effect in January, but many hospitals aren’t interested. The Rural Emergency Hospital designation would offer a new way for rural hospitals to be paid, but many rural hospitals and communities are put off by the requirements, including ceasing inpatient services, Daniel reports.
Health care providers tell Secretary of State to correct voter pamphlets over LR-131 inaccuracies
Attorneys representing Montana health care providers said in a letter to the Secretary of State’s Office the 2022 Voter Information Pamphlet contained false information on a ballot measure that would penalize doctors for not performing treatments on “born-alive” infants. The attorneys and doctors are asking Montana Secretary...
Social Security in Peril? White House Claims GOP Will Cut Funding — What Are They Referring To?
With the 2022 midterm elections less than two weeks away and most polls showing that Republicans are heavily favored to win back control of the U.S. House, the Biden administration has shifted its...
Top Medical Group Slams Politicians For 'Inserting Themselves' Into Health Decisions
The president of the American Medical Association said he was concerned about "damage to the health of our patients and the health of the nation."
healthleadersmedia.com
Teamwork: The Key to the Most-Effective Dementia Home Care
Innovative training program for dementia home caregivers calls for a team-based approach. Team-centered training is the foundation of an innovative new training program designed to help home care teams solve dementia-related challenges. ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care have launched the DementiaWise® training video series designed to change the...
Hospitals test the goodwill of Congress on Medicare cuts
Hospitals are pleading with Congress to postpone looming Medicare pay cuts, citing what they say has been an extraordinarily difficult year. But that unified message belies the fact that hospitals' financial situations vary significantly, and experts say some facilities would be just fine without lawmakers' help. Why it matters: The...
MedicalXpress
After rehab for opioids, nearly half of Medicaid beneficiaries do not receive follow-up care
Despite strong evidence for the importance of outpatient care after inpatient residential treatment for opioid use disorder, nearly half of Medicaid beneficiaries are not receiving follow-up care or medication-assisted treatment within a month of discharge, according to a new analysis led by University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health scientists.
Why your healthcare is about to get a lot more expensive
Some of the forces making groceries more expensive will also make your health-insurance bill go up. Supply-chain and labor shortages, along with pent-up demand, are increasing costs for healthcare. Health-insurance premiums are expected to rise by around 10% in some states. Americans are probably tired of everything getting more expensive....
MedCity News
How to bring direct primary care into the home
Homebound patients often struggle with complex medical conditions among the costliest in healthcare. One recent analysis concluded that homebound people aged 70 and older accounted for 11% of Medicare spending in 2015, even though they comprise only 5.7% of the Medicare fee-for-service demographic. In addition to older Americans, research shows...
A GOP showdown over the debt limit could grip Congress and the nation next year
WASHINGTON — Republicans are eyeing the debt limit and government funding deadlines as a way to force Democrats to the negotiating table for spending cuts, should the GOP regain control of Congress following the midterm elections. Republicans unhappy about government spending could move to shut down the government, a tactic unsuccessful for the GOP in […] The post A GOP showdown over the debt limit could grip Congress and the nation next year appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
makeuseof.com
3 Benefits and 3 Risks of Telemedicine You Should Know
Over time, as internet connections improved and bandwidth restrictions decreased, telemedicine began as a way to deliver medical services through audio, text messaging, or video communication technology. The type of medicine practiced through telemedicine can include psychology, dermatology, and even emergency care. Although telemedicine can improve your wellbeing, it presents...
psychologytoday.com
The Distortions Hindering Gender-Affirming Care
In April 2021, Arkansas became the first US state to ban gender-affirming medical treatment, with other states following. One repeated argument against providing gender-affirming care has been to cite “low quality of evidence” (LQE) in support of such treatment. Many mainstream treatments used today are "LQE," yet this...
3 Easy Ways to Replace Your Medicare Card If It’s Lost, Damaged or Stolen
Your Medicare card is a very important piece of identification. It’s proof of your health insurance benefits. You’re often required to present your Medicare card when seeking care. Without it, you could end up paying a lot more out of pocket. You’ll receive your card in the mail...
Comments / 0