TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday, the bond amount for the man accused in the death of a Smith County deputy was reduced by a quarter of a million dollars. In July, 29-year-old Dep. Lorenzo Bustos was killed after he and a field training officer conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation of the traffic stop, Bustos was standing behind his patrol car when another vehicle, driven by Daniel Nyabuto, struck him. He died several hours later after being transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO