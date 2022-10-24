Read full article on original website
Tyler Catholic school plans to open new early learning center in 2023. “We were trying to find other daycares around Tyler that might take these younger children,” said Michelle Caccitolo, Principal of St. Gregory’s Cathedral School. “And they all had waiting lists.”. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
Deputies shut down Highway 79 in Panola County due to wildfire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Caddo Parish deputies closed down US Highway 79 South towards Texas due to a wildfire in Panola County, according to Sheriff Steve Prator. Only those who live on Highway 79 will be permitted to drive through. Currently, traffic is backed up for several miles, causing the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office […]
Multi-vehicle crash congesting traffic on Loop 323 just west of Troup Hwy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police, fire and EMS are at the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on Loop 323. The wreck involved several vehicles and happened near Texas Roadhouse. It happened shortly after 5 p.m. They have moved into the AT&T store parking lot outside the Walmart at 1900 SE Loop 323 as of 5:50 p.m.
Pedestrian life-flighted after being hit by vehicle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian has “serious injuries” and has been hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday, according to Lt. Eric Sullivan with the Henderson Police Department. Police report the call came in at approximately 8 p.m., and that the woman was life-flighted to Tyler...
LONGVIEW, Texas — One person has been arrested on unrelated warrants after gunfire damaged a vehicle Monday night in Longview. Longview police said officers were called to the 600 block of Oak Street in regarding multiple fired gunshots at 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers couldn't find any shooting victims but they did locate gunfire damage to a vehicle.
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
A grant was approved today in Panola County’s Commissioners Court to provide the necessary tools for a trapper, provided through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension services, to help control the feral hog population. “Two or three litters a year of pigs; they spread faster than you can kill them, but he does do a good job trapping and then he eliminates them,” says Panola County Judge David Anderson.
Rusk County working forest fire started by power lines
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County firefighters are working a one acre forest fire. The Reklaw Volunteer Fire Department is at the scene on CR 4248 and Tuff Street. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said the blaze was caused by power lines. Law enforcement said the storms from Monday night did not […]
Officials: Henderson crash on HWY 79 involving a vehicle and pedestrian
HENDERSON, Texas — Henderson Police and Fire Department are on the scene of a serious crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on highway 79 in Henderson. Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said the crash occurred in front of a Dairy Queen. Use caution traveling in this area, officials...
Emergency crews respond to tanker truck fire in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Early this morning Lufkin police and fire crews responded to a tanker truck that was fully engulfed by fire. The tanker, driven by Sylvester McCaleb Jr., 63, of Louisiana, was northbound on South First Street across from Texas Timberjack when the fire began around 12:18 a.m., according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
East Texas man drove himself to hospital after being shot, suspect arrested
MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall Police arrested a man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., officials responded to a call on the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North where witnesses saw 38-year-old Demon Bray in a white pickup truck fire shots at a gold Buick LaSabre.
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A man was arrested for allegedly being involved in a shooting in Marshall, Texas. On Oct. 25 at 2:23 p.m., the Marshall Police Department was called to a shooting in the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North. Witnesses reported that a man in a white pickup truck had fired shots at a gold Buick LaSabre.
LONGVIEW, Texas — A former office manager in Longview's Public Works Division was fired Oct. 17 after she reported using a city credit card for her personal expenses. City spokesman Richard Yeakley said the Longview Police Department has initiated a criminal investigation into the matter. "She self-reported that it...
$250K bond reduction approved for man indicted in Smith County deputy’s death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday, the bond amount for the man accused in the death of a Smith County deputy was reduced by a quarter of a million dollars. In July, 29-year-old Dep. Lorenzo Bustos was killed after he and a field training officer conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation of the traffic stop, Bustos was standing behind his patrol car when another vehicle, driven by Daniel Nyabuto, struck him. He died several hours later after being transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall Police arrested Marshall resident, Demon Bray on Tuesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting investigation. Marshall Police officers were called to the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North in reference to a shooting. Witnesses reported that a man in a white pickup truck had fired […]
Tyler Police announced Tuesday they are investigating the early morning death of Caleb Roach, a 46-year-old Tyler man. According to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, officers responded to the 3700 block of Troup Highway just after midnight, to reports of a pedestrian struck in the roadway. Witnesses said...
Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant
