KLTV

Longview police investigate shooting on Oak Street

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Multi-vehicle crash congesting traffic on Loop 323 just west of Troup Hwy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police, fire and EMS are at the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on Loop 323. The wreck involved several vehicles and happened near Texas Roadhouse. It happened shortly after 5 p.m. They have moved into the AT&T store parking lot outside the Walmart at 1900 SE Loop 323 as of 5:50 p.m.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Car hits house, multiple people injured in Flint

FLINT, TX
KLTV

Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Pedestrian life-flighted after being hit by vehicle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian has “serious injuries” and has been hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday, according to Lt. Eric Sullivan with the Henderson Police Department. Police report the call came in at approximately 8 p.m., and that the woman was life-flighted to Tyler...
HENDERSON, TX
CBS19

1 arrested after gunfire damages vehicle in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person has been arrested on unrelated warrants after gunfire damaged a vehicle Monday night in Longview. Longview police said officers were called to the 600 block of Oak Street in regarding multiple fired gunshots at 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers couldn't find any shooting victims but they did locate gunfire damage to a vehicle.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home

PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County working forest fire started by power lines

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County firefighters are working a one acre forest fire. The Reklaw Volunteer Fire Department is at the scene on CR 4248 and Tuff Street. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said the blaze was caused by power lines. Law enforcement said the storms from Monday night did not […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Emergency crews respond to tanker truck fire in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Early this morning Lufkin police and fire crews responded to a tanker truck that was fully engulfed by fire. The tanker, driven by Sylvester McCaleb Jr., 63, of Louisiana, was northbound on South First Street across from Texas Timberjack when the fire began around 12:18 a.m., according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

East Texas man drove himself to hospital after being shot, suspect arrested

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall Police arrested a man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., officials responded to a call on the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North where witnesses saw 38-year-old Demon Bray in a white pickup truck fire shots at a gold Buick LaSabre.
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

Man arrested after vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A man was arrested for allegedly being involved in a shooting in Marshall, Texas. On Oct. 25 at 2:23 p.m., the Marshall Police Department was called to a shooting in the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North. Witnesses reported that a man in a white pickup truck had fired shots at a gold Buick LaSabre.
MARSHALL, TX
KTRE

$250K bond reduction approved for man indicted in Smith County deputy’s death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday, the bond amount for the man accused in the death of a Smith County deputy was reduced by a quarter of a million dollars. In July, 29-year-old Dep. Lorenzo Bustos was killed after he and a field training officer conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation of the traffic stop, Bustos was standing behind his patrol car when another vehicle, driven by Daniel Nyabuto, struck him. He died several hours later after being transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Tyler police: Tyler man killed on Troup Highway

Tyler Police announced Tuesday they are investigating the early morning death of Caleb Roach, a 46-year-old Tyler man. According to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, officers responded to the 3700 block of Troup Highway just after midnight, to reports of a pedestrian struck in the roadway. Witnesses said...
TYLER, TX

