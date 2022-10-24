Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Jim Cramer Says to Wait Before Pulling the Trigger on Mobileye
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "If you want a piece of this thing, I recommend waiting for a pullback," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "The stock's going to...
NBC New York
Jim Cramer Names 5 Recession-Resistant Industries Emerging as Market Leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "What works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new...
NBC New York
Amazon's Cloud Business Just Recorded Its Weakest Growth to Date and Missed Analysts' Estimates
Amazon's cloud-computing business generated revenue of $20.5 billion in the third quarter. AWS is slowing down hiring in some areas, a spokesperson confirmed this week. Amazon said Thursday that revenue growth in its cloud-computing unit slowed in the third quarter to 27.5%, missing analysts' estimates. It's the slowest expansion since at least 2014, the year Amazon started reporting on the group's finances.
NBC New York
Credit Suisse Shares Plunge 18% as Bank Announces Huge Third-Quarter Loss and Strategic Overhaul
Credit Suisse has been plagued by sluggish investment banking revenues, losses relating to its business in Russia and litigation costs following a host of legacy compliance and risk management failures, most notably the Archegos hedge fund scandal. The embattled lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs...
NBC New York
Fintech Firm Upgrade Offers Top U.S. Savings Rate of 3.5% as Competition for Deposits Heats Up
The fintech startup's Premier Savings account is being launched Thursday with a 3.5% annual percentage yield, according to CEO Renaud Laplanche. That is higher than any account currently tracked by Bankrate.com, senior analyst Ted Rossman said in an email. Upgrade's product requires a minimum balance of $1,000 to earn the...
Meta got bumped off world's top 20 companies' list, thanks to Zuckerberg's relentless metaverse pursuit
Meta's share price tanked nearly 25% on Thursday, taking its market cap down to $263 billion. It is now the world's 27th most valuable company.
