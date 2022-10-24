ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jim Cramer Says to Wait Before Pulling the Trigger on Mobileye

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "If you want a piece of this thing, I recommend waiting for a pullback," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "The stock's going to...
Jim Cramer Names 5 Recession-Resistant Industries Emerging as Market Leaders

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "What works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new...
Amazon's Cloud Business Just Recorded Its Weakest Growth to Date and Missed Analysts' Estimates

Amazon's cloud-computing business generated revenue of $20.5 billion in the third quarter. AWS is slowing down hiring in some areas, a spokesperson confirmed this week. Amazon said Thursday that revenue growth in its cloud-computing unit slowed in the third quarter to 27.5%, missing analysts' estimates. It's the slowest expansion since at least 2014, the year Amazon started reporting on the group's finances.

