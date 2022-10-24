Read full article on original website
KTRE
Fugitive found by San Augustine authorities after 6 days in hiding
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office and San Augustine Police Department have located a felon who fled on Oct. 20. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, who worked along with San Augustine law enforcement last week in the manhunt, Bryan Aleck Krolczyk was found hiding in the attic of his own residence Wednesday evening.
First responders on scene of vehicle-pedestrian crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Henderson Police and Fire Departments were at the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash on U.S. 79 in front of Dairy Queen on Tuesday night. “Be aware of a large presence of first responders and use caution if traveling this area,” Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said on Facebook. KETK […]
Deputies shut down Highway 79 in Panola County due to wildfire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Caddo Parish deputies closed down US Highway 79 South towards Texas due to a wildfire in Panola County, according to Sheriff Steve Prator. Only those who live on Highway 79 will be permitted to drive through. Currently, traffic is backed up for several miles, causing the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office […]
KTRE
New Nacogdoches police chief aims to build trust within community, department
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches has a new police chief. Scott Weems has been acting as the interim police chief in Nacogdoches since May, and on Monday the city made it official. Weems says the biggest task ahead of him is building trust inside the police department...
KTRE
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
A grant was approved today in Panola County’s Commissioners Court to provide the necessary tools for a trapper, provided through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension services, to help control the feral hog population. “Two or three litters a year of pigs; they spread faster than you can kill them, but he does do a good job trapping and then he eliminates them,” says Panola County Judge David Anderson.
Officials: Henderson crash on HWY 79 involving a vehicle and pedestrian
HENDERSON, Texas — Henderson Police and Fire Department are on the scene of a serious crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on highway 79 in Henderson. Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said the crash occurred in front of a Dairy Queen. Use caution traveling in this area, officials...
KTRE
Oakland Heights Church Request
‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county. According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following: Official oppression Attempted prohibited sexual contact Attempted sexual assault Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon The indictment […]
KTRE
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office to seek help with fuel budget
Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson. KTRE’s Avery Gorman provides an update on a Sunday morning fire that broke out at Campfire Coffee. Officials say the building was saved but it may be a while before Campfire can resume business. Officials say electrical issue...
KTRE
A new District Attorney for San Augustine and Sabine County was sworn in today
Tyler Catholic school plans to open new early learning center in 2023. “We were trying to find other daycares around Tyler that might take these younger children,” said Michelle Caccitolo, Principal of St. Gregory’s Cathedral School. “And they all had waiting lists.”. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
KTRE
Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson
The sheriff’s office realized halfway through the year that they would go over budget because of the gas prices. Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson. Updated: 14 hours ago. KTRE’s Avery Gorman provides an update on a Sunday morning fire that broke out at...
KTRE
Emergency crews respond to tanker truck fire in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Early this morning Lufkin police and fire crews responded to a tanker truck that was fully engulfed by fire. The tanker, driven by Sylvester McCaleb Jr., 63, of Louisiana, was northbound on South First Street across from Texas Timberjack when the fire began around 12:18 a.m., according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
ktalnews.com
East Texas sting operation leads to 6 arrests, charged with soliciting minors
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday they’ve arrested six people after conducting an undercover investigation into sexual predators soliciting minors online. According to authorities, the following people were arrested for online solicitation of a minor and booked into Smith County Jail:. Peyton Brewer,...
cbs19.tv
Intersection in Bullard to be closed this Thursday
BULLARD, Texas — On Thursday, the intersection of County Road 3801 and U.S. Highway 69 in Cherokee County will be closed for crews from the Texas Department of Transportation to overlay hot mix onto the roadways. The closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Signs...
Pilot was only occupant in fatal East Texas plane crash, FAA says
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The FAA and NTSB are investigating after a pilot was killed in a plane crash on the south shore of Lake Palestine Friday afternoon. The single-engine Vans RV12 crashed after taking off from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, with only the pilot on board, according to the FAA. The name of […]
Rusk County working forest fire started by power lines
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County firefighters are working a one acre forest fire. The Reklaw Volunteer Fire Department is at the scene on CR 4248 and Tuff Street. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said the blaze was caused by power lines. Law enforcement said the storms from Monday night did not […]
KTRE
Garrison Volunteer Fire Department creates haunted house to raise funds for equipment
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Garrison Volunteer Fire Department puts on an annual haunted house to raise money for their department but also to bring a thrill to the community. The fire department has put on a haunted house for the community for the last five years. Assistant Fire Chief Grant...
No injuries reported after fire at Overton church, building ‘a total loss’
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – No injuries were reported after firefighters from across the region were on the scene of “a significant structure fire” in downtown Overton Sunday night, according to officials. “The community was already grieving the loss of their pastor at the church,” said Terry Linder, Rusk County Fire Marshal. Officials said wind caused […]
Rusk County first responders battling fire possibly caused by lightning
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County firefighters were working to put out a structure fire suspected to be caused by lightning early Tuesday morning, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said. The blaze was on FM 1798 west in the 12000 block. The Laneville, New Salem and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Departments are assisting […]
