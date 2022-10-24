ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Fugitive found by San Augustine authorities after 6 days in hiding

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office and San Augustine Police Department have located a felon who fled on Oct. 20. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, who worked along with San Augustine law enforcement last week in the manhunt, Bryan Aleck Krolczyk was found hiding in the attic of his own residence Wednesday evening.
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home

A grant was approved today in Panola County’s Commissioners Court to provide the necessary tools for a trapper, provided through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension services, to help control the feral hog population. “Two or three litters a year of pigs; they spread faster than you can kill them, but he does do a good job trapping and then he eliminates them,” says Panola County Judge David Anderson.
Oakland Heights Church Request

‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county. According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following: Official oppression Attempted prohibited sexual contact Attempted sexual assault Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon The indictment […]
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office to seek help with fuel budget

Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson. KTRE’s Avery Gorman provides an update on a Sunday morning fire that broke out at Campfire Coffee. Officials say the building was saved but it may be a while before Campfire can resume business. Officials say electrical issue...
Emergency crews respond to tanker truck fire in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Early this morning Lufkin police and fire crews responded to a tanker truck that was fully engulfed by fire. The tanker, driven by Sylvester McCaleb Jr., 63, of Louisiana, was northbound on South First Street across from Texas Timberjack when the fire began around 12:18 a.m., according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
East Texas sting operation leads to 6 arrests, charged with soliciting minors

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday they’ve arrested six people after conducting an undercover investigation into sexual predators soliciting minors online. According to authorities, the following people were arrested for online solicitation of a minor and booked into Smith County Jail:. Peyton Brewer,...
Intersection in Bullard to be closed this Thursday

BULLARD, Texas — On Thursday, the intersection of County Road 3801 and U.S. Highway 69 in Cherokee County will be closed for crews from the Texas Department of Transportation to overlay hot mix onto the roadways. The closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Signs...
Rusk County working forest fire started by power lines

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County firefighters are working a one acre forest fire. The Reklaw Volunteer Fire Department is at the scene on CR 4248 and Tuff Street. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said the blaze was caused by power lines. Law enforcement said the storms from Monday night did not […]
