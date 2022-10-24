ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden hails Rishi Sunak’s ascension to UK PM as ‘groundbreaking milestone’

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqsC3_0il9sd5n00

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Monday hailed incoming UK prime minister Rishi Sunak’s selection as a “groundbreaking milestone.”

Biden mentioned the new Conservative Party leader at a White House event celebrating Diwali, the major Hindu religious festival.

“The United Kingdom … just today, we’ve got news that Rishi Sunak is now the prime minister,” Biden said to cheers.

“As my brother would say, ‘Go figure’ — and the Conservative Party,” Biden added.

“He is expected to become the prime minister, I think, tomorrow when he goes to see the King. Pretty astounding. A groundbreaking milestone and it matters, it matters.”

The impromptu remarks were Biden’s first public comments on the rise of Sunak, who will be the third British head of government this year after Boris Johnson and Liz Truss — who resigned last week after just 44 days in office.

In addition to producing Sunak, the first Hindu and non-white prime minister, the Conservative Party produced all three of the UK’s female prime ministers (Margaret Thatcher, Theresa May and Truss). By contrast, prime ministers from the Labour and Liberal parties have all been white men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyJaZ_0il9sd5n00
Incoming UK prime minister Rishi Sunak is a former chancellor of the exchequer, a position roughly equivalent to US treasury secretary.
REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRx2I_0il9sd5n00
“As my brother would say, ‘Go figure’ — and the Conservative Party,” Biden added.
AP/Susan Walsh

Sunak, 42, is a former chancellor of the exchequer, a position roughly equivalent to US treasury secretary. His wife, Akshata Murty, is the daughter of Indian billionaire N. R. Narayana Murthy, who co-founded the Infosys outsourcing giant.

Biden presided over the White House’s Diwali gathering with Vice President Kamala Harris, whose mother was born in India.

During the event, Harris recalled her own visits to India as a child.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services

Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
BBC

NI power-sharing: Election looms as devolved government deadline passes

Northern Ireland is on course for an assembly election after politicians missed the deadline set by Westminster for restoring devolved government. Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris now must call an election to be held within 12 weeks. He has pledged to do this on Friday, rather than try to delay...
The Independent

Shanghai district orders mass COVID-19 testing, lockdown

China’s largest city of Shanghai is ordering mass testing Friday on all 1.3 million residents of its downtown Yangpu district and confining them to their homes at least until results are known. The demand is an echo of measures ordered over the summer that led to a two-month lockdown of the entire city of 25 million that devastated the local economy, prompting food shortages and rare confrontations between residents and the authorities.At the start of the lockdown, authorities said they would last just days but then kept extending the deadline.China has shown no sign of backing away from its...
US News and World Report

Wall Street Mixed, European Shares End Nearly Flat; Sterling, Euro Fall

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. stocks were mixed and European shares ended nearly flat on Thursday as investors balanced mixed earnings reports and economic data, while the pound retreated from mid-September highs. Oil prices extended their rally on optimism over record U.S. crude exports. The U.S. dollar gained against major currencies. The...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
58K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy