Madison, AL

WAFF

Overturned dump truck closes multiple lanes on Hwy 72 near Moores Mill Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 72 near Moores Mill Road caused heavy delays eastbound on Thursday morning. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to the scene of an overturned dump truck between Epworth Dr. and Moores Mill Rd. All eastbound lanes on Chapman Mountain were blocked with traffic diverted along the shoulder.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

DeKalb County woman killed in Wednesday crash

A DeKalb County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash. Yuliana O. Meza, 35, of Valley Head was fatally injured when the 1988 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 in which she was a passenger traveled off the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Church Street and Monroe Street, the call came in at 2:09 p.m. According to HPD, one of the cars caught fire. Four...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
FALKVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Jackson County man killed in crash

A Jackson County man was killed Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle crash. David M. McDonald, 45, of Section was fatally injured when the 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was not wearing a seat...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Dog dies in Madison County house fire caused by space heater

A Moores Mill family is without a place to stay after an early morning fire. The fire started shortly before 5 a.m. in the 700 block of Baltimore Hill Road NE near Amethyst Drive. According to Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Payton Daily, a space heater in...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

4-vehicle wreck with injury shut down part of I-65 in Morgan County

4:34 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the scene is now clear. Part of Interstate 65 in Morgan County is closed after an accident with at least one injury. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports it, the Falkville Police Department and other emergency responders are on the scene...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Crews working scene of house fire near Meridianville

Crews working scene of house fire near Meridianville
MERIDIANVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 killed, 2 injured in Cullman County wreck

Two Crane Hill residents were killed and two Florence residents were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cullman County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported 71-year-old Charles H. Johnson and 74-year-old Connie C. Johnson were traveling along Alabama 157 when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle carrying two Florence residents.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

74-year-old woman and 71-year-old man killed, 2 others hurt in Cullman County wreck

WAFF

1 person arrested after hitting a house with a vehicle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested by Huntsville Police Department officers after hitting a house with a vehicle on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson with HPD, the person led a vehicle pursuit before hitting a house on Salem Drive. No injuries were reported and the driver has been taken into custody.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

18-year-old arrested after Owens Cross Roads police pursuit

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Owens Cross Roads Police Department arrested and charged an 18-year-old woman after a pursuit on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers saw a flatbed pickup truck driving with no tail lights on. When the officers attempted to stop the truck, it continued driving into an area being developed into a subdivision.
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL

