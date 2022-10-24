Read full article on original website
Dump truck accident blocks lanes on Highway 72
An overturned dump truck has blocked the eastbound lanes of Hwy 72 in Huntsville.
WAFF
Overturned dump truck closes multiple lanes on Hwy 72 near Moores Mill Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 72 near Moores Mill Road caused heavy delays eastbound on Thursday morning. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to the scene of an overturned dump truck between Epworth Dr. and Moores Mill Rd. All eastbound lanes on Chapman Mountain were blocked with traffic diverted along the shoulder.
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County woman killed in Wednesday crash
A DeKalb County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash. Yuliana O. Meza, 35, of Valley Head was fatally injured when the 1988 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 in which she was a passenger traveled off the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers...
Three-vehicle accident shuts down lane on Parkway Access Road
A three-vehicle accident has left one lane closed near Memorial Parkway and Governor's Drive.
WAFF
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-car crash on Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of two Crane Hill people. Charles Johnson, 71 and Connie Johnson, 74 were fatally injured when their Chevrolet Cruze was struck by a Hyundai Sonata, driven by Monica Williford, 24. The Johnson’s were pronounced dead on...
WAFF
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Church Street and Monroe Street, the call came in at 2:09 p.m. According to HPD, one of the cars caught fire. Four...
WAFF
Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
WAAY-TV
Jackson County man killed in crash
A Jackson County man was killed Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle crash. David M. McDonald, 45, of Section was fatally injured when the 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was not wearing a seat...
WAAY-TV
Dog dies in Madison County house fire caused by space heater
A Moores Mill family is without a place to stay after an early morning fire. The fire started shortly before 5 a.m. in the 700 block of Baltimore Hill Road NE near Amethyst Drive. According to Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Payton Daily, a space heater in...
WAAY-TV
4-vehicle wreck with injury shut down part of I-65 in Morgan County
4:34 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the scene is now clear. Part of Interstate 65 in Morgan County is closed after an accident with at least one injury. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports it, the Falkville Police Department and other emergency responders are on the scene...
WAFF
Crews working scene of house fire near Meridianville
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured. Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured. Decatur man gets $2 million bond for trafficking spice, fentanyl linked to overdoses. Updated: 14 hours ago. Decatur man gets...
WAAY-TV
2 killed, 2 injured in Cullman County wreck
Two Crane Hill residents were killed and two Florence residents were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cullman County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported 71-year-old Charles H. Johnson and 74-year-old Connie C. Johnson were traveling along Alabama 157 when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle carrying two Florence residents.
2 children involved in golf cart accident in Madison
Two children were involved in an accident on Monday when a car hit a golf cart in Madison.
74-year-old woman and 71-year-old man killed, 2 others hurt in Cullman County wreck
A 74-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon in a wreck that injured two others in Cullman County, authorities said Wednesday night. Charles H. Johnson, 71, of Crane Hill, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Cruz that collided with a 2018 Hyundai Sonata around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama Highway 157 near the nine-mile marker, about two miles east of West Point, in Cullman County, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal.
4 injured after deck collapsed in Madison County
Authorities confirmed four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a home in Madison County.
HPD: Truck crashes into Huntsville home during police chase, suspect in custody
One person was taken into custody following a police chase that ended near Alabama A&M University on Tuesday.
Florence preacher airlifted to hospital after falling off roof
The preacher's son told News 19 that he was trying to help a woman in the community.
Police: Albertville teen assaulted while trying to protect mother
One man is behind bars after police say his 17-year-old stepson flagged officers down in Albertville earlier this week.
WAFF
1 person arrested after hitting a house with a vehicle
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested by Huntsville Police Department officers after hitting a house with a vehicle on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson with HPD, the person led a vehicle pursuit before hitting a house on Salem Drive. No injuries were reported and the driver has been taken into custody.
WAFF
18-year-old arrested after Owens Cross Roads police pursuit
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Owens Cross Roads Police Department arrested and charged an 18-year-old woman after a pursuit on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers saw a flatbed pickup truck driving with no tail lights on. When the officers attempted to stop the truck, it continued driving into an area being developed into a subdivision.
