When Virginia schools could change the way they treat transgender students
Virginians will have to wait at least another month to see what the Department of Education's finalized 2022 model policies on the treatment of transgender children look like.
Washington Examiner
One year after Youngkin victory, education once again takes center stage in Virginia
A year after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) brought his education-focused campaign to the northern Virginia county of Loudoun, the issue is once again seeping into campaign politics in an area within commuting distance of the nation's capital. Throughout 2021, Loudoun County was infamously the epicenter of a nationwide movement...
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 5th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With redistricting, the 5th congressional district shifted south a bit. The new district covers Powhatan, Goochland and parts of Hanover County in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Republican Bob Good, who is in his first term, says securing the border, reforming the education system and cutting...
wvtf.org
Early votes in Virginia aren't counted... early, but they are processed
Early votes are not counted early. But, they are processed early. None of Virginia's votes are counted until after the polls close at 7pm on election night. But even though they haven't been tallied, they will have been processed. All the envelopes will have been opened, all the signatures checked and the only thing really left to do at that point is hit the button to count the votes.
Petitions filed to request end to controversial Virginia fishery
FORT MONROE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association (VSSA) has filed petitions with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) to have menhaden reduction fishing banned from the Chesapeake Bay. A hearing on the matter has been set for December 6 before the VMRC. Menhaden, or Atlantic bunker […]
WSET
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
Underdog Namkung challenges Scott in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District race
Election Day is less than two weeks away. Congressman Bobby Scott is looking to win a 16th term and Republican challenger Terry Namkung is the underdog hoping to unseat him.
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
WDBJ7.com
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
Virginia NAACP weighs in on the transgender policy proposal in schools
RICHMOND, Va. — Leaders with the Virginia NAACP called Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policies discriminatory and a violation of law. “The 2022 Model Policies violate the First Amendment rights of children in Virginia schools,” said Robert Barnette, Jr., the president of the Virginia NAACP. He said these policies...
Augusta Free Press
Mary Baldwin University program to eliminate tuition costs for low-income Virginia students
Mary Baldwin University has launched a new program that eliminates 100 percent of tuition costs for incoming students from Virginia whose families earn less than $60,000 per year. The program, Access MBU, mirrors the university’s historic mission to boost accessibility, inclusion and social mobility for underserved populations. Access MBU...
As Halloween Approaches, AG Miyares Urges Virginians to Lookout for Copycat THC Edibles
As Halloween approaches, Attorney General Jason Miyares is encouraging Virginia parents and guardians to be on the lookout for counterfeit tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) laced edibles. These products are designed to resemble popular brands of candy and snacks, making it difficult for children, and even adults, to differentiate between legitimate food products and copycat THC-infused products. “As […]
royalexaminer.com
Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects
In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
Millions of dollars flow into Virginia's second congressional district race
With the debates now over and Democrat Elaine Luria and Republican Jen Kiggans making their final pushes in Virginia's second congressional district, big money is coming in to help them.
What happens after Virginia’s public comment on transgender student policies closes?
Public comment on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policies closes on Wednesday at 11:59pm, kicking off next steps in what could be a lengthy process.
cardinalnews.org
Superstorm Sandy not really Virginia’s storm, but it brought heavy October snow to Southwest Virginia
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The day Superstorm Sandy came ashore 10 years ago – Oct. 29, 2012 – plays second-fiddle in Virginia weather to the 29th day of another month in the same year.
How will Virginia’s new Office of Trails spend $89 million?
The Eastern Shore and the Shenandoah Valley have few things in common, but what both regions of the state share is a deep desire to turn old rail corridors into new walking and biking trails — and $1 million in seed money from the state to get started. Since the General Assembly appropriated a historic […] The post How will Virginia’s new Office of Trails spend $89 million? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
WSLS
More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
Gov. Youngkin to invest billions to fix I-64 bottleneck, deepen Norfolk Harbor
Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday released a progress report about transportation in Hampton Roads.
