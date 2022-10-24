ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 6

Related
NBC12

Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 5th congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With redistricting, the 5th congressional district shifted south a bit. The new district covers Powhatan, Goochland and parts of Hanover County in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Republican Bob Good, who is in his first term, says securing the border, reforming the education system and cutting...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Early votes in Virginia aren't counted... early, but they are processed

Early votes are not counted early. But, they are processed early. None of Virginia's votes are counted until after the polls close at 7pm on election night. But even though they haven't been tallied, they will have been processed. All the envelopes will have been opened, all the signatures checked and the only thing really left to do at that point is hit the button to count the votes.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Petitions filed to request end to controversial Virginia fishery

FORT MONROE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association (VSSA) has filed petitions with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) to have menhaden reduction fishing banned from the Chesapeake Bay. A hearing on the matter has been set for December 6 before the VMRC. Menhaden, or Atlantic bunker […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each

(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

As Halloween Approaches, AG Miyares Urges Virginians to Lookout for Copycat THC Edibles

As Halloween approaches, Attorney General Jason Miyares is encouraging Virginia parents and guardians to be on the lookout for counterfeit tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) laced edibles. These products are designed to resemble popular brands of candy and snacks, making it difficult for children, and even adults, to differentiate between legitimate food products and copycat THC-infused products. “As […]
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects

In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

How will Virginia’s new Office of Trails spend $89 million?

The Eastern Shore and the Shenandoah Valley have few things in common, but what both regions of the state share is a deep desire to turn old rail corridors into new walking and biking trails — and $1 million in seed money from the state to get started.  Since the General Assembly appropriated a historic […] The post How will Virginia’s new Office of Trails spend $89 million? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways

With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy