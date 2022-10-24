Read full article on original website
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
PHX Minerals Inc. (. PHX - Free Report) : This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus. PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
SEI Investments (SEIC) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, AUM Down
SEIC - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents. The bottom line, however, reflects a decline of 21% from the prior-year quarter. Higher revenues aided SEIC’s quarterly results. However, a rise in expenses and a fall in assets...
What's in the Offing for Check Point (CHKP) in Q3 Earnings?
CHKP - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. For the third quarter, Check Point projects revenues between $555 million and $585 million ($570 million at the midpoint). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $572.2 million, suggesting a 7.1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
UMB Financial (UMBF) Tanks 10.3% as Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag
UMBF - Free Report) have lost 10.3% since the release of its third-quarter 2022 results. Net operating income per share of $1.82 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16. The bottom line also compares unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.95. Results were adversely impacted by higher provisions...
Check Point Software (CHKP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
CHKP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.65 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.99%. A...
FTI Consulting (FCN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
FTI Consulting (. FCN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
LabCorp (LH) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates, Updates Guidance
LH - Free Report) or LabCorp reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.68, down 31.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The adjusted figure excludes the impact of certain amortization expenses, restructuring charges, acquisition and disposition-related costs and loss from venture fund investments, among others. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%.
Can Top-Line Growth Benefit Pinterest (PINS) Q3 Earnings?
PINS - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 35.3%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.1%, on average. The San Francisco-based Internet content provider...
ServiceNow (NOW) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
NOW - Free Report) is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1.85 billion, up 22.66% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for third-quarter earnings has been steady at $1.85 per...
TriMas (TRS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
TRS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -34.43%. A...
Integra's (IART) Q3 Earnings Top, Gross Margin Declines
IART - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 86 cents for the third quarter of 2022, flat year over year. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.4%. The adjustment excludes the impact of certain non-recurring charges like structural optimization charges, acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges,...
Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
AZPN - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $2.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 31 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $250.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.3%. The company reported revenues...
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
JHG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 22%. A...
Here's What to Expect From Unum Group (UNM) Q3 Earnings
UNM - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 55.28% in the last reported quarter. Factors to Note. The Unum U.S. segment is likely to have benefited from higher premium levels in the employee benefits...
American Electric (AEP) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
AEP - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 by 3.2%. The bottom line also improved by 13.3% from $1.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.33 per share compared with...
UDR's Q3 FFOA and Revenues Surpass Estimates, '22 View Up
UDR Inc. (. UDR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 funds from operations as adjusted (FFOA) per share of 60 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The figure increased 17.6% from the prior-year quarter’s 51 cents. Quarterly results reflect better-than-anticipated revenues driven by robust operating trends...
Tyler's (TYL) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3
TYL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.06 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 per share and improved 2.8% from the year-ago quarter. GAAP and non-GAAP revenues increased 2.9% year over year to $473.2 million. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
O'Reilly (ORLY) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Modifies View
ORLY - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $9.17, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.46. Higher-than-expected comps growth resulted in the outperformance. Comps grew 7.6% in the reported quarter and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4.79%.The bottom line increased 13.6% from $8.07 in the prior-year quarter. The automotive parts retailer registered quarterly revenues of $3,799.6 million, crossing the consensus mark of $3,713 million. The top line was 9% higher than the prior-year figure of $3,479.5 million.
Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
MEDP - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 41.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $235.72 in the previous session. Medpace has gained 1.8% since the start of the year compared to the -18.7% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -29.2% return for the Zacks Medical Services industry.
V.F. Corp (VFC) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Fall Y/Y
V.F. Corporation (. VFC - Free Report) reported soft second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the top and the bottom line missing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and declining from the corresponding year-ago fiscal quarter’s readings. Results were hurt by a tough operating environment, including the COVID-related disruption in China, macro-economic and geopolitical headwinds, and the near-term challenges at Vans.
