fox29.com
Ex-NBA star Delonte West arrested in Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Ex-NBA star Delonte West was arrested by Fairfax County police in Alexandria over the weekend. On Saturday evening, officers found West, 39, in the 7400 block of Fordson Road where they say he was drunk and trespassing in a vehicle. As they tried to place the...
popville.com
Woman Killed in a Shooting 12:20pm this afternoon near Dunbar High School
“Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW. No look out at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20220542769. Update: An adult female has been pronounced dead on the scene. Preliminary, the incident appears to have been contained to a single vehicle and one person is being interviewed by detectives. A firearm was recovered on the scene and there is no threat to the community.”
Maryland man hired as contractor arrested for placing hidden camera in woman's closet in DC
WASHINGTON — DC police have arrested a Maryland man for allegedly placing a hidden camera in a woman's closet in Southwest D.C. Back in June, the suspect identified as 41-year-old Eddy Giron of Hyattsville was hired to perform home improvements and remolding work at a home in the 1100 block of 3rd Street Southwest.
WJLA
Dusty Hernandez fight date set; 1st boxing match since father's fatal DC shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — Dusty Hernandez, son of the late great boxing coach Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, is set to fight next month for the first time since his father's passing. Harrison was tragically gunned down outside of his home on Saturday, Sept. 24. in the 2700 block of 30th Street in southeast D.C., police said.
Rifle-Wielding Shooter Sentenced For 'Disturbing' 2019 Howard County Murder: State's Attorney
A Maryland man is facing life in prison for his role in the violent murder of a man in Howard County after a physical altercation went sideways, the state’s attorney’s office announced. Franck Herman Ngande, 25, was convicted on murder and other charges, Howard County State’s Attorney Rich...
fox5dc.com
Navy Yard shooting: Suspect fires into Buffalo Wild Wings at victim
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting into a Buffalo Wild Wings in Navy Yard, where both the suspect and the victim are employed, due to a personal dispute between the two. DC Police says officers responded to 1220 Half Street SE around 6:55...
Former Maryland Park Service employee faces charges of raping two park workers
BALTIMORE -- A former Maryland Park Service employee who was arrested in September for allegedly raping a co-worker now faces additional charges stemming from a sexual encounter with a different colleague, according to the Baltimore Banner.Michael Browning, 71, faces charges of second-degree rape and second-degree assault for allegedly raping and assaulting of a female while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said. Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said. Now, WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, is reporting that a second...
Taneytown Police Chief Reportedly Placed On Administrative Leave (DEVELOPING)
Questions are surrounding a police chief in Maryland who has been placed on administrative leave for unknown reasons, according to multiple reports. In Carroll County, Taneytown Police Chief Jason Etzler, who has been with the department for two decades, is on temporary leave from the agency for undisclosed reasons. He...
Police In Montgomery Release Video Of Silver Spring Shooting
Detectives have released surveillance images of two suspects involved in a shooting in Silver Spring in hopes to help identify them, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24 after reports of shots fired, according to Montgomery County police.
WUSA
Baltimore man convicted for dressing up as a construction worker, robbing the same Maryland bank twice
SILVER SPRING, Md. — On Wednesday, a jury convicted 25-year-old Jhasir Devaux on one count of robbery. Authorities say this conviction stems from the robbery of the Sandy Spring Bank located at 14241 Layhill Road in Silver Spring on August 7, 2019, where close to $4,780 was stolen. Around...
WJLA
Man exposes himself to woman near UMD College Park campus, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (7News) — University of Maryland police (UMPD) alongside Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) responded to an off-campus incident of indecent exposure on Tuesday afternoon, UMPD said. A woman told police that she was walking along Yale Avenue, past Lehigh Road, when a dark blue...
NBC Washington
1st Trader Joe's Opens in Prince George's County
A new Trader Joe’s opened in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday, bringing new grocery options to a community that’s been asking for more fresh food. Twenty minutes before doors opened, the line to get inside the new store in College Park wrapped around the exterior of the 11,000-square-foot store. Once the tropical shirt-clad staff cut the red ribbon, shoppers cheered and streamed in.
DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 25, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. DeMatha (7-1) – Last week: 1 […]
WJLA
Man and child hospitalized after double shooting in Northwest DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A double shooting in Northwest D.C. sent a child and a man to the hospital Wednesday night, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD said both the child and the man are conscious and breathing. The shooting took place 1300 block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest, between 13th Street and 14th Street.
'They're holding homes hostage' | Maryland home dispute spotlights new scammer practice, attorney says
CLINTON, Md. — Are they scammers or the victims of a scam?. Last week, a couple with a contract to buy a Clinton, Maryland home noticed someone else moving in and called police. The people inside claimed they had a lease and refused to leave. The couple with the contract to buy it said police told them they would have to settle it in court.
MSNBC
Capitol rioter sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for assault on former D.C. police officer
Albuquerque Cosper Head has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for assaulting former Metro police officer Michael Fanone during the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC News’ Ryan Reilly reports from Washington, D.C. Oct. 27, 2022.
WJLA
2-year-old baby dies in Southwest DC; MPD rules case a homicide
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said Thursday that an autopsy revealed that the death of a 2-year-old Southwest D.C. boy was caused by homicide. The incident took place on Oct. 13 on Atlantic Street, Southwest. At approximately 9:04 p.m., officers located the boy, identified as...
Woman accused of trying to run deputy off road, trying to get other to hit her in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is facing a list of charges after she tried to run a deputy off the road and attempted to get another deputy to hit her car with his. The sheriff’s office said a deputy pulled Diana Turecky, 29, of Middletown, […]
Wanted Teen Known To Police In Maryland Busted Breaking Into Cars At Dealership Twice
A Maryland teen tied to pull a fast one over members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office when he went back to the well one too many times and was caught breaking into cars parked at a Waldorf car dealership, but they were quick to dismiss his attempted subterfuge. Marcus...
