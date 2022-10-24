ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

fox29.com

Ex-NBA star Delonte West arrested in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Ex-NBA star Delonte West was arrested by Fairfax County police in Alexandria over the weekend. On Saturday evening, officers found West, 39, in the 7400 block of Fordson Road where they say he was drunk and trespassing in a vehicle. As they tried to place the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

Woman Killed in a Shooting 12:20pm this afternoon near Dunbar High School

“Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW. No look out at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20220542769. Update: An adult female has been pronounced dead on the scene. Preliminary, the incident appears to have been contained to a single vehicle and one person is being interviewed by detectives. A firearm was recovered on the scene and there is no threat to the community.”
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Former Maryland Park Service employee faces charges of raping two park workers

BALTIMORE -- A former Maryland Park Service employee who was arrested in September for allegedly raping a co-worker now faces additional charges stemming from a sexual encounter with a different colleague, according to the Baltimore Banner.Michael Browning, 71, faces charges of second-degree rape and second-degree assault for allegedly raping and assaulting of a female while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said. Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said.     Now, WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, is reporting that a second...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police In Montgomery Release Video Of Silver Spring Shooting

Detectives have released surveillance images of two suspects involved in a shooting in Silver Spring in hopes to help identify them, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24 after reports of shots fired, according to Montgomery County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

Man exposes himself to woman near UMD College Park campus, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (7News) — University of Maryland police (UMPD) alongside Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) responded to an off-campus incident of indecent exposure on Tuesday afternoon, UMPD said. A woman told police that she was walking along Yale Avenue, past Lehigh Road, when a dark blue...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
NBC Washington

1st Trader Joe's Opens in Prince George's County

A new Trader Joe’s opened in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday, bringing new grocery options to a community that’s been asking for more fresh food. Twenty minutes before doors opened, the line to get inside the new store in College Park wrapped around the exterior of the 11,000-square-foot store. Once the tropical shirt-clad staff cut the red ribbon, shoppers cheered and streamed in.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 25, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. DeMatha (7-1) – Last week: 1 […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Man and child hospitalized after double shooting in Northwest DC: MPD

WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A double shooting in Northwest D.C. sent a child and a man to the hospital Wednesday night, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD said both the child and the man are conscious and breathing. The shooting took place 1300 block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest, between 13th Street and 14th Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

2-year-old baby dies in Southwest DC; MPD rules case a homicide

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said Thursday that an autopsy revealed that the death of a 2-year-old Southwest D.C. boy was caused by homicide. The incident took place on Oct. 13 on Atlantic Street, Southwest. At approximately 9:04 p.m., officers located the boy, identified as...
WASHINGTON, DC

