Texas State

kgns.tv

Chance of Morning Shower, Clearing and Breezy Afternoon

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front from the Rockies is moving into Texas, and will reach our humid gulf air by dawn. We may have brief showers or thundershowers followed by a much drier airmass Friday afternoon. This will breeze in with clearing skies and 80F warmth. The dry air will continue during both days of the weekend. Our next shower chance is with another weather system that will move east across Texas during Monday and Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Dynamic storm system to impact Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A 2nd storm system is aimed to impact the Texas Panhandle just 3 days after record-setting rain fell on Monday. This next storm system does not look to be as potent as the one experienced earlier in the week and the track doesn't appear to be as favorable for widespread significant rainfall but heavy rain and strong to severe storms are still anticipated for at least the Southeastern Texas Panhandle.
NEW MEXICO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town

Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
JARRELL, TX
kgns.tv

Cloudy Skies

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hello Thursday starting off cool into the 60s then warming up with partly sunny skies. Today will be slightly humid due to the increase of moisture coming in from the gulf expected to reach a high of 82. Tonight it will be a bit warmer, partly cloudy...
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Sunny skies

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning its Wednesday quiet weather in the upper 50s this morning. Today a bit warm but pleasant, sunny skies a high of 83 . If you have outdoor activities for tonight it’s looking great mostly clear and expected to reach a low of 61.
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Pleasant day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning a cold front moved through early this morning and brought cool and breezy conditions . Its going to be a pleasant day sunny skies expected to reach a high of 80. Tonight cool and mostly clear a low of 58. This week were looking at...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Abbott activates resources ahead of storm across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding forecasted to move across the state this week. “The State of Texas is working closely with local emergency management officials to ensure our communities have access to critical resources ahead of severe weather threats,” Abbott […]
TEXAS STATE
horseandrider.com

Three Texas Horses Euthanized Due to EIA

On Oct. 25, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) reported that three Quarter Horses were euthanized after testing positive for equine infectious anemia in Bexar, Jasper, and Wilson counties. An official quarantine is in place on all three premises. The TAHC is working with owners and local veterinarians to monitor potentially exposed horses and implement biosecurity measures.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Tornado Watch issued

A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until midnight. Stay weather aware and have a way to get warnings overnight. Our free, KWTX weather app is a great way to get the watches/warnings where you are. As is typical for this time of year, we’re expecting...
TEXAS STATE

