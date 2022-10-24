Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Chance of Morning Shower, Clearing and Breezy Afternoon
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front from the Rockies is moving into Texas, and will reach our humid gulf air by dawn. We may have brief showers or thundershowers followed by a much drier airmass Friday afternoon. This will breeze in with clearing skies and 80F warmth. The dry air will continue during both days of the weekend. Our next shower chance is with another weather system that will move east across Texas during Monday and Tuesday.
abc7amarillo.com
Dynamic storm system to impact Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A 2nd storm system is aimed to impact the Texas Panhandle just 3 days after record-setting rain fell on Monday. This next storm system does not look to be as potent as the one experienced earlier in the week and the track doesn't appear to be as favorable for widespread significant rainfall but heavy rain and strong to severe storms are still anticipated for at least the Southeastern Texas Panhandle.
Watch: Lightning explodes pecan tree as severe storms rip through Texas
An unbelievable lightning strike was caught on video in the Dallas area while severe storms rolled through Monday night.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town
Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
kgns.tv
Cloudy Skies
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hello Thursday starting off cool into the 60s then warming up with partly sunny skies. Today will be slightly humid due to the increase of moisture coming in from the gulf expected to reach a high of 82. Tonight it will be a bit warmer, partly cloudy...
Report: Texas power grid still not ready for extreme winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) indicated the Texas electric grid remains almost as vulnerable to extreme winter weather as it was back in February 2021, when the state went into a deep freeze for days. According to a new report by...
What you need to know about Thursday night’s storms in North Texas
Thursday night football will be played around Texas ahead of the Friday night lights but it might be a wet one if that ball is being played around North Texas.
kgns.tv
Sunny skies
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning its Wednesday quiet weather in the upper 50s this morning. Today a bit warm but pleasant, sunny skies a high of 83 . If you have outdoor activities for tonight it’s looking great mostly clear and expected to reach a low of 61.
PHOTOS: Downed trees across Central Texas after Monday’s severe storms
Damage from severe storms on Monday night could be seen across Central Texas.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
kgns.tv
Pleasant day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning a cold front moved through early this morning and brought cool and breezy conditions . Its going to be a pleasant day sunny skies expected to reach a high of 80. Tonight cool and mostly clear a low of 58. This week were looking at...
Abbott activates resources ahead of storm across Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding forecasted to move across the state this week. “The State of Texas is working closely with local emergency management officials to ensure our communities have access to critical resources ahead of severe weather threats,” Abbott […]
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Texas is among the states most impacted by natural disasters, study shows
The study ranked each state by looking at the number of natural disasters causing at least $1 billion in damages since 1980, as well as the damage cost per capita caused by those weather events.
horseandrider.com
Three Texas Horses Euthanized Due to EIA
On Oct. 25, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) reported that three Quarter Horses were euthanized after testing positive for equine infectious anemia in Bexar, Jasper, and Wilson counties. An official quarantine is in place on all three premises. The TAHC is working with owners and local veterinarians to monitor potentially exposed horses and implement biosecurity measures.
Report: Texas Is Not Safe, But Collin County Cities Are
A recent study found that the state of Texas as a whole is unsafe. In fact, it was the fourth most unsafe state in the U.S. But past evidence shows that inside Texas, Collin County is one of the safest places to be. The study by WalletHub looked at the...
LIST: Central Texas school districts delay Tuesday classes due to power outages
Some school districts in the area are delaying classes Tuesday morning after severe storms on Monday night caused continued power outages.
KWTX
Tornado Watch issued
A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until midnight. Stay weather aware and have a way to get warnings overnight. Our free, KWTX weather app is a great way to get the watches/warnings where you are. As is typical for this time of year, we’re expecting...
