KVAL

Oregon could be first state to make health care a human right

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Bernie Sanders helps promote 'Get Out the Vote' at University of Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — “I am here this morning to make certain that we send Tina Kotek to the governor's office, and that we send Val Hoyle to congress,” said former Democratic Presidential candidate and current democratic senator Bernie Sanders, visiting Eugene today for the 'Get Out the Vote’ rally.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Springfield public safety levy on ballot again

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For the fifth time in 20 years, Springfield residents will vote on whether to renew a public safety levy that would fund the Springfield jail and other police services. The current levy is set to expire in July of next year. Based on an information mailer...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Coburg Mayor Ray Smith passes away after battle with cancer

COBURG, Ore. — The City of Coburg has announced Thursday morning the passing Mayor Ray Smith who passed away after his battle with cancer. Ray was a shining light and an outstanding leader for our community. The City of Coburg thrived under his leadership. He will be greatly missed.
COBURG, OR
KVAL

Lane County Clerk: Precautions in place to protect voters

As election day quickly approaches, the Lane County Clerk’s Office has partnered with the Secretary of State’s office to ensure voters feel safe. So far, the clerk’s office has been alerted to one instance of someone being photographed while turning in their ballot. They are placing “Know...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Eugene homeowners may face paying more in taxes if street levy passes

EUGENE, Ore. — Voters can see this measure on the November 8th ballot this year. If it passes, it will also be the fourth time it passes since 2008. The city has a list of 42 streets in Eugene that are in line for improvement. One of those roads is between the intersections of River Road and Division. Brian Richardson says curb ramps will be needing some revisions to comply with ADA standards.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon's standardized test scores have fallen below the national average

Some of Oregon’s standardized test scores have fallen below the national average for the first time on record. The Nation's Report Card, released Sunday, reveals that Oregon’s 4th grade scores in math and reading remain below the national average for the 15th year in a row, and 8th grade scores dropped below the national average for the first time in decades.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Lane County cities prepare for leaf collection

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Fall is in full swing, and leaves are piling up across the area. Now cities across Lane County are beginning their annual leaf collection. Starting on November 7th the city of Eugene will begin clearing drainage systems of fallen leaves. Residents are responsible for leaf...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Oregon Women's Basketball previews Friday's scrimmage

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Women's basketball head coach Kelly Graves loves Halloween season. He evens hosts an elaborate haunted house in his garage every year. But for a coach that loves spooky things, nothing is scarier than injuries to his roster. That's the current situation with senior forward Sedona...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Prescription Drug Take Back event in Veneta, Saturday

VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help community members to safely dispose of their prescription drugs. LCSO says this is a no-questions-asked prescription drug drop off, in effort to prevent the unsafe disposal of prescription drugs and to prevent...
VENETA, OR
KVAL

Ducks basketball teams hosting open scrimmage Tuesday

EUGENE, Ore. — If you can't make it out to the Oregon Women’s Basketball scrimmage friday night, you have a chance to see both Oregon Men's and Women's Basketball next week during an open practice. The doors at Matthew Knight Arena open for this free event at 4:30...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police urge safety as a top priority Halloween weekend

EUGENE, Ore. — Halloween is almost here with plenty of festivities, candy, and get-togethers for the spooky weekend. But Eugene Police want to make sure the community knows the difference between tricks and treats this year. "Basically, it's monitoring what your kids are doing. Are they in dark or...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Sheldon, Roseburg volleyball squads advance in 6A playoffs

EUGENE, Ore. — Sheldon High volleyball is one of several local teams moving on to Round 2 of the OSAA Volleyball playoffs. The #3 Irish swept #30 Glencoe on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the 6A Bracket. Sheldon will host #19 St. Mary’s Academy on Saturday in Round 2.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police make largest fentanyl bust in department history

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a traffic stop resulted in the largest seizure of fentanyl in the department's history. On the evening of Wednesday, October 19 just before 11:00 p.m., EPD says, an officer working impaired driver and traffic enforcement responded to a call for a welfare check of a driver slumped over the steering wheel at the stop light at E. 11th Avenue and High Street.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Clear skies reveal fresh snow over Oregon's Cascades Thursday

CASCADES, Ore. — It's looking like a winter wonderland over Oregon's high country today. Heavy snowfall this week has painted the highest peak with a layer of white. This fresh snow comes about three weeks after Willamette Valley highs nearly hit 90 degrees. Mother Nature flipped the switch with...
OREGON STATE

