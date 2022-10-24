Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVAL
Oregon could be first state to make health care a human right
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind...
KVAL
Bernie Sanders helps promote 'Get Out the Vote' at University of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — “I am here this morning to make certain that we send Tina Kotek to the governor's office, and that we send Val Hoyle to congress,” said former Democratic Presidential candidate and current democratic senator Bernie Sanders, visiting Eugene today for the 'Get Out the Vote’ rally.
KVAL
Bernie Sanders stumping for democrats at 'Get Out the Vote' rally at U.O. campus
" In fact, the future of this country, and the future of your young lives, very much depend upon what happens two weeks from today," said Bernie Sanders, Thursday, at the University of Oregon’s ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally on campus. Former presidential candidate and current Independent...
KVAL
California men trafficking from California to Oregon are sentenced to federal prison
EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon announced Thursday that two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon. Officials say, 36-year-old Jack Scott Lewis of Los Angeles, was sentenced Wednesday to...
KVAL
Springfield public safety levy on ballot again
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For the fifth time in 20 years, Springfield residents will vote on whether to renew a public safety levy that would fund the Springfield jail and other police services. The current levy is set to expire in July of next year. Based on an information mailer...
KVAL
Coburg Mayor Ray Smith passes away after battle with cancer
COBURG, Ore. — The City of Coburg has announced Thursday morning the passing Mayor Ray Smith who passed away after his battle with cancer. Ray was a shining light and an outstanding leader for our community. The City of Coburg thrived under his leadership. He will be greatly missed.
KVAL
Lane County Clerk: Precautions in place to protect voters
As election day quickly approaches, the Lane County Clerk’s Office has partnered with the Secretary of State’s office to ensure voters feel safe. So far, the clerk’s office has been alerted to one instance of someone being photographed while turning in their ballot. They are placing “Know...
KVAL
Latter-day Saints announce groundbreaking for Willamette Valley Oregon temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Groundbreaking committee members told our station that the new temple will be built in Springfield, between International Way and Corporate Way. The new temple will sit on a 10.5 acre site, and will be single story of nearly 30,000 square feet. The groundbreaking ceremony will be...
KVAL
Eugene homeowners may face paying more in taxes if street levy passes
EUGENE, Ore. — Voters can see this measure on the November 8th ballot this year. If it passes, it will also be the fourth time it passes since 2008. The city has a list of 42 streets in Eugene that are in line for improvement. One of those roads is between the intersections of River Road and Division. Brian Richardson says curb ramps will be needing some revisions to comply with ADA standards.
KVAL
Oregon's standardized test scores have fallen below the national average
Some of Oregon’s standardized test scores have fallen below the national average for the first time on record. The Nation's Report Card, released Sunday, reveals that Oregon’s 4th grade scores in math and reading remain below the national average for the 15th year in a row, and 8th grade scores dropped below the national average for the first time in decades.
KVAL
Lane County cities prepare for leaf collection
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Fall is in full swing, and leaves are piling up across the area. Now cities across Lane County are beginning their annual leaf collection. Starting on November 7th the city of Eugene will begin clearing drainage systems of fallen leaves. Residents are responsible for leaf...
KVAL
Oregon Women's Basketball previews Friday's scrimmage
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Women's basketball head coach Kelly Graves loves Halloween season. He evens hosts an elaborate haunted house in his garage every year. But for a coach that loves spooky things, nothing is scarier than injuries to his roster. That's the current situation with senior forward Sedona...
KVAL
Prescription Drug Take Back event in Veneta, Saturday
VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help community members to safely dispose of their prescription drugs. LCSO says this is a no-questions-asked prescription drug drop off, in effort to prevent the unsafe disposal of prescription drugs and to prevent...
KVAL
Ducks basketball teams hosting open scrimmage Tuesday
EUGENE, Ore. — If you can't make it out to the Oregon Women’s Basketball scrimmage friday night, you have a chance to see both Oregon Men's and Women's Basketball next week during an open practice. The doors at Matthew Knight Arena open for this free event at 4:30...
KVAL
'We struggled at times last year': Duck women look to gel on the court this season
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — College basketball is officially back as the Duck and Beaver women each have exhibition games this weekend. Tuesday in San Francisco, all 12 teams from the conference gathered for Pac-12 Women's Basketball Media Day. Oregon was represented by head coach Kelly Graves and guards Te-Hina...
KVAL
KVAL Chief Meteorologist recognized nationally for fun weather TikToks
EUGENE, Ore. — The weather forecast doesn't just end with the KVAL 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts. Chief Meteorologist Josh Cozart is busy teaching the people of the internet about the weather via social media. Cozart's fun and exciting ways of explaining the weather caught the attention of...
KVAL
Eugene Police urge safety as a top priority Halloween weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — Halloween is almost here with plenty of festivities, candy, and get-togethers for the spooky weekend. But Eugene Police want to make sure the community knows the difference between tricks and treats this year. "Basically, it's monitoring what your kids are doing. Are they in dark or...
KVAL
Sheldon, Roseburg volleyball squads advance in 6A playoffs
EUGENE, Ore. — Sheldon High volleyball is one of several local teams moving on to Round 2 of the OSAA Volleyball playoffs. The #3 Irish swept #30 Glencoe on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the 6A Bracket. Sheldon will host #19 St. Mary’s Academy on Saturday in Round 2.
KVAL
Eugene Police make largest fentanyl bust in department history
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a traffic stop resulted in the largest seizure of fentanyl in the department's history. On the evening of Wednesday, October 19 just before 11:00 p.m., EPD says, an officer working impaired driver and traffic enforcement responded to a call for a welfare check of a driver slumped over the steering wheel at the stop light at E. 11th Avenue and High Street.
KVAL
Clear skies reveal fresh snow over Oregon's Cascades Thursday
CASCADES, Ore. — It's looking like a winter wonderland over Oregon's high country today. Heavy snowfall this week has painted the highest peak with a layer of white. This fresh snow comes about three weeks after Willamette Valley highs nearly hit 90 degrees. Mother Nature flipped the switch with...
Comments / 0