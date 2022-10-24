Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stoughtonnews.com
Setting the stage for excellence: SVP at 50 years
“When a few people met in 1972 to start a community theater group, we had no idea that we would still be entertaining audiences with our own theater home 50 years later.”. Tony Hill has a unique perspective on the Stoughton Village Players (SVP) and its evolution, since he was there at the beginning and is still an active board member.
stoughtonnews.com
SHS to present ‘Wizard of Oz’ Nov. 4-6
Stoughton High School will present "The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 4 and Saturday Nov. 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the SHS performing arts center, 600 Lincoln Ave. There is also an Oz bash at noon on Sunday for young audience members; a formal meet and greet with cast members that includes crafts, games and photo opportunities.
stoughtonnews.com
Jean Heggestad Jacobson Paluch
Jean Ann Heggestad was born on June 26, 1933 in her parents farmhouse located between Edgerton and Stoughton. Her aunt Emma delivered her. Jean’s father, Arthur Heggestad, was a farmer. He died at the age of 39 from pneumonia when Jean was 2.5 years old. Jean’s mother was Elma Anderson Heggestad. After Arthur died in 1936, Elma moved the family from the farm to Stoughton. Her mom died in 1990 at the age of 90.
stoughtonnews.com
Assembly District 43 candidate questionnaire
The Stoughton Courier Hub sent questionnaires to both candidates for the State Assembly District 43 race, which includes Jenna Jacobson and Marisa Voelkel. Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words, with an exception of two questions up to 100 words. Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements.
stoughtonnews.com
School taxes will drop in 2022-23
Residents in the district will see a drop in their school taxes after the Stoughton Area School District Board of Education unanimously approved a $23.5 million 2022-23 budget at its Monday, Oct. 24 meeting. The district’s tax levy of $23,485,094 is decreasing 5.1% or around $1.26 million over the previous...
stoughtonnews.com
Dane County Sheriff candidate questionnaire
The Stoughton Courier Hub sent questionnaires to both candidates for the Dane County Sheriff race: Kalvin Barrett and Anthony Hamilton. Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words. Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements. Kalvin Barrett (D) Why are you running?. Every resident of Dane...
stoughtonnews.com
Girls cross country: Mallory Reiser finishes strong to secure spot at state meet
Mallory Reiser didn’t want to relax because she recalls being in the prime position to make a run to state in the homestretch of a sectional race before. Even with a 47-second lead with a state berth on the line during the WIAA Division 1 Stoughton sectional on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Stoughton senior didn’t want to take anything for granted.
stoughtonnews.com
Boys cross country: How Stoughton’s Brayden Hemenway overcame COVID-19 to reach state meet
In late September about one week before the Stoughton Invitational, senior Bradyen Hemenway battled the effects of the COVID-19 respiratory disease. He took about a week of rest and he was fortunate that the respiratory illness didn’t sap his energy and come at the end of the season. Hemenway put his training on display – running to cap his comeback story with an eighth-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 Stoughton sectional on Saturday, Oct. 22, to qualify for state.
Comments / 0