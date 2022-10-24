In late September about one week before the Stoughton Invitational, senior Bradyen Hemenway battled the effects of the COVID-19 respiratory disease. He took about a week of rest and he was fortunate that the respiratory illness didn’t sap his energy and come at the end of the season. Hemenway put his training on display – running to cap his comeback story with an eighth-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 Stoughton sectional on Saturday, Oct. 22, to qualify for state.

