NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer's Lightning Round: Lucid Group Is Losing Too Much Money
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Lucid Group Inc: "I love the car. They're losing too much money." Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV: "I don't need to go...
Jim Cramer Says to Wait Before Pulling the Trigger on Mobileye
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "If you want a piece of this thing, I recommend waiting for a pullback," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "The stock's going to...
Jim Cramer Says Big Tech Firms Need to ‘Change the Way They Operate' to Stay Market Leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that some of the biggest tech companies in the world need to adjust to the changing market. "It's time to recognize that FAANG names got too big," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that some of the biggest tech companies in the...
Meta Shares Plunge 24% to the Lowest Price Since 2016
The parent company of Facebook reported its second straight quarterly decline. Meta's Reality Labs division, which houses its VR headsets, lost over $9 billion in the first three quarters. Morgan Stanley, Cowen and KeyBanc downgraded Meta on Thursday, citing increased spending. Shares of Meta plunged 24.5% Thursday as investors and...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Amazon — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. Apple — Apple share fell...
Amazon Stock Sinks 13% on Weak Fourth-Quarter Guidance
Amazon reported third-quarter results on Thursday that missed analysts' estimates. It also gave a disappointing sales forecast for the fourth quarter. The stock sunk in extended trading. Amazon shares plummeted 13% in extended trading on Thursday after the company issued a disappointing fourth-quarter forecast and missed on revenue estimates. Here...
Credit Suisse Shares Plunge 18% as Bank Announces Huge Third-Quarter Loss and Strategic Overhaul
Credit Suisse has been plagued by sluggish investment banking revenues, losses relating to its business in Russia and litigation costs following a host of legacy compliance and risk management failures, most notably the Archegos hedge fund scandal. The embattled lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs...
Meta got bumped off world's top 20 companies' list, thanks to Zuckerberg's relentless metaverse pursuit
Meta's share price tanked nearly 25% on Thursday, taking its market cap down to $263 billion. It is now the world's 27th most valuable company.
U.S. GDP Accelerated at 2.6% Pace in Q3, Better Than Expected as Growth Turns Positive
Gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit and increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the number. A sharp pullback in housing subtracted from the number, part of a broader decline in private investment. Consumer spending decelerated, increasing...
