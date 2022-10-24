ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Lightning Round: Lucid Group Is Losing Too Much Money

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Lucid Group Inc: "I love the car. They're losing too much money." Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV: "I don't need to go...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jim Cramer Says to Wait Before Pulling the Trigger on Mobileye

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "If you want a piece of this thing, I recommend waiting for a pullback," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "The stock's going to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Meta Shares Plunge 24% to the Lowest Price Since 2016

The parent company of Facebook reported its second straight quarterly decline. Meta's Reality Labs division, which houses its VR headsets, lost over $9 billion in the first three quarters. Morgan Stanley, Cowen and KeyBanc downgraded Meta on Thursday, citing increased spending. Shares of Meta plunged 24.5% Thursday as investors and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Amazon — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. Apple — Apple share fell...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amazon Stock Sinks 13% on Weak Fourth-Quarter Guidance

Amazon reported third-quarter results on Thursday that missed analysts' estimates. It also gave a disappointing sales forecast for the fourth quarter. The stock sunk in extended trading. Amazon shares plummeted 13% in extended trading on Thursday after the company issued a disappointing fourth-quarter forecast and missed on revenue estimates. Here...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

U.S. GDP Accelerated at 2.6% Pace in Q3, Better Than Expected as Growth Turns Positive

Gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit and increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the number. A sharp pullback in housing subtracted from the number, part of a broader decline in private investment. Consumer spending decelerated, increasing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy