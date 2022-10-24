ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Ex-Baja governor named ‘person of interest’ in slaying of Tijuana journalist

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The former governor of Baja California has been named as a “person of interest” in the investigation into the murder of journalist Lourdes Maldonado, who was killed in front of her home on Jan. 23. On Wednesday, three men involved in her assassination,...
KSN.com

Lawsuit alleges ICE denies migrants legal counsel at 4 detention facilities

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A group of legal organizations has sued the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agencies alleging asylum-seekers at four detention facilities have been denied access to legal representation. The lawsuit was filed earlier this month in the U.S. District Court...
LAREDO, TX
KSN.com

Texas sheriffs ask Supreme Court to hear immigration case before lower courts

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A group of Texas sheriffs has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to directly hear their lawsuit against the Biden administration’s immigration enforcement methods — bypassing lower courts — citing a summer ruling stating that only the high court can issue injunctions relating to immigration enforcement policies.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy