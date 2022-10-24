ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD: Woman dead after two vehicle crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is dead after a crash involving two vehicles Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Shadeland Avenue. News 8 spoke with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers Thursday morning. IMPD said what led up to the crash is still under investigation, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says. Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, a witness to the crash said he was passed by a car going south on S. Shadeland near Fall Creek Road. He told police that driver appeared to be speeding. The vehicle then hit another car […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

ISP: 2 students transported to hospital after crash involving vans on Indianapolis' southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two students from Pennsylvania were taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vans on Indianapolis' southeast side Thursday morning. The crash occurred along I-465 southbound near South Arlington Avenue around 7:45 a.m. There were at least 19 students in the vans, and two were transported to a local hospital with "very minor injuries," Indiana State Police told 13News.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 person dies in overnight crash involving semi on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died Tuesday night in a crash involving a semitruck on I-65 on the south side of Indianapolis. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. near Emerson Avenue and Southport Road, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Several lanes of the interstate...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Suspect arrested in Lawrence carjacking

An arrest was made by the Lawrence Police Dept. in connection with the Oct. 24 carjacking at the 8600 Pendleton Pike Dollar Tree. George Landy, 52, of Indianapolis, was arrested by LPD and Indiana Crime Guns Task Force detectives Oct. 25 on preliminary charges of armed robbery, criminal confinement, felon possessing a handgun and resisting law enforcement (fleeing).
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX59

Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders investigation

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Tobias Leazenby and the sheriff’s office claiming that he was the victim of political retaliation for his unsuccessful attempt to campaign in next month’s general election. In the lawsuit, Deputy Michael Thomas cites his involvement in the […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man dies after train hits car in Madison County

ORESTES, Ind. — A man died after a train hit a car in Madison County Monday afternoon. According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the crash happened at 3:27 p.m. at the Superior Street Crossing south of Oak Street in Orestes. An eastbound Norfolk Southern train hit the front driver’s side of a 2012 Dodge […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Child hit by car on northeast side, taken to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — A child was transported to a local hospital after being hit by a car on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday morning, IMPD said. Officers responded to the intersection of East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 shot, 1 dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS – One person died in a double shooting on the east side, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of East 21st Street. Dispatchers received multiple calls about the shooting beginning after 1 p.m., according to William Young, a public information officer for IMPD. Police […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office warns of deputy impersonation scam calls

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is warning of scam calls they have been reported where a caller pretends to be a BCSO deputy. The callers use the names of real BCSO deputies to try to convince people there is a tax warrant or other legal holding against someone they know. The fraudulent callers allege the fake legal holding can only be released if an amount of money is paid to the caller via a variety of methods, per BCSO spokeswoman Judy Jackson.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN

