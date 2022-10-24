Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
1 dead after officer-involved shooting
An Investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting involving the Lawrence Police Department.
IMPD: Woman dead after two vehicle crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is dead after a crash involving two vehicles Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Shadeland Avenue. News 8 spoke with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers Thursday morning. IMPD said what led up to the crash is still under investigation, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
IMPD: Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave.
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says. Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, a witness to the crash said he was passed by a car going south on S. Shadeland near Fall Creek Road. He told police that driver appeared to be speeding. The vehicle then hit another car […]
ISP: 2 students transported to hospital after crash involving vans on Indianapolis' southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two students from Pennsylvania were taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vans on Indianapolis' southeast side Thursday morning. The crash occurred along I-465 southbound near South Arlington Avenue around 7:45 a.m. There were at least 19 students in the vans, and two were transported to a local hospital with "very minor injuries," Indiana State Police told 13News.
Truck badly damages CSX train, tracks in Hancock County crash
A CSX train was badly damaged after a truck collided with it early Thursday on State Road 67 between McCordsville and Fortville, an official said.
2 taken to hospital after vehicle carrying students from Pennsylvania crashes on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on I-465 Thursday. Indiana State Police confirmed the crash involved at least two vehicles. It happened around 8 a.m. on I-465 South near S. Arlington Avenue on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The vehicle was carrying students from Pennsylvania. Indianapolis is currently hosting […]
1 person dies in overnight crash involving semi on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died Tuesday night in a crash involving a semitruck on I-65 on the south side of Indianapolis. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. near Emerson Avenue and Southport Road, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Several lanes of the interstate...
Suspect arrested in Lawrence carjacking
An arrest was made by the Lawrence Police Dept. in connection with the Oct. 24 carjacking at the 8600 Pendleton Pike Dollar Tree. George Landy, 52, of Indianapolis, was arrested by LPD and Indiana Crime Guns Task Force detectives Oct. 25 on preliminary charges of armed robbery, criminal confinement, felon possessing a handgun and resisting law enforcement (fleeing).
Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
Kokomo PD: Would-be robber beaten up, held at gunpoint by apartment residents
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police said a would-be robber bit off more than he could chew when the residents of an apartment fought back and ended up bloodying the robber, disarming him, and holding him at gunpoint until police officers arrived. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the attempted robbery occurred early Thursday at 3: […]
Charges filed in connection with October 12 homicide on Denny Street
An Indianapolis man has been arrested and charged with murder following the Oct. 12 shooting death of Anthony Myers Sr.
Greenfield police seek to identify man seen with missing woman
Police are hoping the man has information on where Amber L. Kendall-Guffey might be.
Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders investigation
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Tobias Leazenby and the sheriff’s office claiming that he was the victim of political retaliation for his unsuccessful attempt to campaign in next month’s general election. In the lawsuit, Deputy Michael Thomas cites his involvement in the […]
Man dies after train hits car in Madison County
ORESTES, Ind. — A man died after a train hit a car in Madison County Monday afternoon. According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the crash happened at 3:27 p.m. at the Superior Street Crossing south of Oak Street in Orestes. An eastbound Norfolk Southern train hit the front driver’s side of a 2012 Dodge […]
2 children airlifted after car driven by 17-year-old rolls during crash in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities said a Saturn Ion being driven by a 17-year-old from Peru with two young passengers inside was struck in an intersection and went rolling into a ditch, ejecting one of the passengers. As a result of the accident, both underage passengers — an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old — were airlifted […]
IMPD: Child hit by car on northeast side, taken to hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — A child was transported to a local hospital after being hit by a car on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday morning, IMPD said. Officers responded to the intersection of East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.
2 shot, 1 dead on east side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person died in a double shooting on the east side, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of East 21st Street. Dispatchers received multiple calls about the shooting beginning after 1 p.m., according to William Young, a public information officer for IMPD. Police […]
Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office warns of deputy impersonation scam calls
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is warning of scam calls they have been reported where a caller pretends to be a BCSO deputy. The callers use the names of real BCSO deputies to try to convince people there is a tax warrant or other legal holding against someone they know. The fraudulent callers allege the fake legal holding can only be released if an amount of money is paid to the caller via a variety of methods, per BCSO spokeswoman Judy Jackson.
Teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing at Dollar General
"This is another example of another young man who does something stupid and has access to a weapon," Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner said.
Greenwood Police aim to recruit with new video
Like many departments, Greenwood PD is facing an "officer shortage". They're down eight right now, with more retirements to come.
