NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL Trade Rumors: Struggling Packers Could Target This Wideout
The Green Bay Packers have a wide receiver problem on their hands as the NFL trade deadline nears. Everyone knew it was going to be virtually impossible for the Packers to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason. But injuries to three of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets — Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Christian Watson — have resulted in Green Bay’s pass-catching situation quickly going from bad to worse.
Former Patriot Calls Out Mac Jones For ‘Dirty’ Play Against Bears
Mac Jones managed to ruffle some feathers Monday night despite only playing three offensive series against the Bears. One of Jones’ 16 plays in primetime at Gillette Stadium was an 8-yard scramble that brought the Patriots into field-goal territory early in the second quarter. As Jones went into a slide at the conclusion of his run, the sophomore quarterback appeared to intentionally raise his foot toward an airborne Jaquan Brisker. The Bears safety stayed down on the turf for a moment after Jones clipped him in the crotch.
Antonio Brown Sells Gisele Bündchen Shirts In Savage Shot At Tom Brady
Antonio Brown just keeps piling on Tom Brady as divorce rumors surround the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bündchen. Brown, who has been taking aim at Brady via social media in recent weeks (for whatever reason), escalated the beef to another level Monday night when he began promoting merchandise that probably won’t sit well with his former teammate/friend.
Bears Expose This Real Issue For Patriots QB Bailey Zappe
It had to be a helpless feeling for New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe on the four occasions it occurred against the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”. Zappe had that number of passes tipped at the line of scrimmage once he came on in relief of Mac Jones early in the second quarter. Three times they fell harmlessly to the turf, but one batted ball wound up in the hands of Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith.
What Mac Jones Told Jaquan Brisker After Kicking Bears Safety
Mac Jones apparently acknowledged his wrongdoings after Monday night’s game against the Bears. Jones caught heat from the NFL community in the Week 7 finale despite only playing three offensive series against Chicago at Gillette Stadium. Over the span of 16 plays in primetime, Jones appeared to kick Jaquan Brisker while sliding not once, but twice. One of those kicks was to the Bears safety’s crotch, which left Brisker grimacing on the turf for a moment.
Former Patriot Malcolm Butler Works Out For AFC East Rival
Malcolm Butler never got the opportunity to play in a regular-season game during his brief second stint with the New England Patriots. But there’s still a chance the veteran cornerback could see the field this season. Butler signed with the Patriots back in March and appeared in New England’s...
Fantasy Football Week 8 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions
Fantasy football managers will have more decisions to make leading up to Week 8, with a handful of injuries to lineup mainstays and two fantasy-relevant NFL teams on their bye week. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will accompany Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles...
Ex-Giants Super Bowl Champ Explains Hatred Of ‘Super Arrogant’ Tom Brady
Former New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes partook in one of the most heartbreaking championship losses in Boston sports memory, defeating the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII during their run at the all-time history books. The Giants shattered the Patriots’ shot at completing the first-ever perfect, 19-0,...
Celtics Rumors: Boston ‘Poking Around’ At Possible Trade Options
With just four games played and 78 remaining for the Boston Celtics, reports indicate president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the front office are potentially seeking further depth addition. During an 18-point loss against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics front court struggles had snowballed throughout the night. Against the...
Patriots Reportedly Getting Trade Calls On Top Running Back, Versatile Safety
The Patriots trade rumors are starting to heat up. On Wednesday, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reported that New England has received trade calls on all its veteran receivers — including Jakobi Meyers. The next day, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported that teams have shown interest in embattled right tackle Isaiah Wynn.
Patriots Trade Rumors: Teams Showing Interest In Isaiah Wynn
Patriots fans might find this hard to believe, but other teams apparently are interested in Isaiah Wynn. New England has been getting trade calls on the embattled right tackle, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Thursday morning. Giardi also became the latest reporter to say that receiver Kendrick Bourne has been discussed in trade talks.
Did Mac Jones’ Ugly Interception Vs. Bears Hit SkyCam Wire?
UPDATE: ESPN on Wednesday released a statement saying Mac Jones’ intercepted second-quarter pass against the Chicago Bears did not, in fact, make contact with the wire supporting the network’s SkyCam. ORIGINAL STORY: Mac Jones tossed an ill-advised interception on his final snap Monday night. But replays revealed his...
Tedy Bruschi Calls Ex-Patriot ‘Ridiculous’ For Bill Belichick Take
One former Patriot believes Bill Belichick has slowly but surely been exposed ever since Tom Brady left Foxboro. The same can’t be said for another standout from the first phase of New England’s dynasty. Asante Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with...
Celtics’ Grant Williams Suspended Following Ejection Vs. Bulls
Celtics forward Grant Williams will get a night off when Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Williams was suspended one game by the NBA on Wednesday for his role in his ejection from Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. The 23-year-old made contact with...
Ex-Patriot Takes Shot At Bill Belichick Amid QB Controversy
Everybody seems to have an opinion on how the New England Patriots handled their quarterback situation Monday night, including one former player who pointed the blame at Bill Belichick. The Patriots entered their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Chicago Bears having a decision to make at quarterback. Either they...
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Did Not Practice on Thursday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per team reporter Jim Wyatt. There’s a chance we could see rookie quarterback Malik Willis make his first career NFL start on Sunday if Tannehill is unable to manage the pain of an ankle injury he suffered in their Week 7 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They face a tricky road divisional matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday and doing so without Tannehill may only make things more difficult.
Kadarius Toney Drops Interesting Nugget After Giants-Chiefs Trade
Just like that, Kadarius Toney is healthy and ready to contribute to the Kansas City Chiefs. Toney was traded to the Chiefs on Thursday as the New York Giants decided to move on from a player who struggled to shed the label of “bust.” The former first-round pick played just 12 of a possible 24 games in his tenure as a Giant, dealing with injuries to his lower body that wouldn’t let him hit the field on a consistent basis — including a hamstring injury that has shelved him for the last five games. It appears, however, the 23-year-old is ready to make a return to the field.
Patriots Injury Report: More Bad News On Three Key Players
FOXBORO, Mass. — At this point, it would be a surprise if Kyle Dugger, David Andrews or Christian Barmore play in Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets. All three Patriots players missed Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session. Dugger is dealing with...
