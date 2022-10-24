Read full article on original website
Related
Katie Hobbs' Chances of Beating Kari Lake as Trump Visits Arizona: Polls
Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Mesa, Arizona, Sunday to boost Kari Lake in the state's highly competitive gubernatorial race. Lake, a Republican, is set to face off against Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs during the midterm elections on November 8. Arizona, one of the states most evenly divided by Democrats and Republicans, is home to several competitive races. Lake received Trump's endorsement during the Republican primary and has tied herself to his style of politics, including his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.
Al Franken Presses GOP Pundit On Kari Lake, Election Deniers In Testy Exchange
Former Democratic politician Al Franken didn’t hold back on Sunday as he questioned CNN’s Republican commentator Scott Jennings about Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and other 2020 election deniers. Franken, who — like Jennings — appeared as a guest on a segment anchored by Jim Acosta,...
MSNBC
Another Dem picks up significant GOP support in key statewide race
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has long been a conservative Republican, but when he refused to endorse anti-election lawsuits after Election Day 2020, the right turned on him with a vengeance. Former Rep. Raúl Labrador launched a comeback bid — four years after running a failed gubernatorial campaign — and took on Wasden in a GOP primary.
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke dodges twice when asked if he would 'take your AR-15'
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke dodged a question twice on Friday night during a debate when asked if he would confiscate AR-15's, as he has previously stated. The debate took place between Texas gubernatorial candidates Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat, and Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, on Friday night. During the...
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
Budd widens lead over Beasley in North Carolina Senate race: poll
Rep. Ted Budd (R) has widened his lead to 6 points over Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley in the race for North Carolina’s Senate seat, according to a new East Carolina University (ECU) poll. Budd is leading Beasley 50 to 44 percent among likely voters. In early September, he was...
At least half of House Republicans who objected to certifying Biden's win voted either early or absentee in 2020
Trump himself has also been guilty of this apparent hypocrisy amid his push to ban almost all early voting.
Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes tweeted that pro-Trump Black singer had 'shackles' on feet
Comments by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for Senate in Wisconsin, have resurfaced in which he expressed contempt for Black conservative voters.
Swing and a miss: New Senate forecast shows three key states slipping away from Democrats
With the midterm homestretch underway, Republicans appear to have momentum on their side in their quest to flip the Senate as three states move in their direction in a key forecast.
There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump
Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
Washington Examiner
'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions
A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
MSNBC
Kari Lake gives away the game on ‘restoring confidence’ in voting
In early September, gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, a relentless election denier, argued that she’d seen evidence to substantiate her conspiracy theories, but she wouldn’t share it. “I’m not comfortable sharing it with the media,” the Arizona Republican said, adding, “Why would I hand anything over to the fake news?”
Fourteen members of Republican Senate candidate’s family endorse rival
Nevada Independent obtains letter from Adam Laxalt’s family praising Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto
The Record Number Of Early Voters Hints At Midterm Election Outcomes
We know that Democrats specifically have pushed for early voting in recent elections (via Forbes). That said, most Americans, regardless of party, stand behind having the option to vote early according to a recent Gallup poll. Still, more Democrats favor measures that encourage early voting. Consider that historically, when large...
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought
We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).
Pete Buttigieg Shuts Down GOP Election Deniers With 7 Words On Democracy
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday shared what he described as a key principle of democracy: “When you lose, you accept the outcome.”. The Biden administration official was asked by Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” about the alarming number of Republican candidates who question the legitimacy of the 2020 election that Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.
Comments / 0