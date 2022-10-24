ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honesdale, PA

Honesdale man arrested on burglary charges

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06TcMB_0il9qKRg00

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wayne County District Attorney announced on Monday the arrest of a Forest City man for the attempted burglary of a Bistro and the burglary of an apartment in Honesdale.

According to a police criminal complaint, on Friday, September 23, Honesdale police responded to the Stourbridge Bistro in the 800 block of Main Street, for a report of an attempted burglary.

Police say when they arrived at the Bistro they spoke with the owner who noticed the screen from the back door was laying on the ground, leaning against the door. The owner also took note of the damage to the screen consistent with ‘pry marks.’

Officers say surveillance footage showed a white male wearing a gray hoodie, brown denim vest, and a black knit hat with his hood up, walk up to the back door several times, moving in and out of the camera’s view, pulling items such as flashlight out of his backpack, manipulating the door, trying to get in.

Active police presence at school in Old Forge

At one point he is seen with needle nose pliers in his hands as he removes the screen from the back door, law enforcement says.

Officers were then given a still photo from the video of the male and two deputies recognized the man as Tyler Austin, 26, who is known to visit or live within the 300 block of Riverside Drive.

On Friday, September 23, around 3:00 p.m., police executed a search warrant at the address on Riverside Drive for suspected drug violations. Detectives found the clothing Austin was wearing in the surveillance video and they were seized as evidence, along with a pair of needle nose pliers found as well.

According to law enforcement, there was one resident at the home that confirmed Austin was there earlier in the day but had left prior to the search warrant being served.

On Monday, September 26, a second victim reported a stolen purse from her apartment in the 100 block of 9th Street, that contained numerous items including debit cards from the Dime Bank. The following Wednesday, the second victim’s daughter showed police a transaction sheet from the Dime Bank with purchases totaling $160 and a transaction for gas from Turkey Hill. However, the victim does not own a vehicle, law enforcement says.

The criminal complaint reads that police then went to Turkey Hill and viewed video surveillance in which they saw Austin, wearing the same hoodie and vest, making the purchases.

Police say Austin was taken into custody on a different warrant in Dickson City on Sunday, September 25, and was escorted back to Wayne County. Detectives told Honesdale police that a search of the vehicle Austin was found in, turned out to have credit and debit cards belonging to the second victim inside of it.

Friday night fire that caused power outage ruled accidental

Officers say a search of the vehicle was conducted and the second victim’s purse, wallet, credit and debit cards were all found. Police then spoke with Dusteen Chmelik, who was driving Austin around the day he was taken into custody.

Officers say Chmelik told them she was with Austin when the purchases were made at Turkey Hill and she asked him where he got the credit cards from. Austin told her he went into “the white building across from the park with the wrap-around porch and found them inside.”

The description of the building matches the apartment that was broken into on 9th Street, police say.

Austin was taken into custody and arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Kay Bates. His bail was set at $50,000 and he was remanded to the Wayne County Correction Facility.

Austin faces charges of attempted burglary, loitering/prowling at night, burglary, receiving stolen property, and several misdemeanors for the incident at Stourbridge Bistro and the theft at the apartment on 9th Street.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for both crimes on October 26 at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Man arraigned on trafficking crack cocaine charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man facing charges after a package shipped from Panama was intercepted by police and discovered cocaine was hidden inside was arraigned. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ernesto Robert Richards, 36, of Wilkes-Barre, was charged with selling crack cocaine on February 23. Richards was arraigned in Luzerne County Central Court on […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County woman hit by car pronounced dead

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman struck by a vehicle Tuesday night has been pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner tells Eyewitness News 78-year-old Dolores Krasnavage, from Hanover Township, was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour after a car crashed into her on the 1200 […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Police say gang members brought weapons to local schoolgrounds

School resource officers at Wilkes Barre Area High School contacted Plains Township Police yesterday afternoon to report suspicious activity in the school parking lot. Now five men are each facing a felony charge for carrying a firearm without a license and each a misdemeanor count of possession of a weapon on school property. Plains Township Police arrived and stopped a vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot. According to police, Nick Liquey and Hector Vasquez Colon were taken into custody and during questioning, three other suspects, Jesus Gonzalez, Ariansy Osiro Paredes and Danny Salazar Parra, identified themselves as members of the Trinitarios street gang and witnesses say they were seen flashing gang signs to possible members of the Crip street gang in the parking lot. Bail for each is set at one million dollars cash. Preliminary hearings are set for next month in Luzerne County Court.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Five armed men nabbed by police near school

PLAINS, Pa. — In Luzerne County, several gang members were arraigned after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car after being called to the Wilkes-Barre Area High School campus. Five men were brought in for arraignment on felony gun charges at the Luzerne County District...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspect accused of breaking in through kid’s window to assault mom

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say broke into a Luzerne County child’s room while they were in bed to assault her mother and mother’s friend. On October 26 around 11:30 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of Main Street […]
DURYEA, PA
WBRE

Five armed men arrested near Luzerne County school

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two incidents in two weeks at a Luzerne County High School. Five men are behind bars after police say they were trespassing on school property with weapons and a loaded gun. Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon at Wilkes-Barre Area High School. Of the five men involved, court documents […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

District Attorney speaks out on arrests of five armed men near school

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are releasing new information about the arrests of five armed men near a Luzerne County High School. Concerns are running high within the Wilkes-barre Area School District. Several gang members were arrested on school property Wednesday where police say they were trespassing with weapons and a loaded handgun. “We […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WKTV

Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
ONEONTA, NY
WBRE

Woman walking with child sent to hospital after car struck them

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials tell Eyewitness News a woman has been sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while walking with a child in a stroller. Lackawanna County Communications Center officials said they received reports that a woman was walking with a child in a stroller around 3:40 p.m. when […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Previously convicted felon sentenced for possessing loaded gun

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man was sentenced on Wednesday for possessing a loaded firearm as a previously convicted criminal. U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam says Jayson Thompson, 31, told investigators he was in possession of a loaded .40 caliber pistol on September 10, 2021, despite knowing he had been convicted of a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for robbery involving bomb threat

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man identified as a suspect in a 2019 bank robbery in West Scranton through DNA recovered has been sentenced. Judge Barrasse Chambers confirmed with Eyewitness News that Vasiliy Chinikaylo, 32, of Swyoersville, was sentenced Tuesday to 11 to 23 months in Lackawanna County Prison plus five years probation on […]
SCRANTON, PA
Pocono Update

Monroe County Sheriff’s Weekly Warrant Update 10-26

Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would like the community’s assistance in locating the following wanted individuals. MONROE COUNTY, PA | On Wednesday, Oct. 26, The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released its weekly warrant report containing the newly added warrants for this week.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman swipes cars with her side-by-side in alleged property dispute

Gillett, Pa. — An ongoing property dispute allegedly prompted a Gillett woman to damage vehicles at a Bradford County business, according to a police report. Pennsylvania State Police said Nicole Day, 34, damaged vehicles in the parking lot of Ridgebury Township Garage, 13278 Berwick Turnpike, on Sept. 30 around 1:40 p.m. Day allegedly intentionally hit the vehicles with her side-by-side, causing several thousand dollars of damage to the vehicles. Day was arraigned by Magesterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox on charges of criminal mischief, a felony of the third degree, and disorderly conduct. She was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Sisters accused of stabbing woman 9 times with knife

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two sisters have been arraigned on charges after being accused of stabbing a woman multiple times during a dispute police say was about their children According to the HanoverTownship Police Department, on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. officers were called to a stabbing victim at the Hanover Village Apartment Complex. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy